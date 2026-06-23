Learn about Momenta and its potential IPO, what could impact its share price, and how to trade exposure to this stock via CFDs. IPO stocks are often highly volatile, and early trading can involve rapid price swings and significant risk.

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When is the Momenta IPO date?

The Momenta IPO date is not yet official. But with its technology already being deployed in mass-market vehicles, many have asked: when is the Momenta IPO date?

If the company takes longer to launch its initial public offering, there would be more time to grow recurring revenues, expand ADAS adoption, and ride the renewed enthusiasm for AI and autonomous driving narratives.

Venue and timing

Some reporting has suggested a listing date is likely to be set on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (source: Reuters), but Momenta itself has stressed it does not have concrete plans to list as yet. The final choice will depend on regulatory approvals and the investor base it wants to attract. In the meantime, CNBC has reported that Momenta is preparing a new funding round that could value the company at around $6bn, a figure that would frame expectations ahead of any eventual IPO.

Why a Momenta IPO could make sense

Capital needs : scaling Level 4 autonomous driving requires billions in R&D, high-definition maps, and fleet data collection. IPO proceeds would strengthen Momenta’s balance sheet.

: scaling Level 4 autonomous driving requires billions in R&D, high-definition maps, and fleet data collection. IPO proceeds would strengthen Momenta’s balance sheet. Strategic visibility : competing with Waymo, Cruise, and Baidu Apollo, a public listing provides global credibility.

: competing with Waymo, Cruise, and Baidu Apollo, a public listing provides global credibility. Liquidity for investors : backers like Toyota and Daimler may not seek exits but could benefit from partial liquidity; financial investors such as Temasek are likely to do so.

: backers like Toyota and Daimler may not seek exits but could benefit from partial liquidity; financial investors such as Temasek are likely to do so. China’s push for AI leadership: Beijing wants its AI champions visible on global capital markets, and Momenta fits neatly into that narrative.

What is Momenta?

Momenta is a Chinese autonomous driving startup founded in 2016 by Cao Xudong, a former engineer at Microsoft Research Asia. Based in Suzhou, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Stuttgart, Momenta develops advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and fully autonomous driving platforms.

Mission and positioning

Momenta’s goal is to build scalable, mass-deployable autonomous driving solutions that can be applied in everyday vehicles, not just robo-taxi prototypes. This dual-track approach – selling ADAS to generate near-term revenue while investing in Level 4 autonomy for the long term – sets it apart from US peers like Waymo and Cruise, which have concentrated more heavily on robo-taxis.

Technology and products

Mpilot : Momenta’s advanced ADAS system, already deployed in production cars in China.

: Momenta’s advanced ADAS system, already deployed in production cars in China. MSD (Momenta Self-Driving) : its full-stack Level 4 platform, designed for future robo-taxi and logistics fleets.

: its full-stack Level 4 platform, designed for future robo-taxi and logistics fleets. MVision : high-definition mapping and perception systems, which can update in near real time using fleet data.

: high-definition mapping and perception systems, which can update in near real time using fleet data. MFlow: a continuous AI learning loop, using anonymised driving data to improve models over time.

Strategic partners

Momenta’s customer base includes some of the world’s largest automakers. Toyota, Daimler, GM, and SAIC Motor have all partnered with the company to integrate its technology. This breadth of partnerships diversifies revenue and reduces reliance on any single OEM.

Milestones

2016 – Momenta founded in Suzhou.

2018 – Achieves unicorn status after Series B.

2020 – Raises $500m+ from Toyota, Daimler, and Bosch.

2021 – Secures $500m Series C from SAIC, Temasek, Mercedes-Benz.

2023 – Expands Mpilot mass-production vehicles in China.

2025 – Expected IPO filing in Hong Kong or Shanghai.

Why it matters

Momenta represents China’s attempt to rival US and European autonomous driving companies on a global scale. With government support, international OEM backing, and a clear dual revenue strategy, it is seen as one of the few Chinese AV startups with staying power.

How does Momenta make money?

Momenta is not yet profitable, but it has structured a business model that combines immediate revenues with long-term potential.

Revenue stream Description Licensing to OEMs Momenta generates recurring licensing fees by embedding its ADAS platform, Mpilot, in production vehicles. This model scales with vehicle sales and offers software-like margins. Mapping and data services The company sells high-definition mapping and data services to automakers and logistics operators. These services are critical to self-driving deployment and provide sticky, recurring revenue. Autonomous mobility pilots Momenta has launched pilot robo-taxi and autonomous trucking programs in China. While not yet profitable, these projects could mature into new business lines. Strategic joint ventures Momenta co-develops technology with partners such as Toyota and Daimler. These partnerships bring in co-development funding, reduce R&D risk, and position Momenta for global scaling.

