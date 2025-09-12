What might influence the Figure stock price?

Now that it's listed, Figure's stock performance will depend on both internal execution and broader market forces.

Macroeconomic and sector trends

Figure will be highly exposed to the credit cycle. Rising rates could weigh on lending demand, though HELOC volumes may benefit if consumers seek liquidity without refinancing entire mortgages. Broader fintech valuations will also influence appetite. At the same time, blockchain-related stocks are regaining investor interest after a bruising period in 2022–23.

Company fundamentals

Investors and traders will track revenue growth, EBITDA margins, and backlog conversion. Sustained profitability – unusual for a fintech IPO – is a strength. However, accumulated deficits highlight the capital-intensive nature of its expansion. Demonstrating discipline in costs post-IPO will be key.

Competition and innovation

Figure faces competition on two fronts. In lending, rivals include SoFi, Upstart, and banks. In infrastructure, it indirectly competes with custodians, clearinghouses, and platforms like Coinbase. Its moat is Provenance Blockchain, but adoption by major institutions will determine whether it scales. Should competitors launch comparable platforms, Figure’s differentiation may erode.

Regulatory and governance landscape

Figure straddles consumer credit and blockchain, subjecting it to oversight from multiple regulators — SEC, OCC, FINRA, and potentially CFTC. Strong compliance will support its positioning as a ‘regulated’ blockchain player. But any missteps or adverse rulings could weigh on valuation.

Global regulatory landscape

Outside the US, Europe’s MiCA framework (Markets in Crypto Assets) and Asia’s fintech openness provide opportunities. Figure’s ability to expand Provenance internationally will be influenced by how it navigates these rules.

ESG and green finance

Provenance enables paperless, automated settlement – aligning with sustainable finance narratives. ESG investors may reward Figure for efficiency gains. Demonstrating environmental benefits credibly could unlock new pools of capital.

Market sentiment and trading behaviour

As one of the largest blockchain-fintech IPOs since Coinbase, Figure drew attention. The stock opened at $36 per share on its first trading day, representing a 24% gain from its IPO price. Over time, sentiment will hinge on whether investors see it as a profitable fintech with blockchain upside or simply another high-risk fintech.

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