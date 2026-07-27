The engulfing pattern is a two-candle candlestick formation that signals a potential shift in momentum, with a larger second candle completely overlapping the body of the first.

Takeaways The engulfing pattern is a two-candle reversal signal where the second candle's body completely overlaps the first candle's body.

A bullish engulfing forms at the end of a downtrend; a bearish engulfing forms at the end of an uptrend.

The pattern carries more weight at significant support or resistance levels and when accompanied by above-average volume.

Only a confirmed candle close constitutes a valid signal – entering before the second candle closes is a common and costly mistake.

RSI near oversold or overbought territory at the pattern location adds meaningful momentum confirmation.

The engulfing pattern is a starting point, not a complete system – it works best alongside trend context and at least one complementary indicator.

What is the engulfing pattern?

The engulfing pattern is a two-candle formation that belongs to the broader family of candlestick patterns. It consists of a smaller candle followed by a larger candle whose body completely overlaps – or engulfs – the body of the preceding candle. When the engulfing candle is the opposite colour to the first, the pattern signals a potential shift in momentum.

The pattern reflects a direct confrontation between buyers and sellers. In the bullish version, sellers initially dominate, with the first candle closing lower. Buyers then return in the next session, erasing the previous loss and closing above the prior open. The larger the second candle relative to the first, and the cleaner the engulfment, the more relevant the sentiment shift may appear to traders who use technical analysis.

The engulfing pattern is a signal that momentum may be shifting, not confirmation that a trend reversal is under way. It should be evaluated in context. The pattern carries more analytical weight at a significant support or resistance level, at the end of a clearly extended trend, or when confirmed by volume. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How do you identify an engulfing pattern on a chart?

To identify an engulfing pattern, start with the relationship between the two candle bodies, then assess the surrounding market context.

Step 1: Two consecutive candles of opposite colour The first candle should be clearly directional – a red (bearish) candle for the bullish version, a green (bullish) candle for the bearish version. The colour contrast is fundamental to the pattern's psychology.

The first candle should be clearly directional – a red (bearish) candle for the bullish version, a green (bullish) candle for the bearish version. The colour contrast is fundamental to the pattern's psychology. Step 2: The second candle's body completely contains the first candle's body The open of the second candle must be outside (or equal to) the close of the first, and the close of the second must be beyond (or equal to) the open of the first. Body-to-body engulfment is the defining criterion – wick overlap is not required and does not affect validity.

The open of the second candle must be outside (or equal to) the close of the first, and the close of the second must be beyond (or equal to) the open of the first. Body-to-body engulfment is the defining criterion – wick overlap is not required and does not affect validity. Step 3: Significant size difference The engulfing candle should be noticeably larger than the prior candle. A marginal engulfment where the second candle barely exceeds the first body is weaker than a decisive engulfment by a wide margin.

The engulfing candle should be noticeably larger than the prior candle. A marginal engulfment where the second candle barely exceeds the first body is weaker than a decisive engulfment by a wide margin. Step 4: Location within a trend Engulfing patterns are most meaningful at the end of a prior directional move. A bullish engulfing pattern carries more weight after a downtrend; a bearish engulfing pattern after an uptrend. Conversely, the same formation appearing mid-trend or in a sideways range is less significant and more likely to resolve without a sustained reversal.

Engulfing patterns are most meaningful at the end of a prior directional move. A bullish engulfing pattern carries more weight after a downtrend; a bearish engulfing pattern after an uptrend. Conversely, the same formation appearing mid-trend or in a sideways range is less significant and more likely to resolve without a sustained reversal. Step 5: Volume confirmation (supportive, not required) Higher-than-average volume on the engulfing candle reinforces the shift in conviction. It suggests the momentum change is backed by broad participation, not just a thin-volume reversal.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Gaps between the first candle's close and the second candle's open strengthen the pattern. In markets that trade around the clock – such as forex – gaps are less common, so the size and dominance of the engulfing body become the primary signals.

Is the engulfing pattern bullish or bearish?

The engulfing pattern has two distinct forms, each with an opposite directional implication.

Bullish engulfing

The bullish engulfing pattern forms at the end of a downtrend or after a significant decline. The first candle is bearish (closing lower), reflecting prevailing seller control. The second candle opens below the first candle's close – ideally with a gap – and then rallies strongly to close above the first candle's open, fully engulfing the prior bearish body. This candle's close above the first candle's open suggests buyers have taken decisive control.

Bearish engulfing

The bearish engulfing pattern forms at the end of an uptrend or after a significant advance. The first candle is bullish (closing higher), reflecting prevailing buyer control. The second candle opens above the first candle's close and then declines sharply to close below the first candle's open, fully engulfing the prior bullish body. This close below the first candle's open suggests sellers have retaken control of price.

