HomeMarketsSharesBeiersdorf AG

Trade Beiersdorf AG - BEI CFD

76.1+2.42%
The chart shows the BEI stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 76.1, a high of 75.95, and a low of 74.8.
Sell

75.85

Buy

76.1

0.25
Low: 74.8High: 75.95
Sellers:
5%
Buyers:
95%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.25
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016604 %
(-€0.83)

Trade size with leverage ~ €5,000.00

Money from leverage ~€4,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005618 %
(-€0.28)

Trade size with leverage ~ €5,000.00

Money from leverage ~€4,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeGermany
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close74.35
Open74.8
1-Year Change-34.9%
Day's Range74.8 - 75.95

Trade Beiersdorf AG - BEI CFD

Beiersdorf AG is a world leading manufacturer and distributor of personal care products. The company traces its history back to 1882, Hamburg, Germany. Today, Beiersdorf is operating though more than 150 affiliates in Europe, the two Americas, Asia, and Australia. The majority of Beiersdorf’s subsidiaries are owned by Maxingvest AG. Beiersdorf operations are divided into Consumer business and Tesa business. The former focuses on cosmetic products manufacturing under the following portfolio brands: NIVEA, Eucerin, Labello, la prairie, Hansaplast, and Florena. The latter provides tesa-branded self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries and consumers alike. Beiersdorf share price details: Beiersdorf stock is listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange as BEI stock. The XETRA platform streams the latest Beiersdorf stock price.
 

The company was founded in Hamburg on 28 March 1882 when Paul Carl Beiersdorf patented the manufacture of coated plasters. Later in 1890, it was sold to Oscar Troplowitz. Under his leadership, the company quickly developed into an international business, launching its first Labello lip care stick and Nivea Creme.

 

The process of rapid development stopped for a while because of the Second World War. Back then, Beiersdorf had to rebuy the trademark rights, therefore taking some time to come back on the global stage. Though, once it did, it became stronger than ever – by the end of the 1990s, 70 per cent of the company’s sales revenue was generated outside Germany.

Ever since the beginning, Beiersdorf AG kept constantly growing: starting from only eleven employees in 1890, it grew to employ more than 20,000 people by the end of 2018.

 

Beiersdorf shares have been traded on the Deutschen Aktienindex, DAX (German Stock Index), from 22 December 2008. Check out Capital.com for the latest Beiersdorf share price.

 

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