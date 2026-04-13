Trade Swiss Franc / Rand CFD
Trade Swiss Franc / Rand (CHF/ZAR) forex pair CFDs
Swiss Franc / Rand (ticker: CHF/ZAR) is a currency pair that shows how much one currency is worth relative to another. On Capital.com, you can trade it as a contract for difference (CFD), letting you speculate on exchange-rate movements without owning either currency. This means you can trade in either direction – rising or falling – depending on your outlook.*
Traders often track the Swiss Franc / Rand rate today to stay informed about short-term market movements.
*CFDs are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses.
Swiss Franc / Rand price today
The pair is quoted in R and is currently trading around 20.9034.
Live price overview
Here’s an overview of the current Swiss Franc / Rand price and its recent trading ranges.
- Daily range: 20.8603 – 20.9505
- Daily movement: +0.1275 (+0.6141%)
- Weekly range: 20.6584 – 21.2024
- Monthly range: 20.6584 – 21.844
- Yearly range: 20.316 – 23.413
Why trade forex CFDs on the price of Swiss Franc / Rand with Capital.com?
Capital.com provides tools designed to support clear analysis and informed trading in the FX market.
Advanced charting and analysis
Use interactive tools to study the Swiss Franc / Rand price chart in detail.
- Access 100 technical indicators
- Choose from 12 chart types
- Analyse fast, intuitive charts powered by industry-leading tools
Wide market offering
Join over 845,000 global traders and explore:
- 4,000 stock CFDs
- 60 commodity CFDs
- 30 index CFDs
- 120 forex pairs
User-rated platforms
- TradingView rating: 4.8
- App Store rating: 4.7
- Google Play rating: 4.7
- Trustpilot score: 4.6
What influences the price of Swiss Franc / Rand?
The Swiss Franc / Rand (CHF/ZAR) forex pair price can be influenced by a range of market factors, including:
- Interest rate expectations and central bank decisions
- Inflation and economic data releases
- Political or geopolitical developments
- Market sentiment and risk appetite
- Trade flows and economic performance of the related economies
Swiss Franc / Rand forecasts
Swiss Franc / Rand forecasts commonly reference recent news, company updates, and broader market trends rather than fixed price targets. Some traders combine technical analysis with fundamental insights to form their expectations.*
Instead of relying on a single forecast, many traders monitor ongoing analysis and real-time data to adapt to changing market conditions.
*Analyst forecasts are often inaccurate. Past performance isn’t a reliable indicator of future results.
How to trade Swiss Franc / Rand forex CFDs
Trading forex CFDs involves speculating on movements between two currencies:
- Go long (buy) if you think the base currency may appreciate
- Go short (sell) if you think it may weaken
Leverage allows greater exposure with a smaller deposit, but magnifies losses.
Risks of trading forex CFDs
Key risks include:
- Market volatility
- Leveraged losses
- Overnight funding costs
- No ownership of the underlying currencies