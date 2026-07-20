A triangle trading strategy looks at what happens when price moves into a tighter and tighter range. Traders use the pattern to plan for a possible breakout, while also considering where the setup could fail.

This guide explains the three triangle types — ascending, descending and symmetrical — and how traders use breakouts, measured targets, confirmation and risk management when analysing them.

Takeaways Triangles form when price consolidates between two converging trendlines.

The three common types are ascending, descending and symmetrical triangles.

Triangles often appear during an existing trend, but they can also form before a reversal.

Traders usually wait for price to break beyond one of the trendlines before acting.

A common target projects the triangle’s height from the breakout point.

Volume can help with confirmation, but false breakouts are still common.

What are triangle patterns?

Triangle patterns form when price trades inside an increasingly narrow range. One trendline is drawn across the highs, and another is drawn across the lows. As the two lines move closer together, the price range contracts.

The pattern is resolved when price breaks through one side of the triangle.

Traders use triangles because they can make a chart easier to organise:

The trendlines show where price has recently struggled to move higher or lower.

The narrowing range shows that momentum has slowed.

The breakout gives a possible point where momentum may return.

Triangles are often seen as continuation patterns, meaning they can appear as a pause before an existing trend resumes. However, they can also form before a reversal. For that reason, the breakout direction matters more than the trader’s expectation before the break. A triangle is still forming until price breaks one of its trendlines. Until then, the direction remains unconfirmed.

Triangles at a glance

Triangle type What it looks like Common bias What to watch Ascending triangle Flat upper line and rising lows Bullish bias Whether price can break above resistance Descending triangle Flat lower line and falling highs Bearish bias Whether price can break below support Symmetrical triangle Lower highs and higher lows Neutral bias Which side price breaks first

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Ascending triangle An ascending triangle has a flat upper trendline, often called resistance, and a rising lower trendline made up of higher lows. This can suggest that buyers are entering at higher levels while sellers continue to defend the same area. Many traders read this as a pattern with a bullish bias, although the direction is not confirmed until price breaks out.

Descending triangle A descending triangle has a flat lower trendline, often called support, and a falling upper trendline made up of lower highs. This can suggest that sellers are entering at lower levels while buyers continue to defend the same area. Many traders read this as a pattern with a bearish bias, although the direction is not confirmed until price breaks out.

Symmetrical triangle A symmetrical triangle forms when both trendlines move toward each other, with lower highs and higher lows. In this setup, neither side has a clear advantage while the pattern is forming. Because the direction is less clear, traders often wait for price to break out before deciding how to interpret the pattern.

How to identify a triangle

A triangle is easier to read when the chart shows a clear narrowing range. The pattern does not need to be perfect, but it should have enough structure to make the trendlines meaningful.

Step 1. Draw the trendlines A triangle has two converging trendlines: one across the highs and one across the lows. These lines form the pattern’s boundaries.

A triangle has two converging trendlines: one across the highs and one across the lows. These lines form the pattern’s boundaries. Step 2. Check for repeated touches Traders usually look for at least two touches on each trendline. This helps show that the boundaries are meaningful.

Traders usually look for at least two touches on each trendline. This helps show that the boundaries are meaningful. Step 3. Look for a contracting range Each swing should become smaller as the pattern develops. This narrowing price action is what gives the triangle its shape.

Each swing should become smaller as the pattern develops. This narrowing price action is what gives the triangle its shape. Step 4. Watch volume behaviour Volume may fall during the consolidation phase, which can suggest reduced participation before a breakout. However, volume does not always behave in the same way.

Volume may fall during the consolidation phase, which can suggest reduced participation before a breakout. However, volume does not always behave in the same way. Step 5. Wait for a breakoutThe pattern is generally considered active when price moves beyond one of the trendlines. Some traders also look for stronger volume on the breakout, but this is not guaranteed.

A clear narrowing range and defined breakout point can make the pattern easier to assess. Even then, a triangle should be read in context, as false breakouts can occur.

