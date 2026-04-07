Fair value gap trading strategy: How to identify and use FVGs

How do you identify an FVG on a chart?

A fair value gap (FVG) is an area on a price chart where an imbalance occurs, meaning part of a price move is not overlapped by trading activity in the surrounding candles – indicating an area where buying or selling was temporarily dominant, and leaving an unfilled zone.

Identify an FVG by observing the following pattern across three consecutive candles:

1. Find three consecutive candles Examine your price chart and select any group of three consecutive candles. Focus on the second (middle) candle in this group. 2. Compare candle ranges Compare the price range of each candle, from the lowest wick to the highest wick, to determine whether the central candle’s range is not fully overlapped by the wicks of the first and third candles. Bullish FVG: the low of the third candle is higher than the high of the first candle, leaving a portion of the middle candle’s range untraded.

Bearish FVG: the high of the third candle is lower than the low of the first candle, resulting in an unfilled area within the range of the middle candle. 3. Mark the gap on the chart Highlight the section of the middle candle’s range that is not overlapped by the first and third candles. This area represents the fair value gap, indicating a price imbalance. 4. Confirm the gap Confirmation can help distinguish valid FVGs from gaps that are less likely to affect price behaviour: Observe whether price returns to the gap and reacts (eg, stalls, reverses, or forms a rejection candle).

Check for an increase in trading volume as price approaches the gap.

Look for additional technical signals (such as support or resistance levels) that align with the gap.

FVG trading example

Let’s say you’re looking at a one-hour EUR/USD chart and spot a bullish fair value gap. This appears as three consecutive candles where the low of the third candle is above the high of the first. A portion of the middle candle’s range remains untouched – a common signature of an FVG.

Some traders mark this area as a potential ‘imbalance zone’, anticipating that price might retrace to it later. The idea is that the market could revisit the level to restore balance. But it’s important to remember: past patterns don’t guarantee future results.

While many traders identify fair value gaps by eye, technical indicators can help streamline the process – especially when monitoring multiple markets or timeframes.