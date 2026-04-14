Trade The Kroger Co. - KR CFD

The Kroger Co. (KR) is a retail chain that sells food and drugs. It also operates multi-department stores, marketplace stores and price impact warehouses.

Founded in 1883 as a single grocery store, Kroger now has nearly 2,800 stores across the 35 states of the US and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The stores operate under more than 28 names including Bakers, Fry’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer and Ruler Foods.

In the 1980s, The Kroger’s supermarkets added pharmacy, beauty and healthcare segments to their offerings. Modern grocery segment offers everything from basic grocery staples to organic vegetables, natural foods and ready-to-eat hot meals. It also operates more than 2,255 in-store pharmacies and floral shops and also has more than 1,545 fuel centres across the US.

Mergers played an important role in The Kroger’s history. In 1983, it merged with Dillon Companies Inc. and became a coast-to-coast food, drugs and convenience stores operator. The company’s biggest merger happened in 1999, with the acquisition of Fred Meyer, Inc. The $13bn deal helped Kroger to gain a broader geographic coverage and wider range of formats in the food retailing industry.

The Kroger also ventured into the e-commerce landscape to adapt to the changing lifestyle, merging with Vitacost.com in 2014 to venture into the nutrition and healthy living market and strengthen its e-commerce platform.

In 2018, the company partnered with UK-based grocery retailer Ocado (OCDO), planning to build 20 Ocado-powered automated customer fulfilment centres (CFC) in the US.

The Kroget went public in 1977 on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and The Kroger Co. stock trades under the ticker symbol KR.

You can follow the current KR share value and historical movement at Capital.com. Always stay on top of the latest Kroger stock price developments with our live KR stock price chart.