The psychology behind triangles

A triangle can show a market becoming less certain before a clearer move develops. As the range narrows, buyers and sellers meet closer together. Each swing becomes smaller, which can suggest that neither side has enough strength to take control yet.

In an ascending triangle , buyers may be willing to enter at higher levels, while sellers continue to defend the same ceiling.

, buyers may be willing to enter at higher levels, while sellers continue to defend the same ceiling. In a descending triangle , sellers may be willing to enter at lower levels, while buyers continue to defend the same floor.

, sellers may be willing to enter at lower levels, while buyers continue to defend the same floor. In a symmetrical triangle, both sides move closer together, and the breakout shows which direction price has chosen.

Across triangle patterns, falling volume can reflect hesitation during consolidation, while a later increase in volume may suggest that more traders are taking part in the breakout.

Trading the breakout: entry, target and stop

Once a triangle breaks, traders usually focus on three things: where the breakout may be confirmed, where a possible target could sit, and where the setup would no longer hold.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Entry Many traders wait for price to close beyond the trendline, rather than trying to enter before the breakout. Some also look for rising volume, or wait for price to retest the broken trendline as possible new support or resistance. Waiting for confirmation can reduce the chance of acting too early, but it does not remove the risk of a false breakout.

The measured target A common approach is to measure the height of the triangle at its widest point, then project that distance from the breakout point in the direction of the move. This gives a possible target, not a guaranteed outcome. Price may reach the target, stop short of it or move beyond it.

Stop-loss orders Some traders place a stop-loss on the other side of the triangle, or beyond the most recent swing inside the pattern. This gives the trade a clear invalidation point if the breakout fails.

A breakout plan can help traders define the trade before entering, but it cannot predict the outcome. Entry, target and stop placement should always be considered alongside wider market context and risk management.

Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

Volume and false breakouts

Triangles can provide useful structure, but they do not remove uncertainty. This matters around breakouts, where price can move beyond a trendline and then reverse.

Volume Some traders view a breakout with rising volume as more meaningful, as it may suggest broader participation. A breakout on low volume may need more caution, as it can be more vulnerable to reversing. Even so, volume is only one filter and should not be treated as proof that the move will continue.

False breakout A false breakout happens when price moves beyond a trendline, then reverses back into the triangle. Traders often look for extra confirmation, such as a close beyond the trendline, rising volume, a successful retest, alignment with the wider trend or a predefined invalidation level.

No method can reliably identify genuine and false breakouts in real time. Confirmation and a clear invalidation level are two ways traders manage that risk.

Continuation vs reversal

The wider chart context can help traders interpret a triangle.

Triangles often appear during an existing trend, where they can act as a pause before price continues in the same direction. However, they can also appear near the end of a trend and break the other way.

Context How traders may read it Why caution still matters Triangle forms during an uptrend Possible continuation if price breaks higher The breakout can still fail or reverse Triangle forms during a downtrend Possible continuation if price breaks lower The move may not follow through Triangle forms after an extended trend Possible reversal if price breaks the other way Reversals are only clear after confirmation Symmetrical triangle forms Direction remains open until the break The pattern has no strong bias before breakout

Because both continuation and reversal outcomes are possible, many traders avoid assuming the direction before the breakout. Instead, they use the existing trend as useful context and wait for price to confirm the next move.

Limitations and risk management

Triangle patterns can help organise a chart, but they have clear limitations. False breakouts are common, trendlines can be subjective, and measured targets are only estimates. A symmetrical triangle also gives no clear directional bias until price breaks out, and even a confirmed breakout can still fail.

For this reason, you might wish to read triangles alongside volume, the wider trend, support and resistance, and signals across more than one timeframe. These checks can help filter weaker setups, but they cannot remove the risk of loss. Position sizing, a predefined stop-loss and a clear invalidation level matter regardless of how clear the pattern looks.

Learn more on our risk management hub.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. CFDs are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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