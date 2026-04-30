HomeMarketsSharesMarubeni Corporation

Trade Marubeni Corporation - 8002 CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-30 06:05:57
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread12.88
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013049 %
(-¥1)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥5,000

Money from leverage ~¥4,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009173 %
(-¥0)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥5,000

Money from leverage ~¥4,000

-0.00917%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close6079.01
Open6051.14
1-Year Change139.37%
Day's Range5964.12 - 6066.12

Trade Marubeni Corporation - 8002 CFD

About Marubeni Corp

Marubeni Corporation is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the import, export and transaction of various products through domestic and overseas networks. The Company has six business segments. The Food segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of food related products. The Living Industry segment is engaged in the lifestyle related products business, the information business, the logistics business, the insurance business, as well as the financial and real estate investment business. The Materials segment is engaged in the chemical business, the agricultural material business and the paper pulp business. The Energy and Metal segment is engaged in the energy and metal business. The Power and Plant segment is engaged in the development, investment and operation of electric power and energy related infrastructure business. The Transportation Equipment segment is engaged in the import, export and sale of various equipment. The Company is also engaged in the finance business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Marubeni Corp revenues increased 35% to Y6.218T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from Y159B to Y325.08B. Revenues reflect Agricultural segment increase of 44% to Y2.98T, Energy segment increase of 74% to Y478.34B. Net income benefited from Equity from Affiliates increase of 98% to Y186.87B (income), Loss Gain On Securities increase from Y1.13B to Y9.31B (income).

Equity composition

Up to FY'02 WAS were estimated. FY'96&'03&'04-Reclassified. FY'04-'06 1&3Q WAS & O/S were estimated. FY'05:restated due to discontinued operation. FY'06 3Q: WAS =O/S. FY'08 1Q WAS was used as o/s. FY'08 3Q WAS were used as o/s.

Latest shares articles

BPER Banca sign
BPER Banca stock forecast: Sondrio merger, final dividend
BPER Banca is an Italian banking group listed on the Borsa Italiana. In April 2026, it completed its merger with Banca Popolare di Sondrio and confirmed a €0.55 final dividend. Explore third-party BPE price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future result
08:20, 29 April 2026
UniCredit logo displayed on the glass facade of a modern office building against a clear blue sky
UniCredit stock forecast: Commerzbank vote, capital increase
UniCredit is an Italian bank listed on the Borsa Italiana, with its shares trading below February highs as markets assess its proposed Commerzbank exchange offer and recent ex-dividend adjustment. Explore third-party UCG price targets. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
08:14, 29 April 2026
Leonardo company logo illuminated in red on a large display panel
Leonardo stock forecast: CEO transition and shareholder vote
Leonardo is an Italian aerospace and defence group listed in Milan, with recent price action shaped by a proposed CEO change and the company’s 2026–2030 industrial plan. Explore third-party LDO price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
08:07, 29 April 2026
Eni flag
Eni stock forecast: Q1 earnings, buyback expansion
Eni is an Italian energy group listed on the Borsa Italiana, with its latest update shaped by Q1 2026 earnings, higher hydrocarbon production and a larger €2.8 billion buyback. Explore third-party ENI price targets and technicals. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
11:54, 28 April 2026
Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
10 hours ago
Valhalla Metals announces $5 million private placement of subscription receipts at $0.65 each
Oslo Stock ExchangeEurope
10 hours ago
Proximar Seafood AS: Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2026
NewsfileEurope
10 hours ago
Valhalla Metals Announces Private Placement Offering of Subscription Receipts, with Lead Orders from Major Shareholders
Oslo Stock ExchangeEurope
08:14 (UTC), 27 April 2026
Proximar Seafood AS: Bank covenant waived
GlobeNewswireEurope
12:39 (UTC), 23 April 2026
MISA to Open Steel Processing Plant in Mississippi County
Public TechnologiesEurope
09:08 (UTC), 23 April 2026
Zall Smart Commerce publishes 2025 annual report
NewsfileEurope
11:30 (UTC), 21 April 2026
Valhalla Metals to Acquire Smucker Property from Teck to Consolidate and Advance Two Critical Mineral Projects in the Ambler Mining District
Public TechnologiesEurope
02:05 (UTC), 17 April 2026
Marubeni buys 85% stake in Factor Energia for EUR 204 million
Oslo Stock ExchangeEurope
06:00 (UTC), 16 April 2026
Proximar Seafood AS: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients1, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
P**** R******

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-22
J*** A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-22
D******

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-16
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Three steps to get started

1. Create your account (subject to eligibility)2. Deposit on your terms3. Trade when you’re ready