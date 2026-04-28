Allianz SE (ALV) is trading at €376.70 as of 2:15pm UTC on 9 April 2026, within an intraday range of €375.1–€381.2. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around ALV has been shaped by several converging factors. Allianz reported record full-year 2025 operating profit of €17.4 billion, up 8.4% year on year, alongside a new share buyback programme of up to €2.5 billion launched in March 2026 (Reuters, 25 February 2026). However, its 2026 guidance fell short of analyst consensus expectations of €18.1 billion at the time of the February results (Investing.com, 26 February 2026). The broader DAX stabilised near 23,177 points in early April trading amid ongoing US tariff pressures on German exporters and falling oil prices weighing on industrials, adding to the cautious tone across European equities (AD HOC NEWS, 8 April 2026).

Allianz stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 9 April 2026, third-party Allianz stock predictions reflect a wide spread of views, ranging from €350 to €504, against a last price of €376.70 as of 2:15pm UTC on 9 April 2026.

Barclays (Underweight reiteration)

Barclays reiterates an Underweight rating on Allianz with a 12-month price target of €350, below the current last price of €376.70. Analyst Claudia Gaspari's note highlights structural disruption risk from artificial intelligence across the property-casualty insurance sector as the primary rationale, with the reiteration following a broader review of European insurers amid rising corporate insolvency rates (MarketScreener, 23 March 2026).

Erste Group Bank (EPS estimate reduction)

Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau lowers the FY2026 EPS estimate for ALV to $3.50 from $3.53, while projecting FY2027 EPS of $3.77. The revision reflects modest conservatism following Allianz's Q4 2025 results, in which EPS of $0.83 beat the $0.74 consensus, but full-year 2026 guidance matched rather than exceeded the record 2025 operating profit of €17.4 billion (MarketBeat, 27 March 2026).

RBC Capital Markets (Neutral reiteration)

RBC Capital Markets reiterates a Neutral rating on ALV, maintaining a cautious stance initiated when the bank began coverage in February 2026. The bank's position reflects a view that Allianz's strong capital returns programme and record 2025 profit are already priced in at current trading levels, amid a broader pullback in DAX-listed financials (The Globe and Mail, 27 March 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat notes a consensus Hold rating across seven brokerages covering ALIZY (OTC, priced in USD), comprising one sell, four hold, one buy, and one strong buy recommendation, with shares trading near $40.24 and a market capitalisation of approximately $153.08 billion. The distribution reflects divided sentiment following the February 2026 results season, with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods the sole recent upgrader to moderate buy amid an otherwise cautious analyst community (MarketBeat, 19 March 2026).

Berenberg (Buy, €504 target maintained)

Berenberg analyst Michael Huttner keeps his Buy rating on Allianz with a 12-month ALV stock forecast of €504, the highest estimate in the current published broker range, reaffirmed on 7 April 2026. The target sits 33.8% above the current last price of €376.70, with Huttner citing scale advantages, capital generation capacity, and the expectation that Allianz's operating profit will comfortably exceed its own 2026 guidance range as the basis for the unchanged recommendation (MarketScreener, 7 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Allianz stock predictions range from €350 (Barclays, Underweight) to €504 (Berenberg, Buy), with the 18-analyst consensus average at €396.75, the dominant rating at Hold, and divided views centred on whether Allianz's record capital returns offset limited 2026 earnings upgrade potential.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ALV stock price: Technical overview

The ALV stock price trades at €376.70 as of 2:15pm UTC on 9 April 2026, holding above its 20/50/100/200-day simple moving average cluster at roughly €358 / €366 / €371 / €363, with the last price sitting above all four benchmarks, according to TradingView data captured at 2:38pm on 9 April 2026. The 20-over-50 alignment is not intact here: the 20-day SMA at €358 runs below the 50-day SMA at €366, so no bullish MA alignment cue applies. The 200-day exponential moving average runs a touch lower at around €360, broadly consistent with the SMA shelf rather than a divergent reference.

Momentum reads as upper-neutral: the 14-day relative strength index sits at 63.6, a firm but not stretched reading, while the average directional index at 22.7 falls just below the 25 threshold commonly associated with an established trend, suggesting the current move lacks decisive directional conviction. The Hull moving average (9) at €377.8 sits marginally above the last price, which adds a small note of caution.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €376.3 sits just below the last price; a sustained daily close above that level would put the R2 area near €393 in view. On pullbacks, the classic pivot (P) at €357.5 represents initial support, with the 100-day SMA shelf near €371 acting as the nearer reference; a slip beneath that shelf would bring S1 near €341 into consideration (TradingView, 9 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Allianz share price history (2024–2026)

ALV’s stock price has climbed steadily over the past two years, moving from around €260–€265 in April 2024 to a two-year intraday high of €396.30 on 6 January 2026, reflecting a gain of roughly 53% over the period based on the data provided.

The stock spent most of mid-2024 consolidating in the €255–€285 range before breaking higher in late 2024. It crossed €290 in October 2024, held above €295 through December 2024, and closed the year at €296.10 on 30 December 2024. The uptrend extended sharply into 2025, with ALV pushing above €300 in January 2025 and climbing through the €330s and €340s by March and April 2025. A brief dip to €315.35 on 7 April 2025 marked the sharpest single-session low of 2025, followed by a recovery to the €370s–€390s range by late April and early May 2025.

The stock reached a post-2025 peak of €392.70 on 4 February 2026 before a pullback brought it to a low of €339.75 on 9 March 2026. ALV has since partially recovered, closing at €376.90 on 9 April 2026, approximately 3.3% below its 2 January 2026 open of €390.80 and roughly 44.7% above its level on 10 April 2024.