Trade Volution Group PLC - FAN.L CFD
About Volution Group PLC
Volution Group plc is a United Kingdom-based designer and manufacturer of indoor air quality solutions. The Company supplies ventilation products to various markets. Its segment includes Ventilation UK including OEM (Torin-Sifan), Ventilation Europe and Ventilation Australasia. The Company categorizes its product ranges into four product portfolios: residential ventilation, commercial ventilation, other products and Torin-Sifan. Its residential ventilation products include mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) systems, decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (dMVHR) systems, centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) system, single room extract fans, inline fans, and others. Its commercial products include a variety of extractor fans, as well as mechanical heat recovery units, air handling units, fan coils and hybrid ventilation solutions. Its brands include Vent-Axia, Manrose, Diffusion, National Ventilation, Airtech, and others.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the six months ended 31 January 2022, Volution Group PLC revenues increased 14% to £149.6M. Net income increased 58% to £16.2M. Revenues reflect Continental Europe segment increase of 27% to £57.4M, UK segment increase of 5% to £69.8M, Australasia segment increase of 11% to £22.3M, Europe(Excluding United Kingdom & Nordics) segment increase of 29% to £53.5M, United Kingdom segment increase of 7% to £58.3M.