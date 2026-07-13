FOMO in stocks – fear of missing out – is the pressure to act when others appear to be profiting from a market move and you are not part of it. It can push traders away from their plan, leading to rushed entries, larger-than-planned positions, or exits based on the need to ‘be in’ rather than on analysis.

The term 'fear of missing out' was defined in psychology research by Przybylski et al. (2013) as 'a pervasive apprehension that others may be having rewarding experiences from which one is absent' (ScienceDirect, 2013). In trading, that rewarding experience might be a rising stock, a news-driven move, or a rally that others appear to be benefiting from.

Takeaways FOMO in stocks is the impulse to enter a trade because others appear to be profiting, even when your usual setup criteria are not met.

It can be amplified by social media, real-time price feeds, and the visibility of other traders’ claimed gains.

FOMO-driven entries are often made late in a move, when the risk-to-reward balance may be less favourable.

The emotional driver is usually not the trade’s expected return, but the worry that you will regret missing it.

Managing FOMO is mainly about process: clear entry criteria can remove the real-time pressure of deciding whether to ‘get in’.

Psychological awareness can support more disciplined decision-making, but it does not remove the risks of CFD trading. Trading CFDs involves a significant risk of loss.

To understand how FOMO affects trading behaviour, it helps to separate the market move itself from the emotional response it creates.

What is FOMO in stock CFD trading?

FOMO in stock trading can appear when a stock rallies quickly, a crypto asset surges, or a news-driven market move develops while you are on the sidelines. The feeling is not simply ‘I missed an opportunity’. It is the discomfort of seeing others appear to gain while you are not involved.

That discomfort can create pressure to act. A trader may enter without completing their usual analysis, checking the risk-to-reward balance, or setting a clear exit plan. In that moment, the trade is often taken to reduce the feeling of missing out, rather than because it fits a defined strategy.

The key feature of FOMO is that anticipated regret starts to drive the decision. Barber and Odean’s research on attention-driven trading (2008) found that retail investors often buy stocks that are already attracting attention. In practice, high-visibility moves can make traders feel they need to participate, even when the setup does not meet their normal criteria (Oxford Academic, 2008).

In FOMO investing and FOMO trading alike, emotion starts to lead the process. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

The psychology behind FOMO in stocks: why it happens

FOMO in stocks can result from the pressure to act when others seem to be benefiting from a fast-moving market.

Social comparison and the feeling of being left out FOMO is a social emotion. It starts with the awareness that others may be gaining while you are not. Social media, trading forums, live news feeds, and real-time market commentary can make that comparison constant. When a trader sees repeated claims of gains in an asset they are not holding, the missed move can feel more important than it is. The focus shifts from ‘Does this trade fit my plan?’ to ‘Why am I not in this?’ That shift is where FOMO can start to affect decision-making.

Prospect theory and missed gains Prospect theory, developed by Kahneman and Tversky and introduced in their 1979 paper of the same name, showed that people tend to feel losses more strongly than equivalent gains. In trading, this can make a missed gain feel like a real loss. For example, watching a stock move 20% without being positioned can feel frustrating, even though no money has been lost. That discomfort can make the next opportunity feel more urgent than it really is, which may lead to rushed entries or less careful risk management.

The illusion of a closing window FOMO often comes with the sense that the opportunity is about to disappear. The thought is simple: if you do not act now, you will miss it entirely. This can create artificial urgency. In reality, markets continue to generate new opportunities. The specific move that triggered FOMO may not be the only chance to trade. But in the moment, the move can feel like a narrowing window, and that pressure can override a more measured decision.

Market stories that spread quickly Fast market moves often come with a simple story: why the move happened, why people are interested, and why it might continue. These stories can spread quickly through financial media and social platforms. A strong story can make the move feel more convincing. If many traders appear to be buying and commentators provide reasons for the move, the emotional pressure to participate can become easier to justify. The story does not remove the need for analysis, but it can make a FOMO-driven trade feel more reasonable at the time.

