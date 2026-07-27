Divergence is one way traders assess whether a price move still has momentum behind it, or whether that momentum may be starting to fade.

Takeaways Divergence occurs when price and a momentum indicator – such as RSI or MACD – move in opposite directions at the same time.

Regular divergence signals a potential trend reversal; hidden divergence signals that the existing trend is likely to continue.

RSI is the most widely used indicator for divergence analysis, with its bounded 0–100 scale making signals visually clear.

Divergence is most meaningful at structural levels – prior support or resistance, the end of an extended trend – not in choppy ranges.

A single divergence signal in a strong trend is insufficient justification for a counter-trend position; wait for additional confirmation.

RSI, MACD, and stochastic are all derived from the same price data – seeing divergence on all three does not give three independent confirmations.

Understanding divergence

In technical analysis, divergence occurs when the direction of a price move and the direction of a technical indicator move out of alignment. Price may be making successively higher highs, while the indicator fails to follow and makes lower highs instead. Or price may be falling to new lows while the indicator is already turning higher. This mismatch between price action and momentum is what constitutes divergence.

Divergence reflects a possible weakening of the force behind a price trend. Oscillators such as RSI and MACD derive their readings from price momentum. When price continues to advance but momentum declines, it suggests that less force may be supporting each new high. Buyers may be tiring, or selling pressure may be building. The divergence between the two can indicate that a trend is losing internal support before price itself shows a reversal.

Divergence helps traders identify potential turning points, but it doesn’t guarantee a reversal. Price can continue in its current direction for some time after divergence appears. Traders should use divergence alongside other forms of analysis, including trend structure, key support and resistance levels, and volume. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

What causes divergence?

Divergence is caused by a mismatch between the pace of price movement and the strength of the momentum behind it. Oscillators measure the speed and magnitude of price change over a defined period, rather than the direction of price itself. When price reaches a new extreme but the rate of change slows, the oscillator may record a lower reading even as price records a higher one.

Buyer and seller exhaustion

In an uptrend, each new price high requires sustained demand from buyers. When buyers become less willing to pay progressively higher prices, the gains between each new high may shrink. This can appear on an oscillator as declining highs, even while the price is still rising. Sellers haven’t necessarily taken control, but the slowing momentum suggests that the balance between buyers and sellers may be changing. Conversely, if price continues higher and the oscillator begins to confirm those highs, the divergence may weaken or disappear.

Institutional accumulation and distribution

Large participants may accumulate, or buy, a position during a downtrend, helping to sustain price at certain levels even as it appears to make new lows. This can produce rising indicator readings because the declines are becoming less severe, even as price nominally makes a new low. This is the condition described as bullish divergence. Conversely, distribution during an uptrend may contribute to bearish divergence if price continues to rise while momentum readings begin to fall.

Indicator lag and sensitivity

All oscillator-based indicators involve some smoothing or averaging over a look-back period. This introduces lag. When the indicator’s calculation period doesn’t align well with the price cycle being analysed, the divergence signal may appear earlier or later than the actual momentum shift. The choice of indicator and settings affects when divergence appears and how clearly it reads.

How to identify divergence

Identifying divergence means comparing two specific points on both the price chart and the indicator: two peaks for bearish divergence, or two troughs for bullish divergence. The aim is to assess whether those points move in the same direction or in opposite directions.

Step 1: Identify two swing points on the price chart For bearish divergence, identify two successive swing highs, or peaks, on the price chart. For bullish divergence, identify two successive swing lows, or troughs. The second point should be clearly formed, with a candle close that confirms the turn, rather than a developing bar.

For bearish divergence, identify two successive swing highs, or peaks, on the price chart. For bullish divergence, identify two successive swing lows, or troughs. The second point should be clearly formed, with a candle close that confirms the turn, rather than a developing bar. Step 2: Compare the same two points on the indicator Look directly below each price swing point on the indicator panel. Identify the indicator reading at the first and second swing. Don’t use arbitrary indicator levels. Use the readings that correspond to the same price swing points identified in step one.

Look directly below each price swing point on the indicator panel. Identify the indicator reading at the first and second swing. Don’t use arbitrary indicator levels. Use the readings that correspond to the same price swing points identified in step one. Step 3: Determine whether the movements diverge If price makes a higher high and the indicator makes a lower high, that is bearish divergence. If price makes a lower low and the indicator makes a higher low, that is bullish divergence. Conversely, if price and the indicator both make higher highs or both make lower lows, regular divergence isn’t present. If both move in the same direction but not identically, this may be hidden divergence, which is covered below.

