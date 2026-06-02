BASF SE (BAS) is trading at €51.25 in afternoon European trading on 1 June 2026, near the top of the session’s €50.42–€51.31 intraday range, with the last price sitting just below the intraday high as of 12:11pm UTC. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around the stock has been shaped by several factors. BASF's Q1 2026 quarterly statement, published on 29 April 2026, recorded sales of €16.0bn, down approximately 3% year-on-year, with EBITDA before special items of €2.356bn versus €2.495bn in Q1 2025 (BASF, 30 April 2026). The company's ongoing share buyback programme, running from November 2025 through June 2026 with a volume of up to €1.5bn, may provide a structural source of demand for the stock (BASF, accessed 1 June 2026). At the same time, broader European chemical sector sentiment remains cautious amid weak end-market demand, Chinese export competition, and elevated energy costs. Deutsche Welle reported that these factors had compressed German chemical industry revenue by around 22% since 2022 to roughly €220bn in 2025 (Deutsche Welle, 18 May 2026). European equities ended broadly steady on 27 May 2026, with chemical and auto sector gains offsetting continued uncertainty around the Iran conflict's impact on energy markets (Reuters, 27 May 2026).

BASF third-party outlook: Q1 results, buyback and demand

As of 1 June 2026, third-party BASF stock predictions span a wide range, reflecting diverging views on the pace of the European chemicals-cycle recovery, energy-cost dynamics, and the company's structural cost programme. The following targets summarise active broker and consensus estimates issued in that period.

JP Morgan (Underweight, €40 target)

JP Morgan analyst Chetan Udeshi carries an Underweight rating on BAS, raising the price target to €40 from €36 while keeping the most cautious active stance among recently publishing brokers. The rating reflects scepticism around near-term earnings recovery, with concerns centred on weak demand visibility across core chemical end-markets and the currency headwinds identified in Q1 2026 results (Finanzen.net, 22 May 2026).

Jefferies (Hold, €49 target)

Jefferies analyst Marcus Dunford-Castro maintains a Hold rating on BAS, raising the price target to €49 from €43 while placing it in the middle of the active broker spectrum. The rating reflects a broadly neutral stance, with the firm indicating it sees limited near-term catalysts while acknowledging that the company's restructuring progress provides some downside support (Finanzen.net, 20 May 2026).

Deutsche Bank (Buy, €60 target)

Deutsche Bank analyst Virginie Boucher-Ferte reiterates a Buy rating on BAS with an unchanged 12-month price target of €60. Boucher-Ferte describes the stock as attractively valued at prevailing prices, with the continued share buyback programme running at up to €1.5bn through the end of June 2026 providing a structural demand tailwind for the shares (Finanzen.net, 29 May 2026).

Goldman Sachs (Buy, €65 target)

Goldman Sachs analyst Georgina Fraser lifts the firm's 12-month BAS price target to €65 from €63, reaffirming a Buy rating. Fraser cites an upward revision to her Q1 2026 EBITDA estimate, placing it approximately 5% above the then-prevailing consensus, alongside confidence in BASF's cost reduction delivery as the core rationale for the most constructive target among active covering brokers (MarketScreener, 11 May 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus)

MarketScreener's running consensus tracker records an average 12-month price target of €52.98 across the active broker panel, with individual estimates ranging from €40 to €65. The spread to the consensus mean from the last close price of €50.82 stands at approximately 4.2%, with the wide dispersion reflecting continued disagreement among analysts on the timing and scale of any chemicals-cycle upswing (MarketScreener, 31 May 2026).

Takeaway: active broker targets in the 20 May–1 June 2026 window range from €40 at the bearish end to €65 at the highest published level cited here, with Deutsche Bank's €60 target and the multi-analyst MarketScreener consensus mean of €52.98 sitting between those points. Common themes include the ongoing buyback as a near-term support factor and uncertainty around end-market demand recovery as the main dividing line between more positive and more cautious views.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BASF latest earnings and upcoming reporting dates

BASF reported Q1 2026 results on 29 April 2026, recording group sales of €16.0bn, down 3.0% from €16.5bn in Q1 2025, with EBITDA before special items falling 5.6% year-on-year to €2.356bn from €2.495bn in the prior-year period (BASF, 30 April 2026). The company attributed the revenue decline primarily to strong adverse currency headwinds, which more than offset solid volume growth across core segments (BASF.com, 30 April 2026).

Chief Financial Officer Dr Dirk Elvermann described the trading environment as 'demanding' while noting that volume momentum had held up, and said any revision to the company's full-year 2026 outlook at the Q1 stage 'would have been arbitrary', signalling that management retained its full-year guidance range (MarketScreener, 30 April 2026). BASF's full-year 2026 EBITDA before special items guidance, issued in February 2026, stands at €6.2bn–€7.0bn, with the midpoint of approximately €6.6bn noted at the time as trailing the Jefferies consensus estimate (Investing.com, 27 February 2026).

BASF is scheduled to publish its Q2 2026 results and half-year report on 30 July 2026, which will be the next scheduled opportunity for management to update or revise full-year guidance in light of second-quarter trading conditions, currency movements, and the evolving macro and energy-cost environment (Reuters, 30 April 2026).

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BAS stock price: technical overview

The BAS stock price trades at €51.25 as of 12:11pm UTC on 1 June 2026, below the bulk of its short- and medium-term moving averages. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stand at approximately €52 / €52 / €50 / €47, per TradingView data. The price is currently below the 20- and 50-day SMAs but above the 100- and 200-day SMAs, suggesting a mixed structural picture rather than a clear trending environment.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 44.45, a lower-neutral reading that reflects the absence of clear directional momentum in either direction. The average directional index (ADX) at 24.03 sits just below the conventional 25 threshold that would signal an established trend, suggesting the current move lacks strong conviction, according to TradingView’s oscillator readings.

On the classic pivot framework, the pivot point (P) at €51.74 sits just above the last price and acts as the nearest reference level. A sustained move back through this level would bring R1 at €53.40 into view. To the downside, S1 at €49.16 is the next classic pivot reference, with the 100-day SMA near €49.78 forming a broader support shelf in that area.

The Hull moving average (9) at €50.74 sits marginally below the last price, while the Ichimoku base line at €52.51 aligns with the short-term SMA resistance cluster overhead (TradingView, 1 June 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BASF share price history (2024–2026)

BAS’s stock price opened June 2024 trading near €48, having pulled back from levels above €49 earlier that spring. The stock drifted lower through the summer and into autumn 2024, bottoming around €40–€41 in early August amid a broad equity sell-off and persistent concerns over weak European chemicals demand and high energy costs. A partial recovery followed, with BAS moving back toward €47–€48 by late October, before fading again into the year-end close of €42.58 on 30 December 2024.

The stock entered 2025 near €44, climbed to a local peak around €54–€55 in early March, then reversed sharply. US tariff announcements in early April 2025 weighed on European industrials, pushing BAS down to an intraday low of €37.52 on 7 April, one of the weakest prints in the two-year window. A recovery gathered pace through late April and May, though momentum faded over summer, with the stock consolidating in the €42–€48 range.

Into 2026, BAS dipped as low as €43.77 in January before a sharp rally carried the stock to a two-year high of €55.14 on 14 April, coinciding with improving European macro sentiment and BASF’s buyback programme. A subsequent pullback brought BAS back toward current levels.

BAS closed at €51.23 on 1 June 2026, approximately 14.1% higher year to date and 20.7% above its close of €42.43 on the equivalent date in 2025.