People don’t always make decisions in a perfectly logical way, especially when money, risk and uncertainty are involved. A behavioural model in economics tries to account for this. Rather than assuming that people always act with perfect information and stable preferences, behavioural models look at how decisions can be shaped by psychology. This can include habit, emotion, past experience, mental shortcuts and the way choices are presented.

For traders, these models can offer a useful way to think about decision-making. They can help explain why a trader may close a winning position earlier than planned, hold onto a losing position for too long, or react differently to gains and losses of the same size. They can also help explain some wider patterns in markets, although they do not make markets predictable.

Below, we’ll look at how behavioural models developed, what they explain and why they matter for traders using products such as CFDs.

Takeaways Behavioural models look at how people make decisions in real situations, rather than assuming everyone acts with perfect rationality.

Prospect theory explores how people respond to gains, losses and probabilities.

Mental accounting looks at how people mentally separate money into different categories, even when that money has the same financial value.

Nudge theory explores how the structure and framing of choices can influence decisions without removing any available options.

Behavioural models can help explain some market patterns, including momentum, excess volatility, mean reversion and the equity premium puzzle.

Psychological awareness can support more structured decision-making, but it does not remove the risks of CFD trading. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Behavioural models at a glance

Model What it looks at How it may relate to trading Prospect theory How people respond to gains, losses and uncertain outcomes. A trader may treat a loss differently from an equivalent gain. Mental accounting How people separate money into mental categories. Recent profits may feel easier to risk than original capital. Nudge theory How choice design can shape behaviour. Defaults, prompts and risk displays may influence attention. Anchoring How people rely on a reference point. An entry price or recent high may affect later decisions. Hyperbolic discounting How people may prefer immediate outcomes over delayed ones. A trader may exit early for certainty, even if this differs from the original plan.

What is a behavioural model?

A behavioural model is an economic or financial model that includes realistic assumptions about how people think, feel and choose.

Traditional economic models often start with a simplified idea of the ‘rational actor’. This means someone who has complete information, stable preferences and makes decisions that maximise expected benefit. That assumption can be useful for building models, but it does not always reflect how people behave in practice.

Behavioural models take a different approach. They ask how decisions change when people face:

Uncertainty

Limited time

Incomplete information

Emotional pressure

Recent gains or losses

Complex choices.

This does not mean people are irrational. In many cases, mental shortcuts help people make decisions quickly. The point is that real decisions often depend on context. In trading, that context may include fast-moving prices, leverage, previous results, market news and the pressure of managing open positions.

Origins and development of behavioural models

The roots of behavioural economics are often linked to Herbert Simon’s idea of bounded rationality.

Bounded rationality means people make decisions within limits. These limits may include the information available, the time they have and the amount of detail they can process. In practical terms, people often aim for a decision that feels good enough, rather than a perfect decision. That can work well in everyday life, but it may create problems in complex settings such as financial markets.

Behavioural economics developed further through the work of Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky in the 1970s. Their research looked at how people make judgements under uncertainty.

They identified several common mental shortcuts, including:

Representativeness : judging something by how closely it fits an existing pattern.

: judging something by how closely it fits an existing pattern. Availability : giving more weight to information that is recent, memorable or easy to recall.

: giving more weight to information that is recent, memorable or easy to recall. Anchoring: relying too heavily on an initial reference point, such as a previous price or forecast.

In 1979, Kahneman and Tversky introduced prospect theory. This became one of the most influential behavioural models because it offered a different way to think about decisions involving risk. Richard Thaler later applied behavioural ideas to economic behaviour, including mental accounting and the endowment effect. Thaler and Cass Sunstein then brought many of these ideas into decision design through their work on nudge theory.

Key principles of behavioural models

Behavioural models do not all explain the same thing. Each model focuses on a different part of decision-making.

For traders, three ideas are especially relevant:

How people respond to gains and losses. How people treat different sources of money. How the design of a choice environment can shape attention.

Prospect theory: loss aversion and probability weighting

Prospect theory looks at how people make decisions when outcomes are uncertain.

This is relevant to trading because trading decisions often involve possible gains, possible losses and changing probabilities.