If price makes a higher high and the indicator makes a lower high, that is bearish divergence. If price makes a lower low and the indicator makes a higher low, that is bullish divergence. Conversely, if price and the indicator both make higher highs or both make lower lows, regular divergence isn’t present. If both move in the same direction but not identically, this may be hidden divergence, which is covered below. Step 4: Confirm with trend context and other signals Divergence is more meaningful when it appears at a structural level, such as a prior support or resistance zone, the end of an extended trend, or a significant chart pattern boundary. An isolated divergence reading in the middle of a choppy range carries less weight than one forming at a market extreme.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Divergence is usually easier to identify in hindsight. Calling a divergence while the second swing is still developing involves uncertainty. Waiting for a candle close that confirms the second swing point before drawing conclusions may reduce the risk of acting on incomplete information.

Types of divergence

There are two main categories of divergence: regular divergence, which is generally used to assess potential reversals, and hidden divergence, which is more commonly used to assess potential trend continuation.

Regular bullish divergence

Regular bullish divergence occurs when price makes a lower low but the indicator makes a higher low. This suggests that downside momentum is weakening even as price continues to fall. Traders who use this signal interpret it as a potential early warning that the downtrend may be losing strength and that a bullish reversal may follow. Conversely, if price continues to make lower lows and the indicator also makes lower lows, the bearish trend may still have momentum behind it.

To be considered valid, the lower low in price should be a genuine new low, not a marginal lower close. The corresponding higher low in the indicator should also be clearly distinct, rather than a minor difference.

Regular bearish divergence

Regular bearish divergence occurs when price makes a higher high but the indicator makes a lower high. This is the mirror of regular bullish divergence. Upward momentum is declining even as price continues to climb, suggesting that bearish reversal risk may be increasing. Conversely, if price makes a higher high and the indicator confirms with a higher high of its own, the upward move may still have momentum support. The pattern often appears at or near market tops and is among the most widely cited divergence forms in technical analysis.

Hidden bullish divergence

Hidden divergence is less intuitive than regular divergence because it signals potential trend continuation rather than reversal. Hidden bullish divergence occurs when price makes a higher low, which is consistent with an uptrend, but the indicator makes a lower low. This suggests that the pullback in price was accompanied by a sharper drop in the indicator, which then recovers relative to price. Traders who use this signal interpret it as a sign that the underlying uptrend may remain intact and the pullback may be ending. Conversely, if price breaks below the prior swing low, the continuation case becomes less clear.

Hidden bearish divergence

Hidden bearish divergence occurs when price makes a lower high, which is consistent with a downtrend, but the indicator makes a higher high. The oscillator overshoots on the counter-trend bounce while price itself fails to follow through. Traders may interpret this as a sign that the downtrend remains intact and the counter-trend move could fade. Conversely, if price breaks above the prior swing high, the downtrend structure may need to be reassessed.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Which indicators show divergence best?

Divergence can appear on any momentum oscillator. The most commonly used are:

RSI — the relative strength index is one of the most widely referenced indicators for divergence analysis. Its bounded scale, from 0–100, and standard overbought and oversold levels can make divergence easier to read. Most platforms display RSI with its overbought level at 70 and oversold level at 30, giving traders additional context for where the divergence is forming.

MACD — the MACD histogram can be useful for divergence because its bars show changes in momentum directly. A histogram that shrinks towards zero while price extends in one direction provides a clear visual representation of divergence.

Stochastic oscillator — the stochastic oscillator is sensitive to recent price extremes, making it responsive to divergence, particularly on shorter timeframes. It can produce more frequent divergence signals than RSI or MACD, which increases both the number of potential signals and the risk of false positives.

Using divergence in trading

Traders can use divergence in several ways, depending on whether they are assessing a potential reversal, a continuation setup, or the quality of a recent breakout.

