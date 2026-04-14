What influences the GBP/USD rate?

GBP/USD’s price fluctuates constantly, influenced by factors directly impacting the forex rate (USD to GBP) and dollar-to-pounds exchange – such as economic data releases, monetary policy, and global market sentiment.

Interest rate decisions (BoE and Fed)

Interest rates set by the Bank of England (BoE) and the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) may directly influence GBP/USD’s price. Changes in relative interest rates between the two central banks typically affect demand – higher rates tend to attract investors seeking better returns. For example, if the Fed raises interest rates while the BoE holds steady, GBP/USD could fall as demand for USD increases. Conversely, if the BoE signals rate hikes ahead of the Fed, GBP/USD might strengthen.

Economic indicators impacting GBP/USD

Economic data releases such as UK and US CPI (inflation), GDP growth, and employment statistics influence GBP/USD price volatility. Stronger-than-expected UK economic data, like robust GDP growth or falling unemployment, may drive GBP/USD higher. Conversely, if US inflation rises sharply and boosts expectations of Fed tightening, the US dollar could appreciate, pushing GBP/USD lower. Monitor these releases on our in-app economic calendar for key indicators, news and updates on upcoming events.

Political developments and events

Political events and policy decisions can cause volatility in GBP/USD. Brexit-related developments have historically influenced sterling – positive UK-specific outcomes tend to support GBP/USD, while uncertainty often weighs on it. Similarly, political developments like US fiscal policy changes or government shutdowns can affect USD strength, potentially influencing GBP/USD price movements.

Risk sentiment and global trends

Global investor risk appetite significantly affects GBP/USD. In times of economic optimism, investors may favour growth-sensitive major currencies like GBP, potentially boosting GBP/USD. However, during periods of uncertainty or market turmoil, investors could favour safe-haven currencies like USD, possibly causing GBP/USD to decline. For example, during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the USD strengthened sharply as investors sought safety.

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