Distinguishing features

The core distinction between the two is the colour of the engulfing candle and the preceding trend context. A large green candle engulfing a smaller red candle after a downtrend is a bullish engulfing pattern. A large red candle engulfing a smaller green candle after an uptrend is a bearish engulfing pattern. The patterns are mirror images of each other in structure and opposite in interpretation.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How to trade the engulfing pattern

The following steps outline how traders may use the engulfing pattern as part of a broader

technical setup, rather than as a standalone trading signal.

Step 1: Identify the prior trend

The engulfing pattern is a reversal signal, so it requires a prior trend to reverse. Confirm that a clear downtrend, for bullish engulfing, or uptrend, for bearish engulfing, is in place on the timeframe you are trading. A pattern forming in sideways consolidation carries no reversal implication.

Step 2: Wait for the engulfing candle to close

Do not enter during the formation of the second candle. The engulfment is only confirmed once the candle closes. Acting on an incomplete candle increases the risk of entering on a pattern that fails to meet the engulfment criterion by the close.

Step 3: Define your entry

At the close: enter at the close of the engulfing candle. This executes quickly but accepts the full range of the engulfing body in the entry price.

enter at the close of the engulfing candle. This executes quickly but accepts the full range of the engulfing body in the entry price. On the open of the following candle: this is a common compromise. The pattern is confirmed, and entry is at the next available price. If the market gaps significantly in the pattern direction, entry may be less favourable.

this is a common compromise. The pattern is confirmed, and entry is at the next available price. If the market gaps significantly in the pattern direction, entry may be less favourable. On a retest:wait for price to pull back to the prior candle’s high, for a bullish setup, or low, for a bearish setup, before entering. This can allow for a tighter stop, but the move may not retrace.

Step 4: Place your stop-loss

For a bullish engulfing trade, traders commonly place the stop below the low of the engulfing candle or below the low of the prior bearish candle, whichever is lower. For a bearish engulfing trade, the stop sits above the high of the engulfing candle or the prior bullish candle’s high. This placement defines the level at which the reversal signal would be negated.

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Step 5: Set your profit target

Common profit target methods for engulfing pattern trades include a fixed risk/reward ratio, such as 1:2 or 1:3 based on stop distance; the next significant support or resistance level in the direction of the reversal; or a measured move based on the preceding trend’s length. The engulfing pattern itself does not carry an implied measured move target in the way that flags or triangles do.

Step 6: Monitor and manage

Once in the trade, monitor how subsequent candles develop. A series of candles closing in the direction of the engulfing candle can support holding the position. Conversely, if price moves the other way and a later candle engulfs the engulfing bar itself, known as counter-engulfment, this can be a signal to reassess.

What is a failed engulfing pattern?

An engulfing pattern can fail when the anticipated reversal does not materialise. Price may continue in the original trend direction after a brief pause, or subsequent candles may quickly negate the engulfing candle’s close.

Counter-engulfment

The most direct failure occurs when a subsequent candle reverses and engulfs the engulfing candle itself. If a bullish engulfing pattern is followed within one or two bars by a bearish candle that closes below the bullish engulfing body’s low, the reversal signal has been negated. This is counter-engulfment and a signal to exit or reassess.

Continuation of the prior trend

On occasion, the engulfing candle represents only a brief pause, not a genuine reversal. If the following candles resume the prior trend, such as closing progressively lower after a bullish engulfing pattern in a downtrend, the pattern has failed. This failure mode is more common when the engulfing pattern occurs mid-trend rather than at a clear turning point.

Forming in the wrong context

An engulfing pattern that forms without a clear prior trend, in horizontal consolidation, or at a non-significant level has no structural reversal context. These patterns carry a higher probability of failing because they do not occur at a location where a shift in supply and demand is more likely.

The engulfing pattern is a two-candle signal. Like all single- and two-candle patterns, it benefits from confirmation. A follow-through candle closing in the new direction before committing to a full-size position can reduce the probability of acting on a failed pattern.

Best indicators to use with the engulfing pattern

Several indicators can help add context to an engulfing pattern, particularly when they point to the same potential shift in momentum.

RSI RSI can be a useful complementary tool for the engulfing pattern. A bullish engulfing pattern appearing while RSI is in or near oversold territory, below 30, may add weight to the reversal signal. Conversely, if RSI remains neutral or continues moving against the pattern, the signal may carry less weight. For bearish engulfing, RSI near overbought territory, above 70, can provide a complementary condition. RSI divergence at the pattern location, where price makes a new extreme but RSI does not, can also support the setup.

MACD A MACD histogram that contracts and then expands in the direction of the engulfing candle can provide momentum confirmation. Conversely, if the histogram continues moving against the engulfing candle, the pattern may need further confirmation before traders treat it as meaningful. A MACD crossover aligned with the engulfing candle’s direction, with the signal line crossing above or below the MACD line at the same time, may strengthen the setup.