Regular divergence as a reversal signal The most common use of regular divergence is as a potential reversal signal. It can help identify when a trend may be reaching exhaustion before price itself confirms the turn. The divergence provides an early warning. Confirmation may come from a subsequent candle pattern, such as an engulfing candle or pin bar closing in the reversal direction, a break of a trendline, or a crossover in the indicator itself. Entry approach for regular bearish divergence: after confirming the second peak on both price and indicator, wait for price to show a clear bearish close, ideally back below a prior short-term support level. The stop is typically placed above the higher price high. The target may be the next significant support level or a fixed risk/reward ratio from the entry. Conversely, if price continues to close above resistance and the indicator begins to confirm the move, the bearish divergence signal may be invalidated. Standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Hidden divergence as a trend continuation signal Hidden divergence is used differently. Rather than looking for a reversal, traders use it to assess whether a trend remains intact and whether a pullback may offer an entry opportunity in the trend direction. A hidden bullish divergence during a pullback in an uptrend suggests the broader trend may be resuming. In this case, the entry is in the direction of the trend, not against it. This makes hidden divergence a complement to trend-following strategies, rather than a contrarian reversal tool. The stop for a hidden bullish divergence trade is typically placed below the higher low in price, and the target is often the next resistance level or a measured-move target in the direction of the prior trend. Conversely, if price breaks below the higher low, the setup may no longer support a continuation view.

Multi-timeframe divergence Divergence signals on higher timeframes generally carry more weight than those on lower timeframes. A daily chart divergence is more significant than a 15-minute chart divergence because it reflects a broader momentum shift. Traders often use the higher timeframe to identify a potential divergence signal, then move to a lower timeframe to look for a more precise entry in the indicated direction. This can reduce exposure to lower-quality signals generated by intrabar noise.

Indicator stacking Divergence appearing on multiple indicators at the same time — for example, RSI and MACD both showing bearish divergence at the same swing high — may carry more weight than divergence on a single indicator. However, because MACD and RSI are both derived from price, they are not fully independent of each other. Traders should therefore treat this as added context, rather than separate confirmation.

Divergence after a breakout One practical use of divergence is to assess price action after a breakout. When price breaks above resistance and then makes a new high, but the oscillator fails to confirm that high, post-breakout bearish divergence may suggest that momentum behind the breakout is fading. Conversely, if price extends after the breakout and the oscillator confirms with a new high, the breakout may still have momentum support. Post-breakout divergence as a warning signal After a bullish breakout, momentum often increases. RSI may move strongly above 70, and the MACD histogram may expand significantly. If price then makes a second new high on the breakout move but the indicator fails to exceed its prior reading, the internal momentum of the breakout may be weakening. This doesn’t mean the breakout will fail, but it adds a cautionary signal, particularly if the second high occurs at a resistance zone such as a prior major swing high or a round number. Divergence in failed breakouts When a breakout is followed by price returning below the breakout level, often called a fakeout or failed breakout, divergence at the breakout peak is often visible in hindsight. Traders who identify this divergence as it develops may use it as one factor when assessing whether a breakout position still has momentum support. Conversely, if price retests the breakout level and holds above it, the breakout structure may remain intact. Divergence in trending markets In a strongly trending market, regular divergence can appear repeatedly across multiple new highs or new lows as the trend extends. Each instance of divergence doesn’t necessarily mark the end of the trend. Momentum can decline gradually across several legs of a move before a genuine reversal occurs. The more useful divergence signals in trending markets tend to appear after an extended run, at a structurally significant price level, and with confirmation from price action or other indicators.

Common mistakes and how to avoid them

Acting too early : divergence can continue during a strong trend. Wait for confirmation, such as a structural break, reversal candle or indicator crossover.

: divergence can continue during a strong trend. Wait for confirmation, such as a structural break, reversal candle or indicator crossover. Comparing the wrong points : only compare like with like – two peaks or two troughs at clear turning points.

: only compare like with like – two peaks or two troughs at clear turning points. Ignoring trend context : regular divergence needs a prior trend. In a choppy range, the signal is harder to interpret.

: regular divergence needs a prior trend. In a choppy range, the signal is harder to interpret. Overlooking timeframe : divergence on shorter charts can carry less weight and may conflict with the higher-timeframe trend.

: divergence on shorter charts can carry less weight and may conflict with the higher-timeframe trend. Counting similar indicators as separate signals: RSI, MACD and stochastic are all based on price data. For stronger confirmation, combine divergence with price action, such as a trendline break, pattern completion or volume shift.

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