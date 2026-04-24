HomeMarketsSharesDomino’s Pizza Inc - US

Trade Domino’s Pizza Inc - US - DPZ CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-24 19:45:32
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread1.53
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021568 %
(-$1.08)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.02157%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000654 %
(-$0.03)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.00065%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close372.34
Open365.5
1-Year Change-24.77%
Day's Range365.5 - 374.91

Trade Domino’s Pizza Inc - US - DPZ CFD

What is Domino’s Pizza?

Domino’s Pizza, now branded simply as Domino’s, is a U.S. restaurant chain whose head office is in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company delivers over 2 million pizzas every day worldwide, and employs more than 310,000 people. While pizzas remain the primary focus, Domino’s products also include pasta, chicken wings, submarine sandwiches and desserts. In February 2018, Domino’s achieved the position of biggest pizza seller both globally and in the USA by sales.

Domino’s prides itself on its “strong and proven” business model, characterized by a delivery- and takeaway-oriented store design, with moderate capital requirements and a menu of quality, affordable items. Domino's is 93% franchise-owned. The company has nearly 800 independent franchise owners in the United States – more than 90% of whom started their careers as drivers, pizza makers or hourly workers.

Who are the key people at Domino’s Pizza?

In January 2018, Domino’s Pizza announced that Chief Executive Officer J. Patrick Doyle, who had led the company for eight years, would be stepping down in June. Doyle presided over a turnaround at Domino’s that improved the taste of its products, invested in online ordering, and led to huge share gains. His successor was Richard Allison, who was previously President of Domino's International.

What is the modern history of Domino’s Pizza?

The business was started back in 1960 by two brothers in Michigan, where the company’s first pizzerias were located. Domino's Pizza opened its first franchise location in 1967, and by 1978 the company had 200 stores. Operations spread to Canada in 1983, the U.K. and Japan in 1985, and eventually even to Italy, the birthplace of pizza. In 1998, Domino's founder Tom Monaghan retired and sold 93% of the company to Bain Capital for around $1 billion. In 2004 Domino’s began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

What are the latest developments at Domino’s Pizza?

In its 2017 financial results, Domino’s Pizza reported strong growth in same store sales, global store counts and earnings per share. Domestic same store sales grew 7.7% for the full year, while international same store sales were 3.4% higher than in 2016. Fiscal 2017 diluted EPS was $5.83, up 35.6% over the previous year. CEO J. Patrick Doyle said: “Without question, we are pleased with our fourth quarter and full-year 2017 performance – with results that continued to outpace the industry.”

The Domino’s Pizza share price has climbed sharply in recent years, from just $9 in January 2010 to $50 in April 2013, $100 in March 2015 and $200 in June 2017. As of mid-April 2018, Domino’s shares stood at around $233, giving the company a market capitalisation of over $10 billion. To find out how the shares are doing right now, follow Capital.com. Our DPZ chart puts all the information at your fingertips.

Where does Domino’s Pizza operate?

The Domino’s brand reaches out to 85 countries around the world, with stores in more than 5,700 cities. Of these, 2,800 are in the United States and 2,900 elsewhere. Domino's International has experienced 96 consecutive quarters (24 consecutive years) of positive same store sales growth. The company’s largest markets are the USA, India, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Turkey, Japan, Canada, South Korea and France.

Where is Domino’s Pizza traded?

The company's shares are quoted on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Domino’s shares are a constituent of the S&P 400 index. Check out Capital.com for the latest DPZ chart. We’ll keep you up to date and in the picture.

 

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