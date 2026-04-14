Trade Brenntag AG - BNR CFD

Brenntag AG, the global market leader in chemical distribution, covers all major markets with its extensive product and service portfolio. Brenntag operates in more than 70 countries worldwide. The company boasts an immense network of about 550 distribution centres, spread across Europe, the two Americas, and Asia. From these locations, Brenntag offers first-class B2B services in chemical distribution, as well as additional technical and laboratory services, product mixing, blending, repackaging, and inventory management. It caters to a wide range of market industries, including oil and gas, adhesives, paints cosmetic, pharmaceutical and water treatment. Brenntag stock price details: the Brenntag share price is quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

In 1874, the company’s founder, Philipp Mühsam, established an egg wholesale business. Later, it transformed into Brenntag. The company entered the chemical distribution business in 1912. Ever since the beginning, it kept quickly expanding beyond Germany. Much of the growth was done by employing a smart strategy of selective acquisitions and joint ventures in the key growth areas around the world.

The BNR share price has been listed at the German Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard Segment since 29 March 2010 and became a constituent of the MDAX Index on 21 June 2010.

Brenntag offers its outstanding one-stop-shop solutions of over 10,000 products to more than 170,000 customers. Long-established experience and high-quality performance characterise the global market leader for chemical distribution. In 2017, the company, which has a global workforce of more than 15,000 employees, generated sales of €11.7 Billion.

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