50 pips a day forex strategy: How it works

Forex traders use a wide range of technical strategies to identify short-term price moves. The 50 pips a day forex strategy is one of the more structured examples, built around a specific chart setup, defined entry levels, and a fixed profit target. Because it follows a clear, rules-based approach, it appears frequently in educational trading content for traders who want to understand how intraday breakout strategies work in practice.

“50 pips” is a theoretical target, not a typical or expected daily result.

Like any trading method, it has both strengths and limitations. Market conditions, execution quality, spreads, and risk management can all affect the outcome. In this guide, we explain how the strategy is typically set up, how traders may use it, and what its potential advantages and drawbacks are.

Highlights The 50 pips a day forex trading strategy is an intraday breakout approach used mainly in the forex market. It's typically built around the 7am GMT candle on a 1-hour chart. Traders may place a buy stop above the candle high and a sell stop below the candle low. A take-profit of 50 pips may be paired with a tighter stop-loss to create a defined risk-reward structure. The strategy is generally used on liquid major pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD and, in some versions, USD/JPY. Moving averages, RSI, and Bollinger Bands® can support analysis rather than act as standalone signals. The approach is relatively straightforward, but it still carries significant market risk and may not suit every trading style.

What is the 50 pips a day forex strategy?

The 50 pips a day forex trading strategy is a structured day trading method designed to capture a relatively modest intraday move in the forex market. As the name suggests, the approach aims for around 50 pips of profit from a single trading session, rather than trying to hold a position for a larger multi-day move.

The strategy is commonly applied to major currency pairs on a 1-hour chart. It focuses on the price action that forms around a commonly used 7am GMT reference candle, when trading activity can begin to increase and directional momentum may become clearer.

In simple terms, traders identify a specific hourly candle, place a buy stop above its high and a sell stop below its low, then wait for a breakout. Once one order is triggered, they cancel the other. A fixed take-profit and a predefined stop-loss help manage the trade.

Simplicity does not remove risk. Forex markets can be volatile, and even a strategy with clear rules can produce false breakouts, slippage and losses during fast-moving sessions. Like any trading approach, it should be understood as a framework rather than a guarantee of results.

Calculating the 50 pips a day forex strategy

The 50 pips a day forex trading strategy is less about a complex mathematical formula and more about a repeatable, chart-based setup. It uses price levels taken from a specific hourly candle.

In practical terms, the strategy uses the hourly candle as a reference range. The calculation is therefore based on price distance rather than a standalone indicator reading. The entry buffer is intended to reduce the chance of being triggered by minor noise, while the stop-loss and take-profit levels define the trade in advance.

Many traders view this as a relatively straightforward risk-reward model. Because the stop distance depends partly on the size of the reference candle, the exact risk-reward ratio can vary from one setup to another.

Even so, execution matters. A wide candle can lead to a larger stop distance, while a very narrow candle may increase the chance of a false breakout. This is one reason some traders adapt the original rules slightly to suit market conditions, spreads, and the volatility of the pair they are analysing.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How to use the 50 pips a day forex strategy

The 50 pips a day forex trading strategy follows a clear structure, but you still need to apply it with discipline and clear risk controls.

Step 1: Start with suitable currency pairs The strategy is generally used on liquid forex pairs with tighter spreads and regular daily movement. A pair’s liquidity is usually defined by how actively it’s traded, how tight its spreads are and how easily orders can be executed without major price movement. Each currency pair behaves differently, so traders may need to adjust the method for the pair’s volatility, typical spread and trading-session activity.

The strategy is generally used on liquid forex pairs with tighter spreads and regular daily movement. A pair’s liquidity is usually defined by how actively it’s traded, how tight its spreads are and how easily orders can be executed without major price movement. Each currency pair behaves differently, so traders may need to adjust the method for the pair’s volatility, typical spread and trading-session activity. Step 2: Check the broader market context A practical way to use the strategy is to start by checking broader market conditions before placing orders. For example, some traders look at nearby support and resistance levels, the short-term trend, or whether the market is unusually quiet or volatile. These checks don't change the core method, but they may help you place the candle setup into context.

A practical way to use the strategy is to start by checking broader market conditions before placing orders. For example, some traders look at nearby support and resistance levels, the short-term trend, or whether the market is unusually quiet or volatile. These checks don't change the core method, but they may help you place the candle setup into context. Step 3: Use supporting indicators carefully Supporting indicators can also help your analysis. Moving averages are often added to help identify the prevailing trend. The relative strength index (RSI) may help highlight whether the market looks stretched at the point of entry. Bollinger Bands® can offer an additional view of recent volatility before the 7am candle forms. None of these tools removes risk, but they may help you avoid treating every breakout signal as a trade opportunity.

Supporting indicators can also help your analysis. Moving averages are often added to help identify the prevailing trend. The relative strength index (RSI) may help highlight whether the market looks stretched at the point of entry. Bollinger Bands® can offer an additional view of recent volatility before the 7am candle forms. None of these tools removes risk, but they may help you avoid treating every breakout signal as a trade opportunity. Step 4: Apply risk management throughout Risk management is central to the strategy. Because the profit target is relatively small, position sizing matters. Using excessive leverage can magnify losses quickly if the market moves against you. Some traders also use a trailing stop-loss once the position moves into profit, although this may reduce the chance of reaching the full 50-pip target in some market conditions.

Risk management is central to the strategy. Because the profit target is relatively small, position sizing matters. Using excessive leverage can magnify losses quickly if the market moves against you. Some traders also use a trailing stop-loss once the position moves into profit, although this may reduce the chance of reaching the full 50-pip target in some market conditions. Step 5: Limit trading frequencyAnother feature of the strategy is its limited trading frequency. The strategy is generally built around one setup per pair per day. That can help reduce overtrading and keep the method focused on a specific market window rather than encouraging repeated entries throughout the session.

Advantages and disadvantages of the 50 pips a day forex strategy

Like most technical trading methods, the 50 pips a day forex trading strategy has both potential benefits and limitations.

Advantages

Clear rules : the strategy follows a clear structure, which can make it easier to understand. It also supports disciplined use of stop-losses and take-profits.

: the strategy follows a clear structure, which can make it easier to understand. It also supports disciplined use of stop-losses and take-profits. Less screen time : because the setup is built around a single candle and a specific time of day, it may require less monitoring than more reactive intraday methods. Traders should still monitor any open positions consistently, as market conditions can change quickly.

: because the setup is built around a single candle and a specific time of day, it may require less monitoring than more reactive intraday methods. Traders should still monitor any open positions consistently, as market conditions can change quickly. Useful for practising execution: the strategy can help you practise core trading skills, including identifying a range, placing pending orders, defining risk, and managing a position after entry.

Disadvantages

Limited market fit : the strategy is mainly used in forex and may be less effective in markets with different volatility patterns, wider spreads, or weaker session momentum.

: the strategy is mainly used in forex and may be less effective in markets with different volatility patterns, wider spreads, or weaker session momentum. False breakout risk : price may break the range, trigger an order, and then reverse. There is also execution risk if the second pending order is not cancelled.

: price may break the range, trigger an order, and then reverse. There is also execution risk if the second pending order is not cancelled. Less suited to longer-term trading: the strategy is built for intraday moves, so it may be less relevant if you prefer to hold positions for longer. Its fixed 50-pip target can also reduce flexibility in stronger market conditions.

Create an account Open a demo account

FAQ