Recognising these triggers may help traders pause, check whether a trade fits their plan, and avoid decisions driven mainly by urgency or comparison.

Signs of FOMO in your trading

FOMO can push traders to act quickly, often before a trade has been properly checked against their plan.

Entering without meeting your usual criteria. You skip the technical, fundamental or risk checks you’d normally use because the price is moving quickly.

You skip the technical, fundamental or risk checks you’d normally use because the price is moving quickly. Chasing a move late. FOMO entries often happen after a price has already moved sharply.

FOMO entries often happen after a price has already moved sharply. Taking on a weaker risk-to-reward setup. A late entry may mean placing a stop further away, while the remaining potential upside is smaller.

A late entry may mean placing a stop further away, while the remaining potential upside is smaller. Abandoning your watchlist. You move away from planned setups and focus on whatever is moving most sharply that day.

You move away from planned setups and focus on whatever is moving most sharply that day. Reacting to high-visibility movers. Online discussion or market noise pulls your attention away from your own analysis.

Online discussion or market noise pulls your attention away from your own analysis. Feeling urgency or anxiety about being ‘out’. The trade feels like it has to happen immediately, before the opportunity disappears.

The trade feels like it has to happen immediately, before the opportunity disappears. Entering because the price is moving, not because the setup is ready. If the pressure comes from watching the move rather than your plan, it may be a warning sign.

Keeping these warning signs in view can make it easier to return to your rules before committing capital, especially when fast-moving markets create pressure to act.

How FOMO in stocks can affect your performance

FOMO can lead to less favourable trades. Common patterns include late entries, wider stops, and limited remaining upside because the move is already advanced. Over a series of trades, repeatedly entering late and then facing mean reversion can weigh on performance.

In CFD trading, leverage can amplify this problem. A small reversal in the underlying market can have a larger effect on a leveraged position, especially if the trade was entered late and sized too aggressively. This is why FOMO-driven trades can be particularly damaging when they sit outside a clear risk plan.

There is also a behavioural pattern to consider. After missing one move, a trader may feel more pressure to catch the next one. If that next trade also fails, the urge to recover the loss can make the following decision even less measured. Breaking this loop requires a structure, not just a promise to be more disciplined.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

How to manage FOMO in trading

Managing FOMO starts with creating enough structure to slow the decision down before emotion takes over.

Step 1. Pre-define your entry criteria in writing before the market opens A practical way to manage FOMO is to write down your entry criteria before the market opens. This could include the market you are watching, the conditions needed for entry, the maximum position size, and the point at which the trade idea becomes invalid. Once those conditions are set, the in-session decision becomes simpler: the setup either meets your criteria or it does not. This reduces the space for real-time emotion to take over.

A practical way to manage FOMO is to write down your entry criteria before the market opens. This could include the market you are watching, the conditions needed for entry, the maximum position size, and the point at which the trade idea becomes invalid. Once those conditions are set, the in-session decision becomes simpler: the setup either meets your criteria or it does not. This reduces the space for real-time emotion to take over. Step 2. Identify your FOMO triggers FOMO does not affect every trader in the same way. One trader may be triggered by a fast-moving stock. Another may react to social media posts, breaking news, or a sudden price spike in a market they were not watching. Identifying your own triggers makes the problem easier to manage. You can avoid certain environments during trading hours, create a waiting rule before acting, or note trigger situations in your trading journal.

FOMO does not affect every trader in the same way. One trader may be triggered by a fast-moving stock. Another may react to social media posts, breaking news, or a sudden price spike in a market they were not watching. Identifying your own triggers makes the problem easier to manage. You can avoid certain environments during trading hours, create a waiting rule before acting, or note trigger situations in your trading journal. Step 3. Change the way you view missed trades FOMO is often fuelled by the idea that a missed trade is the same as a loss. For example, if a stock rises 20% and you were not in the move, it can feel as though you lost 20%. But that is not the same as losing money on an actual position. A more useful approach is to judge the decision by your process. If the trade did not meet your criteria, not entering was consistent with your plan. That does not remove the frustration of watching the move continue, but it helps keep the focus on repeatable decision-making rather than one isolated outcome.

