The inverted saucer formation, also known as the rounding top, is a dome-shaped bearish reversal pattern that can appear as an uptrend slows. It develops gradually, as price levels off, rounds over and then moves lower.

This guide explains how the pattern forms, how volume may behave, how traders identify a neckline break, and how targets and risk controls are often considered.

Takeaways An inverted saucer, or rounding top, is a dome-shaped bearish reversal pattern.

It forms after an uptrend, as momentum fades and price curves over.

Volume often falls near the top and can pick up again as price rolls over.

Traders usually look for a close below the neckline to confirm the pattern.

A common target projects the dome’s height down from the neckline.

The pattern can take weeks–months to develop, so confirmation and risk management matter.

What is an inverted saucer?

The inverted saucer, or ‘rounding top’, is a bearish reversal chart pattern shaped like an upside-down bowl. Instead of turning at a sharp peak, price gradually levels off after an uptrend, curves into a smooth dome, and begins to decline.

The rounded shape suggests a slower shift in sentiment. Buyers may still support the market for a while, but the advance loses pace. Over time, selling pressure can start to outweigh buying interest.

The base of the dome, where the price begins rounding and later breaks down, often acts as the neckline or support level. The pattern is the mirror image of the rounding bottom, or saucer, which forms a bowl shape at the end of a downtrend.

An inverted saucer is not confirmed by its shape alone. Traders usually wait for price to close below the neckline at the base of the dome.

Inverted saucer formation at a glance

Feature What traders may look for Why it matters Prior trend An established uptrend before the pattern forms It helps frame the pattern as a potential reversal rather than a continuation Shape A broad, rounded top rather than a sharp spike It shows price losing momentum gradually Neckline A support level across the base of the dome It gives traders a level to watch for confirmation Volume Often higher on the left, lighter near the top, then higher near the break It can support the idea that participation is shifting Confirmation A close below the neckline It reduces the risk of acting on an incomplete pattern Risk note False breaks can occur It highlights the need for position sizing and an invalidation level

How to identify an inverted saucer

The pattern has several features that traders may look for.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

A prior uptrend and a rounded peak – the pattern forms after an uptrend. Price gradually curves over into a smooth dome rather than making a sharp high. There is no single spike; the top is broad and rounded. The neckline – a horizontal support level drawn across the base of the dome forms the neckline. Traders generally consider the pattern complete only when price closes below this level. A slow, symmetrical shape – the rounding is usually gradual and roughly symmetrical, developing over an extended period. A rushed or jagged shape can be harder to interpret and may offer less reliable context.

Once the rounded peak and neckline break are clear, some traders may treat the inverted saucer as a potential reversal pattern. Even then, it needs wider context, as slow-forming patterns can still fail.

Volume behaviour in the pattern

Volume can add useful context, but it should not be treated as a guarantee.

Classically, volume is higher on the left as the uptrend moves into the pattern. It then falls away as price rounds over the top, suggesting weaker conviction among buyers. As price starts to roll over and approach the neckline, volume may increase again. A neckline break with rising volume is generally viewed as stronger confirmation than a break on light volume.

In real charts, volume rarely matches the textbook pattern exactly. For that reason, traders often use it as supporting evidence rather than a strict requirement.

Trading the inverted saucer

Trading approaches often centre on the neckline break, the measured target and a clear invalidation level.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Entry Some traders may open a short position after a decisive close below the neckline. Others may wait for a pull-back that retests the neckline as new resistance before entering. Entering before the break carries a higher risk of a false signal because the pattern may not complete.

The measured target A common target uses the height of the dome: Measure the distance from the rounded peak down to the neckline. Project that same distance below the neckline after the break. Treat the result as an estimated downside target, not a fixed outcome. Price may fall short of the projection or move beyond it. Traders often compare the target with nearby support levels, trend context and risk-reward before using it.

Stop-loss orders Some traders place a stop-loss order above a recent swing high within the dome or above the neckline after a confirmed break. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

The psychology behind the pattern

The dome shows a gradual handover from buyers to sellers. As the uptrend matures, buying slows and the advance flattens. Buyers no longer push the price higher with the same consistency, while selling interest gradually increases. This causes the price to curve over rather than reverse sharply.

The absence of a sharp peak can suggest there was no clear climactic top. Instead, the pattern reflects fading demand. When price breaks below the neckline, traders may read it as a sign that selling pressure has outweighed buying interest and that the prior uptrend may be reversing.

Inverted saucer vs rounding bottom

The inverted saucer (rounding top) and rounding bottom are mirror images.

Context Inverted saucer (rounding top) Rounding bottom (saucer) Shape Dome, like an upside-down bowl Bowl, like a smooth U Where it forms After an uptrend After a downtrend Signal Bearish reversal on a break below the neckline Bullish reversal on a break above the neckline Typical volume pattern Often falls near the top, then rises into the break lower Often falls near the base, then rises into the break higher Main risk False breakdown or late entry False breakout or late entry

Both are slow, gradual patterns. The key difference is direction: the inverted saucer points to a possible bearish reversal, while the rounding bottom points to a possible bullish reversal.

Limitations and risk management

The inverted saucer can be useful for reading market structure, but it has clear limits. Traders should usually treat it as one part of a wider view, rather than a standalone signal.

Key points to keep in mind:

The rounded shape can be subjective.

The pattern can take weeks or months to complete.

False breakdowns can occur.

The measured target is only an estimate.

A shallow dome may offer limited downside projection.

Wider market conditions can weaken the signal.

Volume behaviour, a decisive neckline break, trend context, support and resistance, and signals across more than one timeframe may all add useful context.

These checks can help traders assess false-breakout risk, but they cannot remove it entirely. Position sizing, a predefined stop-loss and a clear invalidation level matter regardless of how clean the pattern looks.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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