Penny stock trading strategy: characteristics and risks
A penny stock is a low-priced share in a small company. Many trade away from the main exchanges and can be volatile, thinly traded and higher risk than shares in larger, more established companies.
Takeaways
- A penny stock is a low-priced share, often under a low price threshold – typically below £1.00 in the UK or $5.00 in the US – in a small company.
- They are usually issued by companies with a small market capitalisation, commonly below £100m in the UK or $250m–$300m in the US, and often trade over-the-counter.
- They are marked by high volatility, thin liquidity and wide bid-offer spreads.
- Limited public information can make them hard to analyse and value.
- They carry elevated risks, including price gaps, company failure and market manipulation.
- They are considered high-risk speculative instruments, not a lower-cost substitute for established stocks.
What is a penny stock?
A penny stock is a share that trades at a very low price, historically under a small threshold such as a few units of currency – around £1.00 in the UK or $5.00 in the US – in a company with a small market capitalisation.
Many penny stocks trade over-the-counter (OTC), for example via OTCQB or Pink markets, rather than on major exchanges. Some low-priced shares are listed on recognised exchanges too. The label is less about the exact price than about the overall profile: small, low-priced and speculative.
These companies are often early-stage, small or under financial pressure, so penny stocks usually sit at the higher-risk end of the equity market. Their low price can make them look accessible, but it may also reflect uncertainty about the company’s prospects.
Penny stocks at a glance
|Feature
|What it can mean for traders
|Low share price
|The stock may look accessible, but the price may reflect uncertainty around the company.
|Small market capitalisation
|Smaller companies can be more sensitive to changes in funding, demand or sentiment.
|Thin liquidity
|There may be fewer buyers and sellers, which can make trading at the expected price harder.
|Wide bid-offer spreads
|The cost of entering and exiting a position can be higher.
|Limited public information
|It can be harder to assess the company’s value, outlook or financial position.
|Higher manipulation risk
|Thinly traded shares can be more vulnerable to promotion and pump-and-dump schemes.
Key characteristics of penny stocks
Penny stocks tend to share a few common features. Key points to keep in mind:
- Low price: penny stocks trade at a low price per share.
- Small market cap: they are usually issued by smaller companies, often with a market capitalisation well below that of established, exchange-listed firms.
- Thin liquidity: penny stocks often have fewer buyers and sellers than larger shares.
- Wide spreads: lower liquidity can create wider bid-offer spreads, which may make positions harder to enter or exit at a fair price.
- Higher price impact: larger orders may move the market price more noticeably.
- Limited information: smaller companies, especially OTC ones, may publish less information and attract little or no analyst coverage.
- Harder analysis: when reliable information is scarce, fundamental analysis can be more difficult.
These characteristics can make penny stocks harder to assess and trade than larger, more liquid shares. Traders should consider liquidity, available information and execution risk before making any decision.
Why penny stocks can be volatile
Volatility is one of the main features associated with penny stocks.
Because market capitalisation and trading volume are often low, even modest buying or selling can move the price sharply. A small piece of news, a single large order, or a short burst of speculative interest can lead to large moves in either direction.
This means penny stocks can:
- Move sharply on limited news.
- Gap between sessions.
- Rise or fall quickly when liquidity is thin.
- Be difficult to trade at the expected price.
Percentage swings that would be unusual for a large-cap stock can be more common in penny stocks, especially where trading volume is low.
The risks of penny stocks
Penny stocks come with risks that traders should understand before taking a position.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
|Risk
|Why it matters
|Volatility and gap risk
|Prices can move sharply or gap through levels. Losses may be larger than expected, and stop orders may fill far from their intended price.
|Liquidity and execution risk
|Wide spreads and thin order books can increase trading costs. Exiting a position quickly may be difficult if there are few buyers.
|Information risk
|Limited disclosure can make it harder to judge the company’s financial health, valuation or outlook.
|Company failure risk
|Smaller companies may be more vulnerable to funding pressure, weak revenues or business failure.
|Manipulation risk
|Thinly traded shares can be easier to promote, move and sell into increased demand.
Manipulation and pump-and-dump schemes
Penny stocks can be exposed to market manipulation.
Because they are often thinly traded and lightly followed, penny stocks can be targets for pump-and-dump schemes. In these schemes, promoters create hype around a stock, often through misleading tips or social media, to push the price higher – the pump. They then sell their own holdings into the increased demand – the dump – leaving other participants holding shares as the price falls.
The same low liquidity that can help push the price up can also make it harder to sell on the way down.
Signs to watch for
- Heavy promotion from unfamiliar sources.
- Claims that create urgency or pressure to act.
- Limited company information behind the promotion.
- Large price moves without clear supporting news.
- High social media attention around a thinly traded share.
How penny stocks are traded
Where a penny stock trades can affect the level of risk.
|Trading venue
|What to consider
|Over-the-counter markets
|These may have lighter regulation, less disclosure and thinner liquidity than major exchanges.
|Recognised exchanges
|These usually apply stricter listing and reporting standards, though low-priced shares can still be high risk.
Many penny stocks trade over-the-counter through electronic quotation systems rather than on a central exchange floor. Some low-priced shares do trade on recognised exchanges, which impose stricter listing and reporting standards. The venue matters because OTC shares tend to carry higher information and liquidity risk.
Approaching penny stocks carefully
Because of these risks, it can help to start with risk rather than potential return. Key points to keep in mind:
- Check the business: understand what the company does and how it makes money.
- Verify the news: consider whether recent price moves are linked to reliable, published information.
- Look at disclosure: smaller companies may publish limited information, which can make analysis harder.
- Assess liquidity: low trading volume can make it harder to enter or exit at a fair price.
- Check the spread: wide bid-offer spreads can affect the final outcome of a trade.
- Be wary of promotion: active promotion can create sharp moves that may not reflect the company’s fundamentals.
- Size positions carefully: high volatility, gaps and thin liquidity can increase risk.
A careful approach can help traders look beyond a low share price or large percentage move.
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FAQ
What is a penny stock?
A penny stock is a share that trades at a very low price in a company with a small market capitalisation, often over-the-counter rather than on a major exchange. The definition is less about an exact price than about the overall profile: small, low-priced and speculative. Penny stocks are known for high volatility, thin liquidity and elevated risk, and a low price often reflects uncertainty about the company rather than a bargain.
Why are penny stocks so volatile?
Penny stocks often have low market capitalisation and low trading volume, so even small amounts of buying or selling can move the price sharply. Thin liquidity, wide spreads and a low price mean percentage swings that would be unusual for a large-cap stock can be more common, and prices may gap between sessions. This can make them difficult to trade at the expected price.
What is a pump-and-dump scheme?
A pump-and-dump is a form of manipulation in which promoters hype a thinly traded stock, often through misleading tips or social media, to push its price higher. They then sell their own shares into the increased buying pressure, which can cause the price to fall. Penny stocks are common targets because low liquidity can make prices easier to move and harder to sell on the way down. Heavy promotion of penny stocks is a warning sign.
Are penny stocks high risk?
Yes. Penny stocks are high-risk speculative instruments. They often combine sharp price moves, thin liquidity, wide spreads, limited disclosure, a higher risk of company failure, and exposure to manipulation. A low share price does not make them safe. Position size, spreads and gaps can all affect outcomes, and trading involves the risk of losing your invested capital.