The main idea Prospect theory suggests that people tend to evaluate outcomes relative to a reference point. This might be: The price where a trade was opened.

The current account balance.

A recent high or low.

The result of the previous trade. That reference point matters because it can affect whether an outcome feels like a gain or a loss.

Loss aversion Prospect theory also suggests that losses often feel stronger than equivalent gains. For example, losing £100 may feel more significant than gaining £100 feels positive. This is known as loss aversion. In many experimental settings, losses appear to carry roughly twice the emotional weight of similar gains, although this varies by person and context.

How it may show up in trading Prospect theory can help explain why a trader may: Take profit earlier than planned because the gain feels worth protecting.

Hold a losing position for longer because closing it would make the loss feel final.

Change their risk tolerance after a trade moves into profit or loss.

Give too much attention to low-probability outcomes with large potential payoffs. Prospect theory does not say every trader will behave this way. It simply helps explain why these patterns can appear.

Mental accounting

Mental accounting describes how people divide money into mental categories.

These categories can affect how money is treated, even when the financial value is the same.

An example A person may treat a bonus differently from regular income. They may be more willing to spend a refund than money from their salary, even though both have the same purchasing power once they are in the same account.

How it may show up in trading

In trading, mental accounting can appear when traders treat profits differently from original capital. A trader may feel more comfortable taking extra risk with recent gains, sometimes called ‘house money’, than with the money first deposited into the account. But once profits are in the account, they are still part of trading capital.

Mental accounting can also affect how traders view open positions.

Trading situation Possible mental accounting effect A position is in profit. The trader may want to close it quickly to ‘lock in’ the gain. A position is in loss. The trader may delay closing it because the loss feels easier to tolerate while unrealised. Recent trades were profitable. The trader may treat gains as separate from original capital. A trade returns to breakeven. The trader may focus on avoiding a loss rather than reassessing the setup.

The main point is not that mental accounting is always harmful. It can help people organise decisions. But in trading, it can create blind spots if different parts of the same account are treated as though they have different value.

Nudge theory and choice architecture

Nudge theory looks at how the design of a choice environment can influence decisions.

It does not rely on removing options or forcing a particular choice. Instead, it focuses on how presentation, defaults and timing can shape behaviour.

Common examples of choice architecture Choice architecture can include: Default settings.

The order in which information appears.

How clearly risk information is displayed.

How easy it is to compare options.

Which details appear at the point of decision. Defaults are one of the clearest examples. People often accept a default option, even when they can change it.

How it may show up in trading platforms In trading platforms, choice architecture can include: How position size is displayed.

Where stop-loss and take-profit tools appear in the journey.

Whether estimated margin is shown clearly.

Which market information appears most prominently.

How alerts, watchlists and charts guide attention. This does not mean the platform makes the decision for the trader. The trader remains responsible for their choices. But the trading environment can shape attention, and attention can affect behaviour.

Behavioural models in financial markets

Behavioural finance applies psychological ideas to markets, exploring how individual decisions can combine into wider market patterns.

One example is excess volatility, where prices move more sharply than changes in fundamentals might suggest. Behavioural explanations include overconfidence, reactions to news, herding behaviour and noise trading.

Momentum is another example. It describes the tendency for recent winners to keep rising, and recent losers to keep falling, over periods such as 6-12 months. Behavioural models often link this to underreaction, where markets take time to absorb new information.

Longer-term mean reversion may reflect the opposite pattern. Investors can overreact to recent information, pushing prices too far in one direction before expectations adjust. This idea is associated with De Bondt and Thaler, although mean reversion can have several causes.

The equity premium puzzle has also been viewed through a behavioural lens. It refers to the historically large gap between equity and risk-free returns. Benartzi and Thaler’s theory of myopic loss aversion suggests investors may check portfolios too often and react strongly to short-term losses, even with a longer investment horizon.

These examples show how behavioural models can add context to market analysis. They don’t replace fundamental or technical analysis, and they can’t predict future price movements with certainty.

Behavioural models and trader behaviour

Behavioural models can help traders spot decision patterns, but they don’t predict behaviour or explain every trade.

