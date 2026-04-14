Trade ComfortDelGro - C52sg CFD

Track the ComfortDelGro share price and spot the best levels for profitable CFD trades

ComfortDelGro Corporation Ltd (C52) is a leading Singapore-based investment holding company that provides management services. The group has a diversified and global workforce, an international shareholder base as well as a global outlook.

It is worth noting that both DelGro Corporation and Comfort Group were listed land transport companies. However, on March 29, 2003, ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited was formed as a result of the merger of these two companies. ComfortDelGro Corp is now listed on the Singapore Exchange.

ComfortDelGro Corporation Ltd’s businesses include taxi, bus, rail, car leasing and rental, automotive engineering services, testing and inspection services, and driving centres. The company also offers non-emergency patient transport services, outdoor advertising, and insurance broking services.

Public transportation services, providing passenger transportation by rail and bus, make up the majority of the company’s revenue. Taxi is the next most important segment. The company operates an extensive fleet of taxicabs. ComfortDelGro’s bus segment offers coach rental services and scheduled services.

On the other hand, the automotive engineering segment offers vehicular repair and maintenance services, assembly of bus bodies, construction of specialised vehicles, and engineering services, among others. The inspection and testing segment offers non-vehicle testing and motor vehicle inspection services, consultancy, and inspection services.

In addition to being the automotive market leader in Singapore, ComfortDelGro Corporation has a substantial overseas presence. The Group’s operations extend from the UK and Ireland to Vietnam, Australia, Malaysia, as well as across several cities in China, such as Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Shenyang.

Further, the company also provides insurance broking, claims management, risk management, and other services, such as charge card facilities, accident and repair, and maintenance services.

ComfortDelGro Corporation Ltd shares floated on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) under the ticker symbol C52. With Capital.com, you can access the C52 share price in real-time.

The price of ComfortDelGro Corporation Ltd shares were declining throughout 2020. For example, the average price of ComfortDelGro stock was S$2.10 in January 2020. The average monthly price declined for three consecutive months in a row and reached a low of S$1.40 in April 2020. Since 2015, ComfortDelGro stock price has also fallen around 45 per cent. The coronavirus pandemic impacted all of the company’s operations across seven countries, with the non-essential services segment taking the hardest hit.

You can trade C52 shares today with CFDs directly from the interactive C52 stock chart at Capital.com.