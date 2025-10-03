Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) was trading at $894.95 at 8.29am UTC on 29 July 2026, near the session high of $895.53 after recovering from an intraday low of $782.67. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The recovery followed a sharp three-week correction that saw the stock decline roughly 30% from earlier July levels, with Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix all falling more than 20% from recent closing highs as one of 2026's hottest trades turned into a memory-sector bear market (Yahoo Finance, 7 July 2026). Artificial intelligence (AI) chip stocks retreated more broadly amid concerns about valuations and a potential memory supply glut (Yahoo Finance, 7 July 2026).

Micron had previously risen following its fiscal Q3 2026 results, which exceeded Wall Street expectations, with adjusted earnings per share of $25.11 against analyst estimates of $20.49 and revenue of $41.46 billion, as AI-related demand increased (Yahoo Finance, 24 June 2026).

However, the sector later declined as SK Hynix's Nasdaq listing, a 14% debut pop that came amid concerns semiconductor stocks had lost momentum on worries AI infrastructure spending could slow, was followed by renewed supply concerns that put pressure on peer valuations (Yahoo Finance, 10 July 2026); SK Hynix shares subsequently fell 4.4% after the strong debut as the broader semiconductor index lost 3.6% (Global Banking & Finance Review, 13 July 2026).

A wider sell-off across AI memory and semiconductor stocks also pulled Intel and AMD shares lower alongside Micron in late July, after steep losses in Asian markets spilled into US trading (Yahoo Finance, 24 July 2026).

Micron Technology outlook: AI demand

As of 29 July 2026, third-party Micron Technology stock predictions vary widely as of late July 2026, reflecting contrasting views on the durability of AI-driven memory demand. The following forecasts, published between 5 and 29 July 2026, summarise recent projections for the stock.

CoinCodex (algorithmic price model)

CoinCodex projects Micron will trade at $922.31 by the end of 2026, which its model presents as a 2.89% decline from the reference level used in the forecast. Its projected 2026 trading range is $751.24–$945.70. The model links this outlook to a projected short-term downward trend through mid-July, based partly on recent price momentum (CoinCodex, 8 July 2026).

Investing.com (analyst consensus)

Investing.com reports an average 12-month price target of $1,008.82 across 39 analysts, with estimates ranging from $249–$1,750. The average target sits above the stated current price, although the wide range indicates substantial disagreement among analysts. This dispersion reflects differing views on the sustainability of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) prices amid recent supply concerns (Investing.com, 26 July 2026).

Public.com (analyst consensus)

Public.com reports a price target of $1,264.45 from Wall Street analysts covering Micron, alongside an aggregate 'Buy' rating. The platform notes that forecasts are frequently updated in response to market conditions, earnings reports and industry trends (Public.com, 26 July 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat cites an average price target of $1,268.93, with estimates ranging from $155–$2,000. The platform presents this as a forecast upside of 54.65%, alongside a consensus rating of 'Moderate Buy'. The breadth of the range highlights contrasting expectations following the stock's recent volatility (MarketBeat, 26 July 2026).

MarketScreener (analyst consensus)

MarketScreener reports an average analyst target of $1,486, with estimates ranging from $361–$2,200, alongside a mean 'Buy' rating. The platform states that the average target is 52.32% above the last closing price. Recent revisions included Cantor Fitzgerald raising its target to $2,000 and Phillip Securities raising its target to $1,870, with both brokers citing continued AI-related memory demand (MarketScreener, 25 July 2026).

Across these sources, average or model-based targets range from $922.31–$1,486, while individual estimates extend as high as $2,200. The spread shows how strongly the forecasts depend on differing assumptions about AI-related memory demand, pricing and future supply.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Micron Technology earnings outlook

Micron Technology last reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 on 24 June 2026. The company posted record quarterly revenue, while profit rose by more than 1,000% and revenue increased by almost 285% year on year, according to Micron's investor relations release (Micron Investor Relations, 24 June 2026).

Reuters reported before the release that analysts had expected similar growth rates on average. Micron's reported figures broadly aligned with those expectations (Reuters, 24 June 2026).

Wall Street Horizon's earnings calendar listed Micron's next earnings release, covering the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, for after the market close on 23 September 2026 (Wall Street Horizon, 29 July 2026). However, Micron had not confirmed the date as of 29 July 2026, and its investor relations events page had not published call or dial-in details (Micron Investor Relations, 23 June 2026).

MU stock price: technical overview

As of 8.29am UTC on 29 July 2026The MU stock price trades below its shorter-term moving averages but remains above its longer-term measures. TradingView places the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) at approximately $948, $958, $719 and $509, respectively. This wide spread reflects the stock’s sharp rise over the previous year.

The 10-day exponential moving average (EMA), near $913, sits closer to the current price than the 20-day EMA, near $940. This may point to softer short-term momentum, although the price remains well above the 200-day SMA.

Momentum indicators also suggest limited near-term direction. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) sits near 40, placing it in lower-neutral territory, while the average directional index (ADX) stands at around 20. Together, these readings suggest that the prevailing trend does not have strong directional momentum, according to TradingView.

On the upside, TradingView places the first classic pivot resistance level (R1) near $1,321, well above the current price. This level may become more relevant if the price records a sustained daily close higher. A move beyond it could bring the second resistance level (R2), near $1,489, into focus.

On the downside, the central classic pivot (P), near $1,088, also sits above the current price and therefore does not provide nearby support. The 100-day SMA near $719 is the closer potential support level, followed by the 200-day SMA near $509. A sustained move below the 100-day SMA could shift attention towards the lower level, but technical indicators alone cannot determine whether this will occur (TradingView, 29 July 2026).

This technical analysis is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Micron Technology (MU): Capital.com analyst view

Micron Technology’s share price performance in 2026 has combined substantial gains with pronounced volatility. The stock rose as demand for AI-related memory products increased, before entering a steep multi-week correction in July. Strong DRAM and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) pricing, together with record margins, provided support earlier in the year. More recently, concerns about potential memory oversupply, elevated valuations and disclosed short positions have put pressure on the shares.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Summary – Micron Technology 2026

Micron traded at $894.95 at 8.29am UTC on 29 July 2026 which is – according to TradingView data – well above its mid-2025 levels but below its shorter-term moving averages. An RSI near 40 and ADX near 20 suggested softer momentum without a clear trend.

Key factors include AI-driven memory demand, DRAM and HBM prices, production capacity and supply concerns.

Recent developments include record fiscal Q3 2026 revenue, a three-week share-price decline, short-seller positioning and wider semiconductor volatility.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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