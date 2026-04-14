Trade Eni SPA - ENI CFD
About Eni SpA
Eni SpA (Eni) is an Italy-based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, in the supply and marketing of gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power, in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, in the production and marketing of basic petrochemicals, plastics and elastomers and in commodity trading. The Company's segments include Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing. Its Exploration & Production segment engages in oil and natural gas exploration and field development and production, as well as LNG operations in over 40 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Ghana and Mozambique. Its Gas & Power segment engages in supply, trading and marketing of gas, LNG and electricity, international gas transport activities and commodity trading and derivatives.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Eni SpA revenues increased 74% to EUR76.58B. Net income totaled EUR5.82B vs. loss of EUR8.64B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net Income reflects Other Operating Income/Expense decrease from EUR766M (expense) to EUR903M (income), Equity in Affiliates decrease of 37% to EUR1.09B (expense).