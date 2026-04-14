Trade Derwent London PLC - DLNl CFD
About Derwent London Plc
Derwent London plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT) operating in central London region. The Company owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 5.7 million square feet of commercial real estate, predominantly in central London. The Company's property portfolio includes investment property, owner-occupied property and trading property. The Company's properties are located in London (West End central, West End borders/other and City borders), with the remainder in Scotland (Provincial). The Company's subsidiaries include Asta Commercial Limited, BBR (Commercial) Limited, Caledonian Properties Limited, Caledonian Property Estates Limited, Caledonian Property Investments Limited, Carlton Construction & Development Company Limited, Central London Commercial Estates Limited, Charlotte Apartments Limited and Kensington Commercial Property Investments Limited.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Derwent London Plc revenues decreased 11% to £240.2M. Net income totaled £252.3M vs. loss of £77.6M. Revenues reflect Trading property sales proceeds decrease of 79% to £6.7M, Gross property income decrease of 2% to £199.8M. Net Income reflects Net Operating Income (NOI) increase of 2% to £178.2M, Revaluation (deficit)/surplus decrease from £196.1M (expense) to £130.8M (income).
Equity composition
02/2007, Company name changed from Derwent Valley Holdings plc.