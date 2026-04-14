Trade Waste Management - WM CFD

Waste Management (WM) is a US-based waste disposal and recycling company headquartered in Houston, Texas. In 1987 the company was originally founded in Oklahoma, under the name USA Waste Services.

The firm’s several services include residential waste pickup, business waste pickup, bulk trash pickup, construction waste disposal, eWaste services, and roll-off dumpsters. The company is known for its waste management, waste disposal, and environmental services.

Waste Management stock was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol WM. Stocks of the company began trading on the NYSE in 1998. The company offered 0.725 of new WM shares issued for each share held in USA Waste (then trading on the NYSE under the symbol WMX), following the merger.

As of July 2022, Waste Management has a strong track record of paying dividends to its shareholders. The company offered its first dividend in 1999, and has been consistently offering a dividend four times a year since 2005.

The company’s financial year lasts from 1 January to 31 December.

You can follow the ups and downs of the Waste Management stock price at Capital.com. Always stay on top of the latest price developments with our live WM stock price chart.