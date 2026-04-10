Trade Air Liquide - AIfr CFD

About L'Air Liqud Soct Ae pr l'Edeetl'EndsPsGe

L'Air Liquide Societe Anonyme pour l'Etude et l'Exploitation des Procedes Georges Claude SA, formerly Air Liquide SA, is a France-based gas company, which provides gases-related technologies and services. It operates through three segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction and Global Markets & Technologies. Gas & Services is responsible for operations management and performance monitoring. Engineering & Construction designs, develops and builds industrial gas production plants for the Group and third parties as well as designs and manufactures plants in the traditional, renewable and alternative energy sectors. Global Markets & Technologies focuses on new markets which require a global approach, drawing on science, technologies, development models, and usages related to digital transformation. The Company assist across the world many industries, such as aeronautics, automotive, beverage, chemicals, construction, electronics manufacturing, food and glass, among others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, L'Air Liqud Soct Ae pr l'Edeetl'EndsPsGe revenues increased 14% to EUR23.33B. Net income increased 6% to EUR2.57B. Revenues reflect Gas and Services segment increase of 13% to EUR22.27B, Engineering & Construction segment increase of 54% to EUR386.7M, Global Markets & Technologies segment increase of 18% to EUR680.8M, Europe segment increase of 29% to EUR6.06B.

Equity composition

06/2007, 2-for-1 stock split. 06/2008, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 10 shares held. 05/2010, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 15 shares held (Factor: 1.06828). 5/2012, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 10 shares held (Factor: 1.10254). 06/2014, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 10 shares held (Factor: 1.1).