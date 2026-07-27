The know sure thing (KST) is a momentum oscillator that combines four rate-of-change cycles into a single smoothed line, designed to give a clearer view of composite momentum than any single rate-of-change measurement.

Takeaways The KST combines four separately smoothed rate-of-change cycles into one weighted oscillator line.

Longer-period components are weighted more heavily, prioritising significant momentum cycles over short-term noise.

The three primary signals are signal line crossovers, zero-line crossings, and divergence with price.

Default settings use ROC periods of 10, 15, 20 and 30, with a 9-period signal line on daily charts.

The KST has no fixed overbought or oversold thresholds – extreme readings are assessed relative to the indicator’s recent range.

The indicator is often more effective on daily and weekly charts; intraday use may increase the frequency of false signals.

What is the know sure thing indicator?

The know sure thing (KST) is a momentum oscillator developed by market analyst Martin Pring and introduced in his 1992 article ‘Summed Rate of Change (KST)’. The indicator measures the rate at which price is changing across four separate timeframes, then combines those readings into a single, smoothed oscillator line. The name reflects Pring’s view that combining multiple momentum cycles can produce a more reliable signal than any single rate-of-change measurement.

The KST oscillates above and below a zero line. Positive readings indicate that the composite rate of change is net positive – momentum is pointing upward. Negative readings indicate that composite momentum is net negative. Traders primarily use KST crossovers with its signal line, zero-line crossings, and divergence between the indicator and price as signals of potential trend changes. Because the indicator incorporates four different rate-of-change cycles rather than one, it tends to be smoother and less prone to false signals than simple momentum oscillators, though it is slower to respond to rapid price moves.

The KST is primarily a trend-following momentum tool. It tends to work better on daily and weekly charts, where longer-term momentum cycles are more meaningful. On intraday charts or in choppy, sideways markets, the indicator may produce more frequent false signals. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How is the KST indicator calculated?

The KST combines four separately smoothed rate-of-change series into a single weighted value, with a signal line applied on top. This structure gives the indicator its multi-cycle smoothness.

The formula

The KST is built from four rate of change (ROC) components, each independently smoothed with a simple moving average (SMA), then weighted and summed:

RCMA1 = 10-period SMA of 10-period ROC

RCMA2 = 10-period SMA of 15-period ROC

RCMA3 = 10-period SMA of 20-period ROC

RCMA4 = 15-period SMA of 30-period ROC

KST = (RCMA1 × 1) + (RCMA2 × 2) + (RCMA3 × 3) + (RCMA4 × 4)

Signal line = 9-period SMA of KST

The rate of change for each period measures the percentage difference between the current closing price and the closing price n candles ago:

ROC(n) = ((Close – Close[n]) / Close[n]) × 100

Worked example

Suppose the closing price today is 105.00, and 10 candles ago the closing price was 100.00. The 10-period ROC is ((105.00 – 100.00) / 100.00) × 100 = 5.00. The same calculation is performed for the 15-, 20- and 30-period ROCs. Each ROC series is then smoothed with its respective SMA – 10, 10, 10 and 15 periods – to produce RCMA1 through RCMA4. The four RCMA values are weighted 1, 2, 3 and 4 respectively, then summed to produce the KST value for that candle. Finally, a 9-period SMA is applied to the resulting KST series to produce the signal line.

The heavier weighting on the longer-period components – RCMA3 and RCMA4 receive weights of 3 and 4 – gives longer-term momentum cycles a greater influence on the final KST reading than shorter-term cycles. This is intentional: the indicator is designed to prioritise more significant cycles over shorter-term noise.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Using the KST on a price chart

When plotted, the KST appears as a smooth line oscillating around a zero axis. The signal line – the 9-period SMA of the KST – is plotted alongside it. Crossovers between the KST and its signal line, zero-line crossings, and divergence between the KST and price are the three primary signals traders monitor. Unlike the RSI or stochastic oscillator, the KST has no fixed overbought or oversold thresholds. Extreme readings are relative to the indicator’s recent range on the asset and timeframe being analysed.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How the know sure thing works in trading

The KST generates signals through three primary mechanisms: signal line crossovers, zero-line crossings, and divergence with price. Each serves a different analytical purpose.

