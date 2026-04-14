Trade Centrica PLC - CNAl CFD

View the Centrica live share price today and spot the best investment opportunities.

Founded in 1997, Centrica PLC (CNA) is a global energy and service company based in Windsor, UK. It supplies energy to more than 25 million customer accounts, mainly in the United Kingdom, USA and Ireland.

The company’s strong brands include British Gas, Bord Gais Energy and Direct Energy, which are supported by a team of more than 15,000 technicians and engineers.

Centrica operates through six business divisions. It is focused on delivering innovative products in Energy Supply, Energy Services, Connected Home, Energy Marketing & Trading, Distributed Energy & Power, and Exploration & Production.

The Connected Home segment offers energy management products to retail customers in the UK, Ireland and USA. The Distributed Energy & Power segment provides distributed energy solutions for business customers. Through its Energy Marketing & Trading segment, Centrica trades gas, power and related commodities in the UK and European markets.

The company delivers 8 million service products via its Energy Services division, and supplies energy to homes and businesses via its Energy Supply segment. Also, Centrica’s Exploration and Production business segment produces gas and liquids in the UK, the Netherlands, Norway, Canada and Trinidad and Tobago.

Centrica plc shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). CNA stock is included in the FTSE 250 stock market index.

Analysing the Centrica share price chart, we can see that during the past two years the CNA stock has been trending down. It lost almost three-quarters of its value since the mid-2018 peak at 160p.

In 2020, the Centrica stock price attempted to recover, but the Covid-19 pandemic plunged it even lower. Looking closely at the latest Centrica share price we can notice that the stock is moving up slowly, gaining 53 per cent from its year low of 29.10p up to 44.64 on November 19, 2020.

Providing their Centrica share price forecast for the next 12 months, 13 Wall Street analysts surveyed by the MarketBeat share a consensus rating of “hold”. They predict the average price target for CNA to be 60.04p.

Sharing the interim results for the period ended June 30, 2020, Chris O’Shea, Centrica group chief executive, commented: “Centrica delivered a resilient performance against the unprecedented backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis during the first half of the year.”

The company aims to sell its poor performing NRG Energy US unit, which will help to reduce its debt and protect the overall business performance.

Follow the Centrica share value today on our interactive share price chart and build your own forecast for the British energy provider. Follow the latest Centrica share news and spot the best levels to open profitable CFD trades at Capital.com.