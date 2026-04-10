BASF SE (BAS) is trading at €51.45 as of 2:05 pm UTC on 8 April 2026, within an intraday range of €51–€52.36 on the Capital.com quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around BASF has been shaped by several concurrent factors. The company's full-year 2025 results, published in late February 2026, guided 2026 EBITDA before special items at €6.2–€7.0 billion, with the upper bound falling short of the average analyst consensus of €7.02 billion, as BASF cited weak European automotive and construction demand alongside currency headwinds (Investing.com, 27 February 2026). Separately, BASF announced price increases of up to 30% across home-care and industrial cleaning product lines in Europe, citing raw material volatility, logistics cost pressures, and elevated energy prices (Reuters, 18 March 2026). Meanwhile, the broader macro backdrop has continued to reflect lingering US trade policy uncertainty, with the effective US tariff rate reported to remain nearly double pre-2025 levels as of early April 2026 (CNBC, 3 April 2026). BASF's Annual Shareholders' Meeting, at which shareholders are expected to consider a proposed dividend of €2.25 per share for the 2025 business year, is scheduled for 30 April 2026, with Q1 2026 results due the same day (AD HOC NEWS, 7 April 2026).

BASF stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 8 April 2026, third-party BASF stock predictions span a notably wide range, reflecting diverging views on the pace of a European chemicals-cycle recovery, the group's restructuring delivery, and the evolving impact of Middle East conflict dynamics on input costs and demand.

Barclays (Underweight, floor target)

Barclays reiterates an Underweight rating and a €40 price target, the lowest active target among covering brokers. Analyst Katie Richards flags that BASF, Lanxess, and Evonik remain among the names most exposed to upstream raw material production, with the group's 2026 estimated free cash flow yield of 1.4% and net debt/EBITDA of 2.7x making its current valuation difficult to justify (MarketScreener, 2 April 2026).

Kepler Cheuvreux (Hold, downgrade)

Kepler Cheuvreux downgrades BASF to Hold from Buy, trimming its price target to €54 from €56. Analyst Christian Faitz argues that sentiment around BASF as a net beneficiary of Middle East conflict dynamics has become overdone, as the group is not fully insulated from broader inflationary and demand-side pressures (MarketScreener, 31 March 2026).

UBS (Neutral, cautious revision)

UBS raises its price target for BASF to €52 from €47 while retaining a Neutral rating. Analyst Geoff Haire notes that his EBITDA estimate sits 3% below the consensus forecast ahead of Q1 2026 results due 30 April, with longer-dated projections remaining more cautious than the market average amid uncertainty over the short- to medium-term earnings impact of the Iran conflict (MarketScreener, 1 April 2026).

Deutsche Bank (Buy, upgrade)

Deutsche Bank upgrades BASF to Buy from Hold and raises its price target to €55 from €45. Analyst Virginie Boucher-Ferte reshuffles her European chemicals sector ratings amid elevated Middle East uncertainty, identifying BASF as a name positioned to benefit within the sector against that backdrop (MarketScreener, 24 March 2026).

Goldman Sachs (Buy, highest active target)

Goldman Sachs reiterates a Buy rating and raises its BAS stock forecast to €63 from €61. Analyst Georgina Fraser retains a constructive view, citing BASF's structural cost levers and longer-dated earnings recovery potential as the key basis for the upward revision (MarketScreener, 2 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, BASF stock predictions range from €40 (Barclays) to €63 (Goldman Sachs), with UBS at €52 and Deutsche Bank at €55 clustering near the multi-analyst consensus mean of approximately €50.83. The common thread across bulls and bears is uncertainty over the timing of a chemicals-cycle upturn, with Middle East cost dynamics and the 30 April Q1 results serving as the near-term focal point.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BAS stock price: Technical overview

The BAS stock price trades at €51.45 as of 2:05 pm UTC on 8 April 2026, above a broadly supportive moving-average cluster where the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs sit at approximately €49 / €49 / €46 / €45, according to TradingView data. The 20-over-50 alignment is intact across both the simple and exponential moving-average families, which is consistent with a near-term constructive trend structure. The Hull moving average (9) at €51.32 registers a sell signal, sitting just below the last price and indicating some short-term caution near current levels.

The 14-day RSI sits at 58.42, placing momentum in the upper-neutral range, while the MACD (12, 26) reads 1.11 on a buy signal, and the ADX (14) at 22.57 indicates a trend that is developing but not yet firmly established. The nearest classic resistance reference is R1 at €55.67; a daily close above that level would put R2 near €58.95 in view. On the downside, the classic pivot point at €49.79 represents initial support, followed by the 100-day SMA shelf near €46; a move towards S1 at €46.51 would bring price close to that longer-term moving-average zone (TradingView, 8 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BASF share price history (2024–2026)

BAS’s stock price closed on 9 April 2024 at €53.50. The share quickly faded from there, sliding through the mid-€40s over summer and touching a two-year low of €40.24 on 5 August 2024 as broader European equity markets came under pressure. BAS closed out 2024 at €42.58, down roughly 20% from the April peak.

The first quarter of 2025 brought a sharp recovery, with BAS climbing to a session high of €55.14 on 6 March – the strongest level in the dataset. That rally reversed quickly: US tariff announcements hit European industrials hard in early April 2025, dragging BAS to an intraday low of €39.09 on 9 April 2025, almost half the March high in just a matter of weeks. The stock gradually stabilised through the second half of 2025, closing the year at €44.61 on 30 December 2025, up around 4.7% year on year but well below the March peak.

BAS closed at €51.59 on 8 April 2026, which is approximately 15.1% up year to date from the 2 January 2026 close of €44.84, and around 3.6% below the level recorded a year earlier on 9 April 2024.