Signal line crossovers

The most commonly used KST signal is the crossover between the KST line and its 9-period signal line. When the KST crosses above its signal line, composite momentum is shifting upward – a potential bullish signal. When the KST crosses below the signal line, composite momentum is shifting downward – a potential bearish signal. Because the KST itself is already smoothed, signal line crossovers can produce fewer false signals than unsmoothed oscillators, but they remain inherently lagging.

Zero-line crossings

A KST crossing from below zero to above zero indicates that the composite rate of change has turned net positive: the weighted sum of price changes across all four cycles is now positive. Traders often use this as confirmation that a new uptrend may be forming, rather than as a direct entry signal. A crossing from above zero to below zero indicates that composite momentum has turned negative. Zero-line crossings are less frequent than signal line crossovers and tend to coincide with more significant trend changes.

Divergence

Divergence between the KST and price is one of the more widely used applications of the indicator. Bullish divergence occurs when price makes a lower low but the KST makes a higher low, suggesting that selling momentum is weakening despite the new price low. Bearish divergence occurs when price makes a higher high but the KST makes a lower high, suggesting that buying momentum is fading. Divergence signals typically precede signal line crossovers and can offer earlier signals, but they carry higher risk because the price trend may continue before the divergence resolves.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Best know sure thing settings for different trading styles

Martin Pring’s original daily-chart parameters – ROC periods 10, 15, 20 and 30; SMA periods 10, 10, 10 and 15; signal period 9 – remain the most widely used default. Traders may adjust these settings to suit different timeframes and objectives.

Trading style Chart timeframe ROC periods SMA periods Signal line Main consideration Intermediate-term analysis Daily 10, 15, 20, 30 10, 10, 10, 15 9-period SMA Standard default settings and a balanced starting point Longer-term analysis Weekly Often 10, 13, 14, 15 Often 9, 9, 9, 9 9-period SMA Smoother signals, with fewer crossings Short-term analysis Intraday Shortened periods Shortened periods Often shortened or kept at 9 More responsive, but more exposed to noise and false signals

Default settings (daily chart, intermediate term)

The standard parameters – ROC 10/15/20/30 with SMA 10/10/10/15 and a 9-period signal – are designed for daily price charts and capture momentum cycles ranging from approximately two to six weeks. This is a useful starting point for traders new to the indicator. The resulting KST line is moderately responsive and produces a manageable number of signals without being so slow that it may miss meaningful trend changes.

Long-term weekly settings

For weekly chart analysis, Pring recommended longer ROC and smoothing periods to capture multi-month and multi-year momentum cycles. A common weekly configuration uses ROC periods of 10, 13, 14 and 15 with SMA periods of 9, 9, 9 and 9, though many practitioners experiment with periods in the 8–26 range for each component. The resulting KST on a weekly chart is very smooth and tends to produce fewer signals, making it better suited to position traders and investors than short-term speculators.

Short-term intraday settings

Some traders apply the KST to intraday charts, using shortened ROC and SMA periods to increase responsiveness. The trade-off is a noisier indicator that generates more frequent crossovers, including false signals. Intraday KST users typically require additional confirmation from price action or volume before acting on any signal. No single short-term configuration is universally accepted, and testing on a demo account may help traders understand how modified KST settings behave before applying them to live trading.

No parameter set is universally optimal. Momentum cycle lengths vary by asset class, and the KST’s responsiveness depends directly on the input periods chosen. Testing parameters systematically on historical data for the specific market and timeframe can help traders evaluate settings, while recognising that historical results do not guarantee future performance.

