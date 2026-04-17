HomeMarketsSharesDarling Ingredients Inc

Trade Darling Ingredients Inc - DAR CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-17 19:45:41
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.15
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021624 %
(-$1.08)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.02162%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000599 %
(-$0.03)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.00060%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close60.29
Open57.68
1-Year Change94.47%
Day's Range55.97 - 58.24

Trade Darling Ingredients Inc - DAR CFD

About Darling Ingredients Inc

Darling Ingredients Inc. is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the food, animal feed, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries. Its segments include Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients and Fuel Ingredients. Feed Ingredients segment includes collection and processing of beef, poultry, and pork animal by-products, the collection and processing of bakery residuals in North America into Cookie Meal, and collection and processing of used cooking oil into non-food grade fats. The Food Ingredients segment includes the purchase and processing of beef and pork bone chips, beef hides, pig skins, and fish skins into collagen, collection, and processing of porcine and bovine intestines. Fuel Ingredients operating segment includes global activities related to the Company's share of the results of its equity investment in Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 01 January 2022, Darling Ingredients Inc revenues increased 33% to $4.74B. Net income increased from $296.8M to $650.9M. Revenues reflect Feed Ingredients segment increase of 47% to $3.04B, Fuel Ingredients segment increase of 37% to $430.2M, Food ingredients segment increase of 7% to $1.27B, North America segment increase of 46% to $2.87B, Europe segment increase of 17% to $1.52B, China segment increase of 25% to $253.2M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 03/11, 150M auth., 93,014,691 issd., less 455,020 shs. in Treas. @ $4.3M. Insiders own 2.31%. PO: 12/93, Co. issd. 4,749,620 Common and 249,975 Class A Stock @ $10. 12/93, all Rdmble. Prfd. conv. to Common; 11/94 all Class A Stock conv. to Common. 11/97, 3-for-1 split. 10/07, Exchange changed from AMEX to NYSE.

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