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Trade Air Liquide - AIfr CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:27:19
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.5
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close186.2
Open186.5
1-Year Change15.84%
Day's Range186.5 - 188.55

Trade Air Liquide - AIfr CFD

About L'Air Liqud Soct Ae pr l'Edeetl'EndsPsGe

L'Air Liquide Societe Anonyme pour l'Etude et l'Exploitation des Procedes Georges Claude SA, formerly Air Liquide SA, is a France-based gas company, which provides gases-related technologies and services. It operates through three segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction and Global Markets & Technologies. Gas & Services is responsible for operations management and performance monitoring. Engineering & Construction designs, develops and builds industrial gas production plants for the Group and third parties as well as designs and manufactures plants in the traditional, renewable and alternative energy sectors. Global Markets & Technologies focuses on new markets which require a global approach, drawing on science, technologies, development models, and usages related to digital transformation. The Company assist across the world many industries, such as aeronautics, automotive, beverage, chemicals, construction, electronics manufacturing, food and glass, among others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, L'Air Liqud Soct Ae pr l'Edeetl'EndsPsGe revenues increased 14% to EUR23.33B. Net income increased 6% to EUR2.57B. Revenues reflect Gas and Services segment increase of 13% to EUR22.27B, Engineering & Construction segment increase of 54% to EUR386.7M, Global Markets & Technologies segment increase of 18% to EUR680.8M, Europe segment increase of 29% to EUR6.06B.

Equity composition

06/2007, 2-for-1 stock split. 06/2008, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 10 shares held. 05/2010, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 15 shares held (Factor: 1.06828). 5/2012, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 10 shares held (Factor: 1.10254). 06/2014, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 10 shares held (Factor: 1.1).

Latest shares articles

Air Liquide logo displayed on an industrial storage tank against a blue sky
Air Liquide stock forecast: Pre-Q1 sales update
Air Liquide is a French industrial gases group whose shares drew attention after the company released its Pre-Q1 2026 sales update ahead of revenue due on 28 April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party AI price targets and technical analysis.
10:37, 7 April 2026
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TotalEnergies stock forecast: DF power deal, dividend effect
TotalEnergies is a France-based energy company whose shares are being watched after a 12-year EDF power deal, a $928m shift into LNG and upstream projects, and its recent ex-dividend date. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party TTE price targets.
10:27, 7 April 2026
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Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
16:05 (UTC), 10 April 2026
Air Liquide CEO Jackow sells Air Liquide shares worth EUR 372,108.40
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15:48 (UTC), 6 April 2026
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15:14 (UTC), 3 April 2026
Air Liquide reports 579.4 million shares, 577.1 million voting rights excluding treasury stock
Public TechnologiesEurope
15:49 (UTC), 2 April 2026
Air Liquide unit Airgas supplies high-pressure nitrogen for NASA Artemis II launch
Public TechnologiesEurope
15:49 (UTC), 1 April 2026
Air Liquide to publish first-quarter revenue update
Public TechnologiesEurope
15:49 (UTC), 1 April 2026
Air Liquide posts Pre-Q1 2026 sales communication document for investors
GlobeNewswireEurope
15:45 (UTC), 31 March 2026
Fluxys Belgium - Regulated information: 2025 annual results
Reuters NewsEurope
07:39 (UTC), 31 March 2026
Kepler Cheuvreux upgrades Air Liquide to 'buy' on 'safe-haven' status
Public TechnologiesEurope
06:52 (UTC), 31 March 2026
Air Liquide cuts CO2 emissions 13% vs 2020, beats carbon intensity target

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