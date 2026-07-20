Learn how the market facilitation index measures price movement against volume, what its four candle types mean, and how traders use it with other indicators.

The market facilitation index helps traders assess whether price movement is supported by volume, offering another way to read momentum, compression and participation.

What is the market facilitation index?

The market facilitation index (MFI), also known as the BW MFI or Bill Williams market facilitation index, is a technical indicator that measures the efficiency of price movement relative to trading volume. Developed by trader and author Bill Williams as part of his Chaos Theory-based trading system, the MFI shows whether the market is moving easily or facing resistance – and, crucially, whether volume is supporting that movement or working against it. It appears as a sub-panel of colour-coded candles beneath the price chart.

Unlike most oscillators, the MFI does not produce a single directional signal. Instead, it classifies each candle into one of four types based on the relationship between the current period’s MFI value and its volume, compared with the previous period. Each candle type points to a different market condition: momentum building, momentum fading, a possible false move, or compression between buyers and sellers that may precede a breakout. This framework makes the MFI a tool for reading market energy rather than predicting direction alone.

The market facilitation index does not generate buy or sell signals on its own. It is designed to be read alongside price direction, volume and other forms of analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How is the market facilitation index calculated?

The MFI’s calculation is intentionally simple. Its analytical value comes less from the raw number and more from how that number changes in relation to volume from candle to candle.

The formula

The MFI calculation is:

BW MFI = (High − Low) / Volume

Where:

Input Meaning High The period’s highest price Low The period’s lowest price Volume The total traded volume for that period

The result shows how much price range is generated per unit of volume. A higher reading means the market is moving more efficiently, while a lower reading means volume is not translating into price movement as readily.

Worked example

Suppose a daily candle has a High of 150, a Low of 148.50 and Volume of 1,200,000 units.

MFI = (150 − 148.50) / 1,200,000 = 0.00000125

On the next candle:

High Low Volume MFI 151.20 150.80 2,400,000 0.000000167

The second candle has a much lower MFI despite higher volume. In this example, the market is not moving efficiently relative to the activity being generated, which may indicate compression.

The four candle types

The MFI’s primary output is not the raw number, but the classification of each candle relative to the previous candle. Comparing MFI direction with volume direction produces four distinct candle types, each colour-coded on the indicator panel.

Candle type MFI Volume Interpretation Green Up Up Market moving efficiently; momentum building. Potential trend-confirmation signal. Fade Down Down Market losing interest; momentum ebbing. Trend may be stalling. Fake Up Down Price range expanding but volume declining. Potential false move; less conviction. Squat Down Up Price range compressing while volume builds. Buyers and sellers are in balance; may precede a breakout.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Using the market facilitation index on a price chart

The MFI panel displays colour-coded candles directly beneath price. The raw MFI value has no fixed scale, as it varies significantly depending on the instrument’s price level and typical volume. For that reason, traders usually focus on the relative comparison between consecutive candles: is MFI rising or falling, and is volume rising or falling? Because the MFI depends on tick volume or real volume data, it is generally more effective when applied to markets with reliable volume reporting, such as futures, equities and forex with tick volume. Where volume data is limited or fragmented, readings may be less reliable and should be interpreted with extra caution.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How the market facilitation index works in trading

Each of the four MFI candle types helps traders assess the current state of market participation and momentum.

Green candles: momentum in motion A green candle appears when both MFI and volume are rising relative to the previous candle. This is one of the indicator’s clearer momentum readings: the market is moving with both range expansion and volume support. Green candles during an established trend can suggest continued participation. A cluster of green candles may indicate sustained momentum, although the signal is less meaningful in choppy or sideways conditions without a clear directional bias from price.

Squat candles: compression before a move Squat candles, where MFI falls while volume rises, represent a tug-of-war between buyers and sellers. High volume is entering the market, but neither side is gaining enough control to push price significantly in either direction. Bill Williams considered squat candles the most important of the four types. A squat candle followed by a breakout candle in either direction can signal the start of a new move. The direction of the next candle may help resolve the standoff and influence the following trend phase.

Fade candles: momentum retreating Fade candles form when both MFI and volume decline together. Market participants are withdrawing: range is contracting and volume is falling. In a trending market, fade candles may signal a pause rather than a reversal. In a ranging environment, they confirm that the market is quiet. A sequence of fade candles with no green candle intervention suggests the trend may be losing momentum and could be vulnerable to reversal or extended consolidation. Conversely, a green candle after a run of fade candles can indicate that fresh participation is returning.

