Trade Evolution Gaming Group AB - EVO CFD

Evolution AB (EVO), formerly known as Evolution Gaming Group AB, is a Sweden-based online gaming company. Founded in 2006, the company was one of the first providers of B2B live casino solutions in Europe. It has expanded to operate studios across Europe and North America.

Evolution develops, publishes and markets live online casino games for gaming operators. Evolution makes its income via commission fees and fixed prices, which are paid monthly by gaming operators.

It’s developed games around roulette, blackjack, poker and Monopoly. The group also creates its own gambling games such as Bac Bo, a dice game inspired by Baccarat.

As of February 2022, the company has over 500 customers, including internet operators and casinos that have expanded into online gaming.

Clients include UK-based William Hill, Gibraltar-based 888casino and Canada’s British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

On 20 March 2015, the company was listed on Nasdaq First North Premier, a market for small- and -medium-sized growth companies designed to assist in raising investor visibility and prepare them for a market listing. On 7 June 2017, EVO shares started trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.