Core know sure thing trading strategies

The KST supports four main approaches, from simple signal line crossovers to more selective methods that filter signals by zero-line position or divergence. Each approach offers a different balance between signal frequency and reliability.

Signal line crossover strategy : traders may consider a long setup when the know sure thing (KST) crosses above its signal line, or a short setup or long exit when it crosses below.

: traders may consider a long setup when the know sure thing (KST) crosses above its signal line, or a short setup or long exit when it crosses below. Zero-line confirmation strategy : the zero line can be used as a filter. Bullish crossovers below zero may suggest momentum is shifting upwards, while bearish crossovers above zero may suggest momentum is weakening.

: the zero line can be used as a filter. Bullish crossovers below zero may suggest momentum is shifting upwards, while bearish crossovers above zero may suggest momentum is weakening. KST divergence entry strategy : traders can look for divergence between price and the KST, then wait for a signal line crossover before considering an entry.

: traders can look for divergence between price and the KST, then wait for a signal line crossover before considering an entry. Trend-following with zero-line position: in strong trends, the KST may stay above zero during an uptrend or below zero during a downtrend. Traders may use this to help track trend direction.

Acting on every crossover can increase exposure to lag and false signals, especially in sideways markets. External confirmation and a clear risk-management plan are important. Divergence, crossovers and zero-line signals don’t guarantee future price moves. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Know sure thing divergence strategy

Divergence is one of the most analytically meaningful applications of the KST. Because the indicator synthesises four separate momentum cycles, divergence between the KST and price may reflect weakening underlying momentum across multiple timeframes, rather than a short-term anomaly in a single rate-of-change series.

Bullish divergence : price makes a lower low while the KST makes a higher low. This may suggest downward momentum is weakening. Some traders wait for the KST to cross above its signal line before considering a long position.

: price makes a lower low while the KST makes a higher low. This may suggest downward momentum is weakening. Some traders wait for the KST to cross above its signal line before considering a long position. Bearish divergence : price makes a higher high while the KST makes a lower high. This may suggest upward momentum is weakening. Some traders wait for the KST to cross below its signal line before considering a short position or long exit.

: price makes a higher high while the KST makes a lower high. This may suggest upward momentum is weakening. Some traders wait for the KST to cross below its signal line before considering a short position or long exit. Hidden bullish divergence : price makes a higher low during an uptrend, while the KST makes a lower low. This may suggest the pullback is losing momentum and the wider uptrend could continue.

: price makes a higher low during an uptrend, while the KST makes a lower low. This may suggest the pullback is losing momentum and the wider uptrend could continue. Hidden bearish divergence : price makes a lower high during a downtrend, while the KST makes a higher high. This may suggest the bounce is losing strength and the downtrend could resume.

: price makes a lower high during a downtrend, while the KST makes a higher high. This may suggest the bounce is losing strength and the downtrend could resume. Risk management: you may wish to place a stop-loss beyond the price extreme that formed the divergence, with targets set according to their wider risk-management plan.

KST divergence can persist or deepen before resolving, especially in strong trends. Waiting for signal line confirmation may improve selectivity, but it doesn’t remove trading risk. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Combining the know sure thing with other indicators

Moving averages A 50-period or 200-period moving average on the price chart provides a directional filter for KST signals. Traders may focus on bullish KST crossovers when price is trading above its moving average, which can suggest an uptrend context, and bearish crossovers when price is below. This simple filter can help reduce counter-trend KST signals that arise during corrections within a larger trend, a common source of false signals when trading the KST in isolation.

MACD The MACD and the KST are both smoothed momentum oscillators, but they capture momentum on different timescales. A KST bullish signal that coincides with a MACD bullish crossover – where the MACD line crosses above the signal line – may provide dual-oscillator confirmation that momentum is turning upward across multiple measurement windows. The two indicators share the limitation of lagging price, but their combination may reduce the frequency of false positives from either signal alone. When they diverge – one bullish, the other bearish – some traders wait for agreement before taking a position.

