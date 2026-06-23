Discord IPO – how to trade Discord shares
Learn about Discord and its upcoming IPO, with its potential price drivers, and how to trade Discord stock via CFDs when it lists.
When is the Discord IPO date?
As of April 2025, Discord has not officially announced a date for its initial public offering (IPO). However, reports suggest the company has filed confidential IPO paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is targeting a potential debut as early as March, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.
Discord has reportedly appointed Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase as lead underwriters, signalling serious preparation for a public listing. While the Nasdaq Stock Market remains the most widely expected venue, the final timing is still likely to depend on broader market conditions and investor sentiment.
Factors that could affect the IPO timeline include:
- Market conditions: although equity markets have recently rallied, uncertainty remains over whether 2026 will prove a consistently supportive year for tech IPOs, following periods of volatility that previously delayed Discord’s plans.
- Valuation and investor appetite: Discord was last valued at around $14.7bn in a 2021 funding round, highlighting strong private-market demand and positioning it as a potential flagship tech IPO if conditions remain favourable.
- Company scale and independence: with more than 200m monthly active users and a history of turning down a $10bn acquisition offer from Microsoft in 2021, Discord may view an IPO as a natural next step to support long-term growth while remaining independent.
What is Discord?
Discord is a US-based communication platform offering voice, video, and text chat tailored for online communities. Originally launched in 2015 as a tool for gamers, it has evolved into a mainstream hub for creators, hobbyists, educators, and professional groups.
Key milestones in Discord’s history
- 2015Founded by Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy as a voice chat tool for gamers.
- 2020Rebranded as a broader community platform, shifting beyond gaming audiences.
- 2021Rejected a multibillion-dollar acquisition offer from Microsoft, signalling a path to IPO.
- 2023Reached over 150 million monthly active users and introduced server monetisation tools.
- 2024Continued global expansion and reportedly crossed $600m in revenue.
- 2025Anticipated IPO with estimated valuation between $10–15bn, with possible Nasdaq Stock Market listing.
- 2026Reportedly filed confidential IPO paperwork with the SEC and began formal preparations for a potential public listing.
Discord’s key features
- Voice & video chatLow-latency communication for communities, gaming, and events.
- Text channels & threadsCustomisable servers with moderation tools and rich messaging.
- Bots and integrationsThird-party tools to automate, entertain, and manage community activity.
- Nitro subscriptionsPaid features including HD video, server boosts, and custom emojis.
- Monetisation toolsServer subscriptions and premium memberships for creators and communities.
Discord remains privately owned and is incorporated in the US, with headquarters in San Francisco. The platform has grown to become one of the most popular real-time communication services in the world.
How does Discord make money?
Discord operates a freemium business model, offering core services for free while monetising through premium features and server-level subscriptions. Unlike ad-driven platforms, it focuses on community-first revenue streams.
Here are the main ways Discord generates income:
|Revenue stream
|Description
|Nitro subscriptions
|Discord’s main revenue driver. Users pay monthly or annually for enhanced features like higher-quality streaming, larger file uploads, and animated emojis.
|Server subscriptions
|Creators and community admins can offer paid membership tiers to unlock exclusive channels and perks, with Discord taking a revenue share.
|Developer ecosystem
|Custom bots, app integrations, and monetisation tools support ecosystem growth, indirectly driving user retention and Nitro upgrades.
|Merchandise and events
|Discord has experimented with branded merchandise and event sponsorships, though these remain small-scale contributors.
While Discord doesn’t currently monetise through ads, its strong user base and subscription-first model have helped it scale revenue significantly.
What might influence the Discord live stock price?
Once public, Discord’s share price will be influenced by a range of factors, from user engagement and revenue growth to broader market trends and competitive positioning. Below are some of the key elements that could shape its performance on the stock market.
Platform growth and user engagement
Discord’s valuation will be closely tied to its ability to maintain and grow its user base. A consistent increase in monthly active users, server participation, and time spent on the platform could reinforce investor confidence in its long-term potential. High engagement levels also support monetisation efforts and reduce churn.
However, if user growth begins to slow, particularly in new non-gaming demographics, or if engagement metrics plateau, the market may question Discord’s ability to expand beyond its core audience. Declines in activity could be seen as early signs of saturation or competitive pressure, both of which may negatively affect the stock price.
Monetisation performance
As a freemium platform, Discord’s financial success hinges on converting free users into paying subscribers. Strong uptake of Nitro plans and server memberships would signal effective monetisation and create predictable, recurring revenue – traits typically rewarded by investors. Additionally, any innovations in premium features or tools for creators could open new revenue channels.
