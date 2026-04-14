HomeMarketsSharesKlepierre Reit

Trade Klepierre Reit - LI CFD

35.4+2.76%
The chart shows the LI stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 35.4, a high of 35.28, and a low of 34.605.
Sell

35.3

Buy

35.4

0.1
Low: 34.605High: 35.28
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.1
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016604 %
(-€0.83)

Trade size with leverage ~ €5,000.00

Money from leverage ~€4,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005618 %
(-€0.28)

Trade size with leverage ~ €5,000.00

Money from leverage ~€4,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close34.465
Open34.605
1-Year Change16.63%
Day's Range34.605 - 35.28

Trade Klepierre Reit - LI CFD

Klépierre is a Paris-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on management, development and investment in shopping malls across Europe. According to the company’s website, it owns over 100 shopping centres across France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Turkey. 

In 2012, US-based Simon Property Group acquired a 28.7% stake in Klépierre from French banking group BNP Paribas for about $2bn. As of March 2022, Simon Property Group owns 21% of Klépierre. Dutch pension fund APG owns 6% of the company. Simon Property Group and APG are the two largest shareholders in Klépierre. US-based investment firm BlackRock owns a near 5% stake in the company.

The real estate firm holds a controlling stake of about 56% in Scandinavia’s leading shopping centre owner Steen & Strøm. The company’s properties in France constituted nearly 40% or the highest contribution to Klépierre’s total portfolio value. Italy and Scandinavia took up second and third spots, respectively. At the end of 2021, Klépierre’s shopping centre portfolio value stood at about €20.5bn ($22.4bn). 

Klépierre was founded in 1990 and is listed on the pan-European bourse Euronext under the ticker symbol LI. The stock is included in several ethical indices, including: World 120, DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX Global ESG Leaders and the Euronext CAC 40 ESD Index.

The company aims to transition to a net-zero carbon portfolio by 2030. As part of its sustainability strategy, Klépierre has reduced energy intensity of common and serviced areas of its shopping malls by 45% since 2013.

Jean-Marc Jestin is the chairman of the Klépierre executive board and Jean-Michel Gault is the company’s chief financial officer.

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