HomeMarketsSharesDow Inc.

Trade Dow Inc. - DOW CFD

36.96-4.57%
The chart shows the DOW stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 36.96, a high of 38.16, and a low of 36.85.
Sell

36.84

Buy

36.96

0.12
Low: 36.85High: 38.16
Sellers:
3.57143%
Buyers:
96.4286%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.12
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$1.08)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.04)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close38.76
Open38.16
1-Year Change31.63%
Day's Range36.85 - 38.16

Trade Dow Inc. - DOW CFD

Dow Inc (DOW) is a material science company that provides sustainable and leading-edge products solutions for consumer applications, packaging, infrastructure and mobility.  The company was born after DuPont de Nemours, Inc (formerly known as DowDuPont Inc) completed the separation of its Materials Science unit by spinning-off Dow Inc in April 2019. Shares of Dow started trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on 2 April 2019 under the ticker symbol DOW. The company is headquartered in Midland, Michigan, US.

With a vast range of differentiated products and solutions, Dow operates all over the world including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle Eastern region and Africa. Dow has recorded revenues of around $55bn (£40.3bn) in 2021 and its ethylene plant located in Freeport, Texas, which has a total capacity of 2,000 kilotonnes per year and is one of the largest ethylene crackers in the world.

Dow’s portfolio of higher-value functional polymers with significant low-cost global feedstock positions has a significant global footprint and market reach. Its most advantageous position against competitors is Dow’s 104 manufacturing sites across 31 countries. The three major segments that Dow currently operates are packaging and specialty plastics, performance materials and coatings, and industrial intermediates and infrastructure. 

The company is known for providing a wide range of industrial solutions, including developing key intermediate chemicals for production processes and downstream, customised materials and formulations that can be utilised in advanced development technologies. Some highlighted products in its portfolio are: ethylene oxides, propylene oxides, propylene glycol, polyether polyols and caustic soda.

Latest shares articles

TIM logo displayed on a smartphone screen
TIM stock forecast: Form 20-F, shareholder distribution
TIM S.A. is a Brazilian telecoms operator whose recent coverage has focused on its 2025 Form 20-F filing and a board-approved 390m BRL interest-on-equity distribution. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party TIMB price targets and technical analysis.
08:07, 20 April 2026
Smartphone displaying TIM logo placed on a laptop keyboard
Telecom Italia stock forecast
Explore third-party TIT price targets and technical analysis.
12:24, 15 April 2026
Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank logo displayed on a red sign on a building facade
BMPS stock forecast: Mediobanca merger, CEO shake-up
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is an Italian bank listed on Borsa Italiana, with recent attention centred on its proposed Mediobanca merger and the March 2026 change in executive leadership. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party BMPS price targets.
12:09, 15 April 2026
Ferrari logo displayed in yellow on a red storefront sign
Ferrari stock forecast: US tariffs, Middle East shipments
Ferrari is a Maranello-based luxury car maker whose 2026 outlook reflects US auto tariffs, suspended Middle East shipments, and a €3.5bn share buyback programme. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party RACE price targets and technical analysis.
11:27, 15 April 2026
Related News
Reuters NewsEurope
an hour ago
Dow Inc reports results for the quarter ended March 31 - Earnings Summary
Reuters NewsEurope
3 hours ago
Dow sees Middle East disruptions persisting through 2026, lifting costs
Reuters NewsEurope
5 hours ago
Dow posts smaller first-quarter loss on polyethylene strength
Reuters NewsEurope
5 hours ago
Dow posts smaller-than-expected Q1 net sales drop
Reuters NewsEurope
5 hours ago
Dow posts smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss
Public TechnologiesEurope
5 hours ago
Dow Q1 FY26 net sales drop 6% to $9.8 billion; GAAP net loss widens to $445 million
Reuters NewsEurope
5 hours ago
Dow Q1 Adjusted EPS USD -0.14 Vs. IBES Estimate USD -0.29
Reuters NewsEurope
16:00 (UTC), 20 April 2026
S&P 500 top and bottom performing stocks at about 12:00 p.m. EDT
Reuters NewsEurope
13:57 (UTC), 17 April 2026
US fertilizer stocks tumble after Iran opens Strait of Hormuz
Reuters NewsEurope
16:48 (UTC), 14 April 2026
Dow, Exxon And Rivals Are Raising Plastic Prices As Iran War Convulses Oil Market - Bloomberg News

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients1, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
P**** R******

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-22
J*** A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-22
D******

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-16
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading