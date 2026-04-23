Trade Dow Inc. - DOW CFD

Dow Inc (DOW) is a material science company that provides sustainable and leading-edge products solutions for consumer applications, packaging, infrastructure and mobility. The company was born after DuPont de Nemours, Inc (formerly known as DowDuPont Inc) completed the separation of its Materials Science unit by spinning-off Dow Inc in April 2019. Shares of Dow started trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on 2 April 2019 under the ticker symbol DOW. The company is headquartered in Midland, Michigan, US.

With a vast range of differentiated products and solutions, Dow operates all over the world including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle Eastern region and Africa. Dow has recorded revenues of around $55bn (£40.3bn) in 2021 and its ethylene plant located in Freeport, Texas, which has a total capacity of 2,000 kilotonnes per year and is one of the largest ethylene crackers in the world.

Dow’s portfolio of higher-value functional polymers with significant low-cost global feedstock positions has a significant global footprint and market reach. Its most advantageous position against competitors is Dow’s 104 manufacturing sites across 31 countries. The three major segments that Dow currently operates are packaging and specialty plastics, performance materials and coatings, and industrial intermediates and infrastructure.

The company is known for providing a wide range of industrial solutions, including developing key intermediate chemicals for production processes and downstream, customised materials and formulations that can be utilised in advanced development technologies. Some highlighted products in its portfolio are: ethylene oxides, propylene oxides, propylene glycol, polyether polyols and caustic soda.