Support and resistance Engulfing patterns that form at a well-established horizontal support level, for bullish setups, or resistance level, for bearish setups, generally carry more weight than those forming in open space. The level provides structural context because price has reached a zone where buying or selling interest has previously appeared. Conversely, if the same pattern forms away from any significant level, it may be less useful as a reversal signal.

Moving averages A bullish engulfing pattern occurring at or near a key moving average, such as a 50-period or 200-period moving average that has previously acted as support, may support the reversal case. If the engulfing candle closes back above a moving average it had recently broken below, this can add confluence-based confirmation. Conversely, if price remains below the moving average after the pattern forms, traders may wait for additional confirmation.

Volume An engulfing candle accompanied by above-average volume can be a stronger signal than one forming on thin volume. The volume spike indicates broader participation in the momentum shift rather than a low-conviction reversal. Conversely, an engulfing candle on low volume may suggest the move lacks wider participation. Most charting platforms display volume as a histogram below the price chart.

Discover more indicators on our technical analysis page.

Engulfing pattern vs harami pattern

The engulfing pattern and the harami pattern are frequently compared because they are both two-candle candlestick formations involving a size relationship between consecutive candles. They are, however, structurally opposite.

Context Engulfing pattern Harami pattern Body relationship Second candle’s body is larger than, and engulfs, the first Second candle’s body is smaller than, and contained within, the first Candle sequence Small candle first, large candle second Large candle first, small candle second Signal Potential reversal, with a possible momentum shift Potential reversal or pause, with a possible loss of momentum Strength Generally considered the stronger reversal signal Generally considered a weaker, more tentative signal Confirmation required Helpful, but the pattern is self-contained Often requires a confirming third candle

The key visual difference is that, in an engulfing pattern, the second candle’s body extends beyond both ends of the first candle’s body. In a harami, the second, smaller candle’s body fits entirely inside the first candle’s body. Traders often confuse the two patterns because both involve one candle of each colour and a size disparity, but the direction of that disparity is opposite.

Engulfing pattern chart examples

Engulfing pattern examples can help show how the same formation may carry different implications depending on trend, location and confirmation.

A bullish engulfing pattern on a daily chart of a commodity: price has been in a clear downtrend over several weeks, making successive lower highs and lower lows. At a previously established support level, a moderate-sized red candle forms. The following session opens with a gap lower but reverses, producing a large green candle that closes above the prior red candle’s open on significantly above-average volume. This meets the criteria for a bullish engulfing pattern at a structurally significant level. Conversely, if the next candles move back below the engulfing candle’s low, the setup may have failed rather than confirmed a reversal.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

A bearish engulfing pattern on a four-hour chart of a forex pair: price has been trending higher with RSI in overbought territory. At a resistance level that had rejected price on two prior occasions, a bullish candle forms. On the next four-hour bar, price opens fractionally higher before sellers take over, producing a large red candle that closes below the prior bullish candle’s open. RSI begins to roll over from overbought. The pattern offers a confluence of engulfment, resistance and momentum divergence. Conversely, if price quickly recovers above the bearish engulfing candle’s high, traders may treat the signal as invalidated.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Common mistakes when trading the engulfing pattern

Many engulfing pattern errors come from treating the formation as a complete signal, rather than one part of a wider technical setup.

Entering before the candle closes

Acting on a candle that looks like it will form an engulfing pattern, but before the bar closes, is a common error. The candle must close to confirm the engulfment. Intrabar patterns that appear engulfing can reverse by the close and fail to meet the criterion.

Ignoring the trend context

An engulfing pattern has reversal implications only when it forms at the end of a directional move. A large candle engulfing the previous one within a sideways range, or mid-trend, is structurally different from a pattern occurring at a potential turning point. Always evaluate the trend context before treating a two-candle formation as a reversal signal.

Neglecting the stop-loss placement

Placing the stop too close, inside the body of the engulfing candle, means the trade may be stopped out by normal price noise before the reversal has time to develop. The stop should clear the relevant wick extreme, not just the candle body.

Treating all engulfing candles as equally significant

An engulfing candle that barely exceeds the prior candle’s body is a weaker signal than one that clearly exceeds it. The relative size of the engulfment matters. Similarly, a pattern forming on thin volume or at an insignificant price level is less meaningful than one forming at a structurally important zone with volume confirmation.

Over-relying on a single two-candle pattern

The engulfing pattern is a starting point for analysis, not a complete trading system. Using it in isolation, without considering trend structure, support and resistance, volume, or a complementary indicator, can increase the proportion of failed signals. More developed setups combine the engulfing pattern with at least one complementary tool that supports the same directional view.

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