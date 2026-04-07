Air Liquide SA (AI) is trading at €180.70 in afternoon European trading as of 3:42pm UTC on 2 April 2026, within the session’s intraday range of €177.50–€181.25. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around Air Liquide has recently centred less on broker actions and more on company-specific reporting milestones. The company published its Pre-Q1 2026 sales communication document on 1 April 2026, ahead of first-quarter revenue scheduled for 28 April 2026, offering investors an early modelling reference (WebDisclosure, 31 March 2026). Air Liquide also confirmed on 31 March 2026 that it had successfully completed the sustainability dimension of its ADVANCE strategic plan, adding a further corporate update to the near-term news flow (FinanzWire, 30 March 2026). Broader European equity sentiment faces headwinds, as the one-year anniversary of US 'Liberation Day' tariffs – which imposed a 20% levy on EU goods – brings renewed focus to trade policy uncertainty that may weigh on French industrials (Bloomberg, 30 March 2026).

Air Liquide stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 2 April 2026, third-party Air Liquide stock predictions reflect a predominantly constructive stance, anchored by the company's margin expansion ambition, resilient gas-and-services volumes, and a cluster of broker activity ahead of the Q1 2026 sales release scheduled for 28 April 2026.

Morgan Stanley (Equal Weight upgrade, revised target)

Morgan Stanley upgraded Air Liquide to Equal Weight from Underweight, raising its price target to €168 from €154. The revision followed the company's February 2026 full-year results, with the broker citing improved valuation support after a period of share-price underperformance (TipRanks, 27 March 2026).

Deutsche Bank (Buy reiteration)

Deutsche Bank analyst Virginie Boucher-Ferte reiterated a Buy rating on Air Liquide, keeping the AI stock forecast unchanged at €205. The note maintained a positive stance amid the company's ongoing margin improvement agenda and exposure to hydrogen and healthcare end-markets (MarketScreener, 24 March 2026).

Kepler Cheuvreux (Buy upgrade, raised target)

Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded Air Liquide to Buy from Hold, lifting its price target to €194 from €176. The broker cited valuation after recent weakness and highlighted the company's defensive earnings profile as supportive amid broader European equity uncertainty (MarketScreener, 31 March 2026).

Barclays (Buy reiteration)

Barclays analyst Alex Sloane reaffirmed a Buy rating on Air Liquide, holding the price target at €195. The broker described Air Liquide as an emerging beneficiary of AI infrastructure build-out, citing the company's industrial gas supply to data centre and semiconductor clients as a structural demand driver (MarketScreener, 16 March 2026).

Investing.com (consensus overview)

Investing.com aggregates forecasts from 20 analysts, placing the average 12-month price target at €196.10, within a range of €168 (low) to €216 (high). The consensus rating stands at Buy, with 15 analysts recommending the stock, 3 advising Hold, and 2 on Sell (Investing.com, 2 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Air Liquide stock predictions span €168 (Morgan Stanley) to €205 (Deutsche Bank), with the 20-analyst consensus average at €196.10 and Buy ratings dominant across the coverage universe.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

AI stock price: Technical overview

The Air Liquide stock price trades at €180.70 as of 3:42pm UTC on 2 April 2026, sitting below TradingView’s key moving-average cluster: the 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day simple moving averages at approximately €188, €184, €221, and €280. Price remains below all four levels, a configuration that TradingView's moving average summary classifies as sell across short-, medium-, and long-term timeframes.

Momentum readings are subdued. The 14-day relative strength index stands at 39.02, in lower-neutral territory, indicating that downside pressure has been present over the recent period without yet reaching oversold extremes. The average directional index, at 21.54, suggests a trend of moderate rather than strong conviction, sitting just above the threshold that typically denotes a more established directional move (TradingView, 2 April 2026).

On the topside, the classic pivot point at €182.19 represents the nearest reference above the last price; a daily close above that level would put the R1 figure near €205.92 into broader view. To the downside, the S1 classic pivot at €150.88 is the next referenced support level below current prices, with the S2 level near €127.15 as a further marker (TradingView, 2 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Air Liquide share price history (2024–2026)

Air Liquide’s stock price opened April 2024 near its two-year peak, closing at €191.70 on 3 April 2024, before a steady grind lower pulled the stock toward the €154–€162 range by mid to late 2024. It closed the year at €156.50 on 31 December 2024, roughly 18% below where that two-year window began.

2025 started softly, with the shares dipping to a close of €154.75 on 3 January before recovering steadily through the spring and into summer. The stock reached a closing high of €186.90 on 16 May 2025, buoyed by full-year 2024 results and a raised mid-term margin target announced in February. A gradual drift lower followed through the second half, with AI closing 2025 at €160.25 on 31 December.

2026 has seen a sharper recovery. After bottoming at a close of €165.30 on 9 March, the stock climbed through late March on the back of a clutch of broker upgrades, closing at €181.10 on 2 April 2026, approximately 13.9% higher year to date and around 1.6% up year on year.