Trade Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. - KD CFD
About Kyndryl Holdings Inc
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is a technology services company. It is an infrastructure services provider. It offers services across domains such as cloud services, core enterprise and zCloud services, applications, data, and artificial intelligence services, digital workplace services, security and resiliency services, and network and edge services as it support its customers through technological change. Its segments include Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA), Japan, and Asia Pacific. Its Cloud Services designs, builds, and provide managed services for its customers multicloud environments. Core Enterprise and zCloud Services supports a range of enterprise infrastructure, including private clouds, mainframe environments, distributed computing, enterprise networks, and storage environments. Its Application, Data, and Artificial Intelligence Services provides enterprise data services, including data transformation, data architecture and management, data governance and compliance.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Kyndryl Holdings Inc revenues decreased 4% to $18.66B. Net loss applicable to common stockholders increased 15% to $2.32B. Revenues reflect Americas segment decrease of 5% to $4.81B, Strategic Markets segment decrease of 5% to $3.84B, Other countries segment decrease of 3% to $10.93B, United States segment decrease of 5% to $4.81B. Higher net loss reflects Advertising Expense increase of 65% to $56M (expense).