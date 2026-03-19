BASF SE (BAS) is trading at €48.22 in early European trading at 10:13am UTC on 17 March 2026, within a session range of €47.50-€48.42, as reported via the Capital.com quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment on the shares remains cautious following BASF's late-February full-year results, in which the company guided 2026 EBITDA before special items at €6.2-€7.0 billion - a range whose upper bound fell short of the average analyst consensus of €7.02 billion (Reuters, 17 February 2026). BASF cited a weaker US dollar as a headwind and flagged a potential €200 million currency impact in Q1 (Yahoo Finance, 27 February 2026).

Looking at macroeconomic factors, the DAX index was quoted near 23,582 on 17 March 2026, with the index trading below mid-February highs above 24,200, while the ECB's euro reference rate stood at USD 1.1478 on 16 March 2026, reflecting continued euro strength that may weigh on BASF's US-dollar-denominated revenues (Trading Economics, 17 March 2026). BASF also raised its cost-savings target to €2.3 billion by end-2026 from a prior goal of €2.1 billion, as the company confirmed in its official annual results release (BASF, 27 February 2026).

BASF stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 17 March 2026, third-party BASF stock predictions reflect sharply divergent views heading into mid-March 2026, shaped by the company's cautious 2026 EBITDA guidance, its accelerated cost-reduction programme, and the uncertain pace of a chemicals-sector recovery.

J.P. Morgan (underweight, bear case)

J.P. Morgan analyst Chetan Udeshi reiterates an Underweight rating and a €36 price target, the lowest published target among covering brokers. Udeshi argues that BASF's share price has become disconnected from underlying fundamentals, as quarterly results and the 2026 guidance range do not provide evidence of an imminent earnings recovery (The Globe and Mail, 5 March 2026).

UBS (neutral, trimmed target)

UBS analyst Geoff Haire keeps a Neutral rating while trimming the price target to €47 from €48. Haire cites continued caution on near-term earnings momentum amid persistent oversupply in core chemicals end markets, with the modest target reduction reflecting post-results estimate revisions (MarketScreener, 4 March 2026).

BASF Investor Relations (company consensus snapshot)

BASF's own analyst-estimates page reports a mean consensus BAS stock forecast of €49.52 across covering analysts, with a high of €62 and a low of €36. The wide spread reflects diverging assumptions on the timing of a chemicals-cycle upturn and the delivery of BASF's targeted €2.3 billion in annual cost savings (BASF Investor Relations, 12 March 2026).

Goldman Sachs (buy, top-of-range target)

Goldman Sachs analyst Georgina Fraser reaffirms a Buy rating and a €62 price target, the highest target among recently publishing brokers. Fraser retains a constructive stance, citing BASF's structural cost levers and longer-dated earnings recovery potential, with the group's diversified platform offering exposure to a possible upturn in downstream industrial demand (MarketScreener, 4 March 2026).

Across these sources, 12-month BASF stock predictions span €36 to €62, with the BASF-compiled mean near €49.52, reflecting a clear split between bears focused on near-term earnings detachment and bulls focused on restructuring delivery and a future chemicals-cycle recovery.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BAS stock price: Technical overview

The BAS stock price trades at €48.22 as of 10:13am UTC on 17 March 2026, holding above a broadly supportive moving-average cluster where the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs sit at approximately €48/€47/€46/€45. The 20-over-50 alignment remains intact across both the SMA and EMA families, keeping the near-term trend constructive, though the 30-day SMA at €48.52 and the hull moving average at €49.12 signal mild near-term resistance just above current levels.

Momentum is upper-neutral: the 14-day RSI reads 54.85, consistent with a market that is recovering but not yet stretched, while the MACD level at -0.06 and the momentum indicator at +3 both carry buy signals, suggesting that upside pressure is building, although it remains tentative.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €52.37 is the first meaningful reference; a convincing daily close above that level would put R2 at €56.05 into focus. The Ichimoku base line at €48.29 sits just above the current last price and may act as an interim cap before any move towards R1.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at €49.01 provides initial support, followed by the 50-day SMA shelf near €47. A move below the 100-day SMA near €46 would blunt the short-term trend and could expose S1 at €45.33 (TradingView, 17 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BASF share price history (2024–2026)

BAS’s stock price traded around €49.21 in mid-March 2024, drifting lower into year-end to close 2024 at €42.58.

The stock climbed sharply through early 2025, reaching a two-year intraday high of €54.85 on 10 March 2025, lifted by broader DAX strength and optimism around BASF's cost-cutting programme. That rally proved short-lived. A sell-off through late March and into April 2025, deepened by global trade uncertainty, dragged the shares to a two-year intraday low of €37.52 on 7 April 2025 - a fall of roughly 32% from the March peak in under a month.

BAS recovered steadily through the second half of 2025, closing the year at €44.61 on 30 December. A second leg higher followed in early 2026, with the stock reaching an intraday high of €52.76 on 12 February 2026 before BASF's full-year results prompted a fresh retreat; the company guided 2026 EBITDA below analyst consensus, and shares slipped back through the €48-€49 range.

BAS closed at €48.33 on 17 March 2026, approximately 7.8% up year to date from the 2 January 2026 open of €44.84, but around 8.2% lower year on year compared with €52.65 on 17 March 2025.