That said, if adoption of paid offerings remains low or if users push back against paywalls or changes to the user experience, revenue growth may fall short of expectations. Markets could interpret this as a limitation in Discord’s ability to scale financially, resulting in downward pressure on the share price.
Tech market trends and IPO appetite
Discord’s IPO performance won’t occur in a vacuum – it will be influenced by broader conditions across the tech sector. A strong macroeconomic environment, low interest rates, and rising investor appetite for growth stocks could all support a successful debut and sustained demand.
Conversely, if the tech market experiences volatility or a string of underperforming IPOs, Discord could be caught in a wider sell-off, even if its individual fundamentals appear sound. As a relatively high-growth company, Discord could be especially sensitive to shifts in market risk appetite.
Competition and platform innovation
Discord has carved out a unique niche, but it operates in a highly competitive landscape that includes Microsoft Teams, Slack, Telegram, and other communication tools. Continued innovation, such as new AI features, better monetisation for creators, or enhanced moderation tools, could help it stay ahead and attract new user segments.
However, if rivals make more aggressive moves, such as bundling similar services with enterprise software or launching improved free alternatives, Discord may struggle to keep pace. This could lead to concerns about market share erosion and limit its long-term growth narrative, dragging on valuation.
Regulation and moderation challenges
As a platform facilitating real-time communication, Discord faces increasing scrutiny over how it moderates harmful content, protects user data, and complies with international regulations. Proactive measures to enhance safety and transparency could boost public trust and make the stock more appealing to institutional investors.
On the other hand, if the platform encounters regulatory violations, data breaches, or high-profile moderation failures, it could face fines, negative media coverage, or even user boycotts. These issues could materially impact operations and erode investor confidence, especially in the early stages of public trading.
Market sentiment and trading activity
Beyond fundamentals, Discord’s share price will likely be influenced by short-term sentiment and market behaviour. Analyst coverage, social media buzz, trading volumes, and investor positioning can all contribute to price swings, particularly in the first few quarters after the IPO. Positive developments such as strategic partnerships, product launches, or better-than-expected earnings could drive rallies.
At the same time, unexpected leadership changes, missed growth targets, or broader market downturns may create volatility or trigger sharp pullbacks.
How to trade Discord stocks via CFDs
If Discord goes public, you may be able to trade its stock using contracts for difference (CFDs). Here's how:
1. Choose a brokerage platform
Pick a trading platform that offers access to Discord shares. Capital.com provides thousands of tradable instruments, including tech IPOs, via CFDs.
2. Set up a trading account
Create and verify your account with the broker by providing relevant ID and financial information.
3. Deposit funds
Add money to your trading account using your preferred payment method. Only deposit what you’re willing to trade.
4. Track performance
Once listed, monitor Discord’s share price using live data. Keep up to date with earnings reports and company news.
5. Place a trade
Choose your trading strategy and place a buy or sell order. Use stop-loss and take-profit tools to manage risk effectively.
Learn more about contracts for difference in our CFD trading guide.
Which other tech stocks can I trade?
While Discord remains privately held at the time of writing, traders can get exposure to other popular tech and communication platforms via CFDs on the following companies:
- Meta Platforms (META) – owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, focusing on social media, VR, and AI.
- Slack (owned by Salesforce) – workplace communication app used by businesses worldwide.
- Microsoft (MSFT) – offers Microsoft Teams, GitHub, and Azure. A major player in enterprise collaboration.
- Zoom (ZM) – popular video conferencing platform for business and education.
- Snap (SNAP) – social messaging platform with AR features, targeting younger audiences.
- Spotify (SPOT) – audio streaming giant offering music, podcasts, and social listening features.
Learn more about shares and stock markets in our comprehensive shares trading guide.
FAQ
Who owns Discord?
Discord is privately owned, with founders Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy remaining involved, alongside major investors such as Greylock Partners, Index Ventures, and Dragoneer. The platform also received investment from Sony, Tencent, and Fidelity.
How much is Discord worth?
Discord was last valued at around $15 billion in 2021, though the figure may have shifted since. A fresh valuation will likely emerge closer to IPO, depending on its latest financials and market conditions.
When will Discord IPO?
While no date has been confirmed, multiple sources suggest Discord could go public in 2026. The company is expected to list on the Nasdaq, pending market conditions and readiness to meet public disclosure requirements.
Can I invest in Discord before the IPO?
Pre-IPO shares are usually limited to private equity firms and institutional investors. However, platforms like Forge Global or EquityZen sometimes provide access to secondary shares from early investors.
Will Discord shares be available for CFD trading?
If Discord lists publicly, brokers like Capital.com may offer CFDs on its shares. This would allow traders to speculate on price movements without owning the stock, subject to availability and liquidity.