Fake candles: movement with weaker participation Fake candles appear when the price range expands while volume falls. The market is moving on declining participation, which can warn that the move may lack the support needed to continue. Fake candles at new price highs or lows are worth monitoring. If price reaches a new extreme but volume does not follow, the breakout may be false. Confirmation from volume-based indicators, or a subsequent green candle, can help distinguish stronger moves from weaker ones.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Best market facilitation index settings for different trading styles

The MFI is largely timeframe-agnostic in its configuration, but the chart timeframe and quality of available volume data play an important role in how useful it is.

Standard single-period comparison

The MFI, as designed by Bill Williams, compares each candle to the immediately preceding candle. This one-period lookback is the default and most widely used approach. It is well suited to daily and four-hour charts where volume data is meaningful and candle-by-candle momentum shifts are the focus. The single-period comparison is responsive to short-term changes in market energy, making it relevant for traders who focus on shorter-term shifts in participation.

Adapted for intraday trading

On intraday charts, such as one-hour or 15-minute charts, the MFI works best with instruments that provide reliable tick volume, such as futures or index CFDs. Forex tick volume from a single broker feed may not fully represent true market participation. Intraday traders using the MFI often pay close attention to squat candles, as they can precede short-term breakout moves within a session. Filtering for green candles after a squat may provide additional confirmation for an intraday setup. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Applied to longer-term analysis

On weekly charts, the MFI smooths out intra-week noise and highlights sustained momentum shifts. A green candle on a weekly chart, particularly after a period of fade or squat candles, can indicate the start of a multi-week trend. Longer-term traders may combine the weekly MFI reading with a daily chart to check whether shorter-term momentum aligns with the broader weekly picture.

The most appropriate approach depends on the instrument, timeframe and trader’s objective. Testing the indicator on a demo account can help traders understand how it behaves before using it in live markets.

Core market facilitation index trading strategies

The MFI’s candle classifications can be translated into practical trading setups, each built around a specific combination of range and volume dynamics.

Green candle trend continuation : in an established trend, a green candle may suggest momentum is increasing with volume support. Some traders wait for the candle to close, then look for a possible entry in the trend direction on the next candle’s open. The signal is typically stronger when price is above a rising moving average in an uptrend, or below a falling moving average in a downtrend. A stop-loss may be placed below the green candle’s low for long positions, or above its high for short positions.

: in an established trend, a green candle may suggest momentum is increasing with volume support. Some traders wait for the candle to close, then look for a possible entry in the trend direction on the next candle’s open. The signal is typically stronger when price is above a rising moving average in an uptrend, or below a falling moving average in a downtrend. A stop-loss may be placed below the green candle’s low for long positions, or above its high for short positions. Squat candle breakout : a squat candle shows rising volume with falling MFI, suggesting a standoff between buyers and sellers. Some traders wait for the next candle to break in the direction of the trend with a green candle confirmation. A possible entry may be considered above the green candle’s high for long positions, or below its low for short positions, with a stop-loss on the opposite side of the squat candle.

: a squat candle shows rising volume with falling MFI, suggesting a standoff between buyers and sellers. Some traders wait for the next candle to break in the direction of the trend with a green candle confirmation. A possible entry may be considered above the green candle’s high for long positions, or below its low for short positions, with a stop-loss on the opposite side of the squat candle. Fake candle caution filter : a fake candle can act as a warning rather than an entry signal. If it appears near a price extreme, some traders may avoid adding to an existing position or opening a new one. If followed by another fake or fade candle, it may suggest momentum is stalling. If followed by a green candle, it may suggest the pause was temporary.

: a fake candle can act as a warning rather than an entry signal. If it appears near a price extreme, some traders may avoid adding to an existing position or opening a new one. If followed by another fake or fade candle, it may suggest momentum is stalling. If followed by a green candle, it may suggest the pause was temporary. Fade candle pullback re-entry : in a strong trend, fade candles can appear during pullbacks as both volume and MFI decline. Some traders wait for two or more fade candles, then look for a green candle as a possible sign that the trend is resuming. Entry may be considered on the candle after the green candle confirmation.

: in a strong trend, fade candles can appear during pullbacks as both volume and MFI decline. Some traders wait for two or more fade candles, then look for a green candle as a possible sign that the trend is resuming. Entry may be considered on the candle after the green candle confirmation. MFI with Bill Williams’ Alligator: the MFI is often used with Bill Williams’ Alligator indicator. When the Alligator’s lines are spread and trending, green candles in the same direction may carry more weight. When the lines are close together and squat candles appear, some traders wait for the Alligator to confirm the next directional move.

Stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated. candle-type signals can be misleading in isolation, so traders often use the MFI with a trend framework and additional confirmation.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Combining the market facilitation index with other indicators

Because the MFI identifies market energy but not direction, it pairs naturally with trend and momentum tools that provide directional context.

Moving averages A moving average provides the directional filter the MFI lacks. When price is above a rising 20-period or 50-period moving average, traders may focus on bullish green candles and squat-to-green sequences. When price is below a falling moving average, they may focus on short-biased setups. This helps traders avoid taking MFI momentum signals against the established trend direction, which can reduce the risk of false entries in choppy conditions.