Closing a winning trade early. Prospect theory suggests gains can feel worth protecting, even before the trade plan has fully played out.

Prospect theory suggests gains can feel worth protecting, even before the trade plan has fully played out. Holding a losing trade too long. Loss aversion can make it harder to exit, because closing the trade makes the loss feel final.

Loss aversion can make it harder to exit, because closing the trade makes the loss feel final. Taking more risk after gains. Mental accounting may lead traders to treat recent profits as separate from their original capital.

Mental accounting may lead traders to treat recent profits as separate from their original capital. Fixating on an entry price. Anchoring can make the initial price feel more important than the current evidence.

Anchoring can make the initial price feel more important than the current evidence. Exiting before the plan develops. Hyperbolic discounting can make immediate certainty feel more comfortable than waiting.

Hyperbolic discounting can make immediate certainty feel more comfortable than waiting. Following a popular trade idea. Herding can make a trade feel more credible because other people are doing it.

Herding can make a trade feel more credible because other people are doing it. Noticing how tools shape attention. Choice architecture can influence what traders focus on, from alerts to default platform settings.

Choice architecture can influence what traders focus on, from alerts to default platform settings. Using awareness to pause and review. The value of these models is not just naming a bias, but recognising when it may be affecting a decision.

Awareness does not remove risk, but it can support a more structured and objective decision-making process.

Applying behavioural models to CFD trading

CFDs are leveraged products. Leverage means a trader can gain exposure to larger Behavioural models which can be especially useful in CFD trading, where leverage can magnify both gains and losses.

Leverage can increase the impact of decisions. A small change in judgement may have a larger effect when trading with margin.

A small change in judgement may have a larger effect when trading with margin. Loss aversion may delay exits. If a position moves against the trader, they may hesitate to close or reassess it because the loss feels difficult to accept.

If a position moves against the trader, they may hesitate to close or reassess it because the loss feels difficult to accept. Mental accounting can increase exposure. After recent gains, traders may take larger positions because profits feel separate from their original capital.

After recent gains, traders may take larger positions because profits feel separate from their original capital. News can trigger emotional reactions. Fast-moving markets may make recent headlines feel more important than the wider evidence.

Fast-moving markets may make recent headlines feel more important than the wider evidence. Anchoring can distort reviews. Focusing on the entry price may cause traders to underweight new information.

Focusing on the entry price may cause traders to underweight new information. Platform settings can shape behaviour. Default trade sizes, alerts or order settings may influence decisions if they are accepted without review.

Default trade sizes, alerts or order settings may influence decisions if they are accepted without review. A nudge-theory lens can help. Traders can review what information appears first, how clearly risk is shown, and whether tools like stop-losses and take-profits are easy to find and understand.

Traders can review what information appears first, how clearly risk is shown, and whether tools like stop-losses and take-profits are easy to find and understand. Watchlists and alerts should support planning. If they create noise or encourage reactive decisions, they may make disciplined trading harder.

Behavioural awareness does not remove risk or guarantee better outcomes, but it can help traders understand how emotion, habit and trading environments may affect their decisions. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Criticisms and limitations of behavioural models

Behavioural models can be useful, but they have limits. They should not be treated as a complete explanation for every trader decision or market movement.

Behavioural models are not one single theory Behavioural economics includes many models, including prospect theory, mental accounting, hyperbolic discounting and overconfidence. These models do not form one complete theory that explains every decision. Different models apply to different situations. Sometimes, they may even point in different directions. This means behavioural economics should be used carefully. It can provide useful explanations, but it should not be treated as a single answer to every market or trading question.

Findings may not apply equally in every setting Many behavioural economics findings come from laboratory experiments. These studies are useful because they isolate specific decision patterns, but they do not always match the conditions of live markets. Trading can involve higher stakes, faster decisions and more emotional pressure. Some traders may also learn from experience and develop processes that reduce certain biases. Others may find that pressure makes biases more difficult to manage.

This means behavioural models are best treated as tools for reflection and analysis, rather than fixed rules about how every trader will behave.

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