RSI The RSI’s overbought level above 70 and oversold level below 30 can complement the KST, which has no fixed thresholds of its own. A KST bullish signal occurring when the RSI is in or near oversold territory may provide additional confirmation that the asset is positioned for a potential upside move. Conversely, a KST bearish signal with an RSI in overbought territory may strengthen the case for downside risk. RSI divergence occurring simultaneously with KST divergence is a combination some experienced traders monitor as a potential reversal signal.

Bollinger Bands® Bollinger Bands® help contextualise the volatility environment in which the KST is signalling. A KST bullish crossover occurring when price is near or touching the lower Bollinger Band may suggest both that momentum is turning and that price is extended below its moving average. Similarly, a KST bearish signal near the upper band may carry greater weight. When the bands are contracting, which can indicate lower volatility, a KST crossover may signal the beginning of a directional expansion phase.

The KST’s multi-cycle smoothing makes it a useful momentum reference, but it does not answer questions about price levels, volatility or market structure on its own. Each of these tools can help fill one of those gaps, creating a more complete picture than the KST can provide alone.

Advanced know sure thing techniques

Beyond the standard signal line and zero-line methods, more experienced users apply the KST through multi-timeframe alignment, peak-and-trough analysis, and long-cycle identification. These approaches can add context to the indicator’s structure.

Multi-timeframe KST analysis

One advanced application of the KST is multi-timeframe analysis. A trader might use the weekly KST to establish the dominant momentum direction – for example, only considering bullish entries when the weekly KST is above its signal line – while using the daily KST signal line crossover to time the entry. This hierarchical approach, using the higher timeframe for direction and the lower timeframe for timing, can filter out daily counter-trend signals and keep positions aligned with the more significant weekly momentum cycle. In this framework, the weekly KST crossing the zero line is often treated as a meaningful medium-term directional signal.

Peak-and-trough analysis

Martin Pring placed considerable emphasis on analysing the KST through the lens of its own peaks and troughs, rather than only its crossovers with the signal line. When a series of KST peaks makes successively lower highs, this can indicate weakening momentum even if the KST itself remains positive. Conversely, a series of rising KST troughs indicates strengthening momentum even during consolidation phases. Pring argued that peak-and-trough analysis on the KST often provides earlier signals than signal line crossovers, though it requires more subjective interpretation.

Using the KST on longer timeframes for cycle identification

On monthly price charts, the KST can be used to identify major momentum cycles that correspond to multi-year trends in equity markets and commodities. Pring developed specific long-term settings for this purpose, with ROC and SMA periods significantly longer than the daily defaults, to capture primary market cycles. While this application is less relevant for active traders, it can provide useful context for understanding whether short-term bullish signals are arising during a period of long-term momentum expansion or contraction.

Risk management with the know sure thing

The KST does not provide specific price levels for stop-loss placement – it is a momentum indicator, not a price structure tool. Traders using the KST for entries typically combine it with price-based stop-loss logic rather than relying on the indicator alone to define risk.

The know sure thing (KST) is a momentum indicator, so it doesn’t give specific stop-loss levels. Traders often combine it with price-based risk management.

For bullish crossover entries, a stop-loss is commonly placed below the most recent significant swing low.

For bearish crossover entries, a stop-loss is commonly placed above the most recent significant swing high.

Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Some traders scale position size based on signal quality. A KST crossover may carry more weight when it aligns with other indicators, such as moving averages or the RSI.

Position size should always reflect your risk tolerance, account size and wider trading plan.

Avoid acting on every minor crossover in choppy markets, as this can increase transaction costs and whipsaw losses.

Some traders wait for a clear gap between the KST and signal line before acting, or use price confirmation such as a close above or below a recent swing level.

KST signals are generally more useful in trending markets than ranging ones. Traders may use tools such as the ADX or price channels to assess market conditions first.

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