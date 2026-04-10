HomeMarketsSharesBasf SE

Trade Basf SE - BASd CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:28:10
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.13
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeGermany
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close53.49
Open53.34
1-Year Change33.89%
Day's Range53.34 - 54.93

Trade Basf SE - BASd CFD

What is BASF?

BASF (BAS) is a chemical company and one of the largest chemical producers in the world. The company is headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Established in Mannheim in 1865, the company and its subsidiaries currently have a global presence in more than 80 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.
 
BASF’s customers span over 190 worldwide countries to which the company supplies its products, serving a diverse range of industries. The company employs over 115,490 people (data from 2017) across its worldwide sites.
 

What’s the history behind the company?

BASF, an abbreviation representing the Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik (Eng. Baden Aniline and Soda Factory), was initially started as a gasworks company, with tar being produced as a major by-product. The tar was then subsequently used in the production of dyes.

 

This by-product proved to be very successful, and the company went on to develop several innovative patented dyes. The company also produced soda and sulfuric acid, later going on to synthesize ammonia.
 
After a disaster at the Ludwigshafen site in 1948, the company was refounded under its original name. The company additionally profited from the dissolution of the leading chemical producer at the time – IG Farben – who after WWII were liquidated due to the use of slave labour, and chemical gas production for the Nazi regime during the war.
 
The reinforced BASF now began to produce synthetics, such as nylon and polystyrene. The 1960s marked an international turn for the company as it expanded worldwide, including Argentina, several European countries, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico, among others.
 
Since that time, it has continued to expand with a series of mergers and acquisitions, including Herbol, Engelhard corporation and Ciba.
 

How does the company work?

The company’s structure is divided into five segments: Agricultural Solutions, Chemicals, Functional Materials & Solutions, Oil & Gas and Performance Products. BASF employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide, who deliver products for multiple industries, including automotive, agriculture, electronics, furniture, nutrition, etc.

 

What’s the latest BASF stats?

In 2017, BASF boasted an estimated $64.5 billion in generated sales. It’s Q1 2018 results show €16,646 million in income from operations before depreciation, €3,439 million from amortisation and special items, a total income before taxes of €2,335 and a net income of €1,679 million.

 

The company underwent an IPO on 30 January 1952 and is considered as 100% free float according to the Deutsche Börse. The company’s shares are held by individual shareholders across Germany (36%), the UK (11%) and the US (17%), the remainder of shares, the majority, are held by institutional investors, with BlackRock Inc. holding 6.61%.
 
The company is currently expanding its international activities with a particular focus on Asia. Between 1990 and 2005, the company invested €5.6 billion in Asia, for example in sites near Nanjing and Shanghai, China and Mangalore in India.
 

How can I trade BASF traded?

BASF stock is a component of the Euro Stoxx 50 stock market index. BASF share price details: BASF shares are listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt, London and Zurich. Get the latest BASF share price info with Capital.com and explore the BAS charts to start trading on the world-class chemical company.

Latest shares articles

BASF company flags in red, blue, and green displayed outside an industrial building
BASF stock forecast: 2026 guidance miss, Q1 results
BASF is a global chemicals company whose 2026 EBITDA guidance, proposed €2.25 dividend and upcoming Q1 2026 results remain central to the current market narrative. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party BAS price targets and technical analysis.
08:21, 10 April 2026
BASF logo sign with the slogan “We create chemistry” displayed outside a company building
BASF stock forecast: Zhanjiang ramp-up, Care Chemicals price rise
BASF is a DAX-listed chemicals group whose recent trading has been shaped by the ramp-up of its Zhanjiang Verbund site in China and higher Care Chemicals prices in Europe. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party BAS price targets and technical analysis.
10:17, 27 March 2026
BASF company sign displayed in front of a modern office building
BASF stock forecast: 2026 Guidance Misses Consensus
BASF is a Germany-based chemicals group whose shares came under pressure after the company’s 2026 EBITDA guidance fell below analyst consensus in its late-February results. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party BAS price targets and technical analysis.
08:08, 19 March 2026
BASF stock forecast: BDO expansion at Ludwigshafen
BASF stock forecast: BDO expansion at Ludwigshafen
BASF SE is a Germany-based chemicals group listed on the DAX, trading after publishing preliminary 2025 results and confirming plans to expand BDO output at Ludwigshafen ahead of its full annual report. Explore third-party BAS price targets and technical analysis.
12:47, 26 February 2026
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