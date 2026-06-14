HomeMarkets overviewForexEUR/NOK Forward

Trade EUR/NOK Forward CFD

11.1410%
The chart displays the EURNOKZ2026 exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 11.141, a high of 11.1238, and a low of 11.1082.
Sell

11.1216

Buy

11.141

0.01947
Low: 11.1082High: 11.1238
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.01947
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
NOK 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00411 %
(-NOK 0.82)

Trade size with leverage ~ NOK 20,000.00

Money from leverage ~NOK 19,000.00

-0.00411%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
NOK 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00411 %
(-NOK 0.82)

Trade size with leverage ~ NOK 20,000.00

Money from leverage ~NOK 19,000.00

-0.00411%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyNOK
Min traded quantity100
Margin5.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.03%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade EUR/NOK Forward CFD

The base currency – EUR. The counter currency – NOK. The EUR/NOK chart represents the relationship between the euro and the Norwegian krone. Emitted by the European Central Bank, the euro is the second most traded currency in the world. It is used by the European currency bloc, called the Eurozone, and is the official currency of 17 states. The currency of Norway, the Norwegian krone, is also a popular currency in European trades. The value of NOK in comparison with other currencies, EUR in particular, significantly depends on oil prices and interest rates. To browse the latest Forex EUR/NOK rates, follow Capital.com.

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