What might influence the Momenta stock price?

The Momenta stock price post-IPO will depend on multiple overlapping forces.

Macroeconomic and sector trends

Investor enthusiasm for AI and mobility stocks will be central. If AI remains a hot theme, Momenta could benefit from higher multiples even before it turns profitable. However, auto cycles are volatile; a slowdown in Chinese or global car sales could weigh on revenues from ADAS licensing. EV adoption also matters: autonomous driving is often deployed in tandem with EVs, and strong EV growth could accelerate Mpilot uptake. Conversely, trade tensions or a tightening of US-China technology restrictions could weigh on valuations.

Company fundamentals

Investors will scrutinise the adoption rate of Mpilot, the size of licensing contracts, and the margins on software sales. Demonstrating repeatable revenue growth from OEM partners will be crucial to investor confidence. Autonomous pilot programs are important for future upside, but in the short term, profitability in ADAS licensing is what investors will want to see. If Momenta can show a path to free cash flow in the medium term, it could be valued more like a SaaS stock than a capex-heavy auto supplier, but if not, the Momenta stock price could take a hit.

Competition and differentiation

Momenta operates in a crowded space. US peers Waymo and Cruise have deep technical expertise but face heavy capex costs. Chinese rivals Baidu Apollo, Pony.ai, and WeRide are all pursuing similar strategies, often with strong government ties. Momenta’s hybrid model of focusing on ADAS licensing for near-term revenue, while developing Level 4 tech for the long term, could set it apart. Success could depend on scalability in OEM partnerships.

Regulation and governance

Autonomous driving is heavily regulated. In China, government policy is supportive but unpredictable. In international markets, data localisation, cybersecurity rules, and liability frameworks all create uncertainty. Investors will also scrutinise governance: as a Chinese tech company with state links, transparency and shareholder protections will be under the microscope. Any perception of weak oversight could dampen sentiment.

Valuation scenarios

A valuation bull case assumes rapid ADAS adoption, strong licensing revenue, and international scaling, pushing valuation higher. A bear case, where regulation or competition slows progress, could see Momenta priced lower. Early trading of the Momenta stock price will reflect which scenario investors believe most likely.

Investor sentiment

IPO timing is everything. If sentiment toward Chinese equities is weak, Momenta may need to price conservatively. Strong anchor commitments from Toyota, Daimler, and BlackRock would help, but global investors will still weigh geopolitical risks. On the flip side, if global AI stocks are rallying, Momenta could benefit disproportionately, as its story straddles AI, autos, and mobility.

You can keep your finger on the pulse of the markets with expert insight from our in-house analysts. Check out our news and analysis section for more.

How to trade Momenta shares via CFDs

As and when the Momenta listing date arrives, traders will be able to speculate on the company’s shares through contracts for difference (CFDs). CFDs allow exposure to price moves without owning the underlying stock, useful for volatile IPOs.

How to get started

Step 1: Choose a platform – use a broker like Capital.com to access IPO stocks and fintech names.

– use a broker like Capital.com to access IPO stocks and fintech names. Step 2: Open an account – complete ID verification and the suitability assessment to begin trading.

– complete ID verification and the suitability assessment to begin trading. Step 3: Fund your account – deposit capital securely by bank transfer, card, or e-wallet.

– deposit capital securely by bank transfer, card, or e-wallet. Step 4: Track IPO details – watch the filing documents, price range, and anchor investor demand to gauge sentiment.

– watch the filing documents, price range, and anchor investor demand to gauge sentiment. Step 5: Place your trade – go long if you expect Navan to rally, or short if you anticipate the Momenta stock price to fall, and consider applying stop-losses* to manage risk.

Note: the Momenta IPO, like all IPOs, may be volatile, especially in the early days of trading. CFDs let you act on price swings in either direction, but always apply risk management. CFDs are traded on margin, and leverage higher than 1:1 magnifies potential losses and gains. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Learn more about contracts for difference in our CFDs trading guide.

*Standard stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee when activated.

Which mobility and AI stocks can I trade?

Until the Momenta launch date arrives, traders can follow other listed names in the mobility and autonomous driving space:

Tesla (TSLA) – global EV leader with autonomous driving ambitions.

– global EV leader with autonomous driving ambitions. Alphabet (GOOGL) – parent company of Waymo, a pioneer in self-driving technology.

– parent company of Waymo, a pioneer in self-driving technology. General Motors (GM) – owner of Cruise, one of the leading U.S. robo-taxi developers.

– owner of Cruise, one of the leading U.S. robo-taxi developers. XPeng (XPEV) – Chinese EV maker investing heavily in advanced driver-assistance systems.

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