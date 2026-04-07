Air Liquide stock forecast: Pre-Q1 sales updateAir Liquide is a French industrial gases group whose shares drew attention after the company released its Pre-Q1 2026 sales update ahead of revenue due on 28 April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party AI price targets and technical analysis.
Air Liquide SA (AI) is trading at €180.70 in afternoon European trading as of 3:42pm UTC on 2 April 2026, within the session’s intraday range of €177.50–€181.25. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment around Air Liquide has recently centred less on broker actions and more on company-specific reporting milestones. The company published its Pre-Q1 2026 sales communication document on 1 April 2026, ahead of first-quarter revenue scheduled for 28 April 2026, offering investors an early modelling reference (WebDisclosure, 31 March 2026). Air Liquide also confirmed on 31 March 2026 that it had successfully completed the sustainability dimension of its ADVANCE strategic plan, adding a further corporate update to the near-term news flow (FinanzWire, 30 March 2026). Broader European equity sentiment faces headwinds, as the one-year anniversary of US 'Liberation Day' tariffs – which imposed a 20% levy on EU goods – brings renewed focus to trade policy uncertainty that may weigh on French industrials (Bloomberg, 30 March 2026).
Air Liquide stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 2 April 2026, third-party Air Liquide stock predictions reflect a predominantly constructive stance, anchored by the company's margin expansion ambition, resilient gas-and-services volumes, and a cluster of broker activity ahead of the Q1 2026 sales release scheduled for 28 April 2026.
Morgan Stanley (Equal Weight upgrade, revised target)
Morgan Stanley upgraded Air Liquide to Equal Weight from Underweight, raising its price target to €168 from €154. The revision followed the company's February 2026 full-year results, with the broker citing improved valuation support after a period of share-price underperformance (TipRanks, 27 March 2026).
Deutsche Bank (Buy reiteration)
Deutsche Bank analyst Virginie Boucher-Ferte reiterated a Buy rating on Air Liquide, keeping the AI stock forecast unchanged at €205. The note maintained a positive stance amid the company's ongoing margin improvement agenda and exposure to hydrogen and healthcare end-markets (MarketScreener, 24 March 2026).
Kepler Cheuvreux (Buy upgrade, raised target)
Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded Air Liquide to Buy from Hold, lifting its price target to €194 from €176. The broker cited valuation after recent weakness and highlighted the company's defensive earnings profile as supportive amid broader European equity uncertainty (MarketScreener, 31 March 2026).
Barclays (Buy reiteration)
Barclays analyst Alex Sloane reaffirmed a Buy rating on Air Liquide, holding the price target at €195. The broker described Air Liquide as an emerging beneficiary of AI infrastructure build-out, citing the company's industrial gas supply to data centre and semiconductor clients as a structural demand driver (MarketScreener, 16 March 2026).
Investing.com (consensus overview)
Investing.com aggregates forecasts from 20 analysts, placing the average 12-month price target at €196.10, within a range of €168 (low) to €216 (high). The consensus rating stands at Buy, with 15 analysts recommending the stock, 3 advising Hold, and 2 on Sell (Investing.com, 2 April 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
AI stock price: Technical overview
The Air Liquide stock price trades at €180.70 as of 3:42pm UTC on 2 April 2026, sitting below TradingView’s key moving-average cluster: the 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day simple moving averages at approximately €188, €184, €221, and €280. Price remains below all four levels, a configuration that TradingView's moving average summary classifies as sell across short-, medium-, and long-term timeframes.
Momentum readings are subdued. The 14-day relative strength index stands at 39.02, in lower-neutral territory, indicating that downside pressure has been present over the recent period without yet reaching oversold extremes. The average directional index, at 21.54, suggests a trend of moderate rather than strong conviction, sitting just above the threshold that typically denotes a more established directional move (TradingView, 2 April 2026).
On the topside, the classic pivot point at €182.19 represents the nearest reference above the last price; a daily close above that level would put the R1 figure near €205.92 into broader view. To the downside, the S1 classic pivot at €150.88 is the next referenced support level below current prices, with the S2 level near €127.15 as a further marker (TradingView, 2 April 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Air Liquide share price history (2024–2026)
Air Liquide’s stock price opened April 2024 near its two-year peak, closing at €191.70 on 3 April 2024, before a steady grind lower pulled the stock toward the €154–€162 range by mid to late 2024. It closed the year at €156.50 on 31 December 2024, roughly 18% below where that two-year window began.
2025 started softly, with the shares dipping to a close of €154.75 on 3 January before recovering steadily through the spring and into summer. The stock reached a closing high of €186.90 on 16 May 2025, buoyed by full-year 2024 results and a raised mid-term margin target announced in February. A gradual drift lower followed through the second half, with AI closing 2025 at €160.25 on 31 December.
2026 has seen a sharper recovery. After bottoming at a close of €165.30 on 9 March, the stock climbed through late March on the back of a clutch of broker upgrades, closing at €181.10 on 2 April 2026, approximately 13.9% higher year to date and around 1.6% up year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Air Liquide (AI): Capital.com analyst view
Air Liquide's share price has staged a notable recovery in early 2026, climbing from a close of €165.30 on 9 March to €180.70 as of 2 April, supported by a cluster of broker upgrades and the company's raised mid-term margin targets. The industrial gas sector broadly benefits from structural demand tailwinds, including hydrogen infrastructure build-out, data centre gas supply, and healthcare end-markets, which support a constructive longer-term narrative. That said, Air Liquide's significant European revenue exposure leaves it sensitive to the trade policy environment, and renewed tariff pressure on EU goods could weigh on industrial activity and, in turn, gas volumes.
Valuation also presents a nuanced picture. With the 20-analyst consensus average target sitting near €196, the shares trade at a discount to that level, which some observers may read as room to recover; others may note that the stock remains below its April 2024 highs near €191, reflecting a period of de-rating that has not yet fully reversed. Energy cost fluctuations add a further layer of complexity, as they can affect operating margins in both directions across Air Liquide's production network.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Air Liquide CFDs
As of 2 April 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Air Liquide CFDs shows 98% buyers and 2% sellers, placing sentiment firmly in a heavy-buy, one-sided-long territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com at the time of writing and can change rapidly.
Summary – Air Liquide 2026
- Air Liquide (AI) trades at €180.70 as of 3:42pm UTC on 2 April 2026, up approximately 13.9% year to date and around 1.6% year on year.
- TradingView's moving average summary is bearish across all timeframes, with the last price below the 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs at approximately €188, €184, €221, and €280; the 14-day RSI reads 39.02, in lower-neutral territory.
- Key upside drivers include structural demand from hydrogen, healthcare, and data centre end-markets, alongside a raised 560-basis-point margin improvement target from 2022 to 2027.
- Trade policy risk presents a counterweight, as renewed US tariff pressure on EU goods could dampen European industrial activity and weigh on gas volumes.
- Air Liquide published its Pre-Q1 2026 sales communication document on 1 April 2026; the full Q1 2026 revenue report is scheduled for 28 April 2026, which may be the next material company catalyst.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
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