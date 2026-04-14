Trade Brookfield Infrastructure Partn - BIP CFD
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific. The Company's segments include utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. The utilities segment consists of regulated businesses, including regulated distribution (electricity and natural gas connections), electricity transmission and a regulated terminal (coal export terminal). The transport segment owns and operates the port, rail and toll road assets moving freight, bulk commodities and passengers across five continents. The Company's energy segment consists of systems that provide transportation, storage and distribution services. The data infrastructure segment owns and operates businesses that provide essential services and critical infrastructure to transmit and store data globally.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. revenues increased 30% to $11.54B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from $121M to $613M. Revenues reflect Unconsolidated segment increase of 28% to $6.13B, Midstream segment increase of 92% to $1.1B, India segment increase from $740M to $1.72B, Canada segment increase of 66% to $2.42B.
Equity composition
Common Stock no Par, unlimited auth., 01/11, 112,964,451 issd.Insiders control 9.82%. 1/08, spin-off from BrookfieldAsset Management.