FOMO is often fuelled by the idea that a missed trade is the same as a loss. For example, if a stock rises 20% and you were not in the move, it can feel as though you lost 20%. But that is not the same as losing money on an actual position. A more useful approach is to judge the decision by your process. If the trade did not meet your criteria, not entering was consistent with your plan. That does not remove the frustration of watching the move continue, but it helps keep the focus on repeatable decision-making rather than one isolated outcome. Step 4. Use a pre-entry cooling periodA short pause can help reduce the urgency of a FOMO-driven trade. For any idea that appears outside your plan, you could wait five or ten minutes before acting. During that pause, check whether the trade still makes sense. Does it meet your criteria? Is the risk clear? Is the position size within your plan? If the trade only feels compelling because the price is moving quickly, the pause may reveal that the impulse is stronger than the setup.

By setting rules in advance and reframing missed trades, traders can make decisions based on process rather than pressure.

Psychological awareness can support more disciplined decision-making, but it does not remove the risks of CFD trading. Trading CFDs involves a significant risk of loss.

Recovering from FOMO-driven losses: what to do after

After a FOMO-driven loss, the temptation is often to enter another trade quickly to ‘make it back’. This can create a second emotional trade before the first one has been properly reviewed.

A more useful response is to pause. Stop trading for the session, or at least step back long enough to review what happened. Record the sequence in your trading journal while it is still fresh. The review should answer three questions. What triggered the impulse? What made the entry feel justified at the time? Where did you move away from your plan? This type of review is more useful than a general promise to ‘be more disciplined next time’. It gives you a clearer picture of the pattern, which makes it easier to address before it appears again.

Building long-term resilience against FOMO Long-term resilience comes from evidence. Over time, your trading journal can show how planned trades compare with FOMO-driven trades. This gives you a personal reference point, rather than relying only on general advice about discipline. The aim is not to avoid every missed move. Markets will always move without you sometimes. The aim is to become more comfortable missing trades that do not fit your process. Limiting social media exposure during trading hours can also help. FOMO depends on constant awareness that others appear to be gaining while you are not. Reducing that noise can reduce the number of FOMO triggers you have to manage in real time.

FOMO and risk management

FOMO can weaken risk management by pushing traders into rushed entries and larger positions than they originally planned.

Late-entry risk remains a key issue. Entering after a strong move may mean a wider stop, less potential upside and greater risk if the market reverses.

Entering after a strong move may mean a wider stop, less potential upside and greater risk if the market reverses. Position sizing can become distorted. Traders acting on FOMO may increase their size to try to capture more of the remaining move.

Traders acting on FOMO may increase their size to try to capture more of the remaining move. This can push risk beyond the plan. A larger position can create more exposure than the trader’s risk limits allow.

A larger position can create more exposure than the trader’s risk limits allow. A stop-loss can help define risk on one trade. Setting it at entry gives the trade a clear loss boundary.

Setting it at entry gives the trade a clear loss boundary. But a stop-loss does not fix the wider problem. It cannot improve a weak entry, correct an oversized position or make an unplanned trade fit a strategy.

It cannot improve a weak entry, correct an oversized position or make an unplanned trade fit a strategy. A pre-session plan offers stronger protection. Entry criteria, risk limits and maximum position size should be set before market pressure appears.

Entry criteria, risk limits and maximum position size should be set before market pressure appears. Planned trades are easier to manage. Late, oversized trades taken under pressure are much harder to control.

Managing FOMO risk means setting clear rules before the trade, so decisions are guided by the plan rather than the pressure of a fast-moving market.

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