MACD MACD can confirm the momentum shift that the MFI candle types signal. When the MFI shows a green candle and the MACD histogram is expanding in the same direction as price, the two tools are aligned: MFI points to volume-backed efficiency, while MACD suggests short-term momentum is outpacing longer-term momentum. A MACD that is contracting or crossing against the signal line while the MFI shows a fake candle is a warning that conviction may be declining.

RSI RSI helps identify when the MFI’s squat or green candle signal arrives at a potential turning point. A squat candle forming while RSI is approaching or below oversold territory, typically below 30, suggests that volume is building as the market becomes oversold – a possible setup for a bullish breakout. Conversely, green candles appearing while RSI is in overbought territory, typically above 70, warrant caution. Momentum may be supported by volume, but price could be approaching a level where sellers become more active.

Bollinger Bands® Bollinger Bands® identify price extremes that give context to MFI candle types. A squat candle forming when price is near the lower band, with volume building, can indicate a potential bullish breakout setup. A fake candle at the upper band, where price briefly moves above the band but closes back inside it, may suggest that the breakout lacks conviction, particularly if volume is declining.

No single indicator is definitive. Combining the Market Facilitation Index with a complementary tool can enhance context and signal reliability while reducing false positives.

Advanced market facilitation index techniques

Experienced traders often apply the MFI in more nuanced ways by considering candle sequences, multi-timeframe alignment and position management triggers.

Consecutive green candle momentum reads

A single green candle signals momentum building. Two or three consecutive green candles can signal sustained momentum acceleration – a less common condition that often appears during a stronger phase of a trend. When a cluster of green candles appears, experienced traders may adjust their position size within their risk-management rules, or trail their stop more closely to manage exposure while allowing room for the move to continue.

Squat candle sequence analysis

Not all squat candles carry the same meaning. A squat candle that forms after a long run of green candles represents compression at a mature trend stage. This can be a higher-risk setup, as the energy may release in either direction. A squat candle forming near the beginning of a new trend phase, after a period of fade candles, may provide a cleaner setup. In this case, compression appears after lower participation rather than at a potentially extended level. Reading the candle sequence leading into the squat can improve the quality of breakout analysis.

Multi-timeframe MFI alignment

Aligning the MFI signal across timeframes can strengthen analysis. If the weekly chart shows a green candle as the daily chart produces a squat-to-green transition, both the longer-term and shorter-term momentum readings are aligned. This multi-timeframe confluence can be useful for filtering squat candle setups. A squat on the daily chart may carry more weight when the weekly MFI context is also bullish. Conversely, a green candle on the daily chart carries less weight when the weekly MFI is showing consecutive fade candles.

Risk management with the market facilitation index

The MFI’s candle type system can support risk management decisions. Green candles may support higher-confidence setups, while fake and fade candles call for caution or tighter stops.

Use candle types to assess signal quality. Green candles may suggest stronger confirmation, while fake and fade candles are usually caution signals rather than entry triggers.

Green candles may suggest stronger confirmation, while fake and fade candles are usually caution signals rather than entry triggers. Size positions according to confidence. A green candle setup with multi-timeframe alignment may support a higher-confidence trade. Ambiguous conditions may call for smaller position sizes or no trade.

A green candle setup with multi-timeframe alignment may support a higher-confidence trade. Ambiguous conditions may call for smaller position sizes or no trade. Set stop-loss levels around the relevant candle. For green candle continuation trades, a stop-loss is often placed below the green candle’s low for long positions, or above its high for short positions.

For green candle continuation trades, a stop-loss is often placed below the green candle’s low for long positions, or above its high for short positions. For squat candle breakouts, use the candle’s range. A stop-loss is usually placed on the opposite side of the squat candle. If price moves back through the range after breakout, the setup may no longer be valid.

A stop-loss is usually placed on the opposite side of the squat candle. If price moves back through the range after breakout, the setup may no longer be valid. Review stops when momentum fades. Fake candles at extended levels, or two fake candles followed by a fade candle without a new green candle, may suggest weakening momentum.

Fake candles at extended levels, or two fake candles followed by a fade candle without a new green candle, may suggest weakening momentum. Consider trailing the stop-loss. Moving a stop closer to price may help protect gains while giving the trade room to recover.

Moving a stop closer to price may help protect gains while giving the trade room to recover. Account for volatility and liquidity. Low-liquidity sessions, major news releases, abnormal volume spikes and price gaps can distort MFI readings.

Low-liquidity sessions, major news releases, abnormal volume spikes and price gaps can distort MFI readings. Keep risk controlled. Never risk more than you can afford to lose on any single trade. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

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