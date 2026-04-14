HomeMarketsSharesBabcock International Group PLC

Trade Babcock International Group PLC - BABl CFD

12.698+0.71%
The chart shows the BABl stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 12.698, a high of 12.779, and a low of 12.664.
Sell

12.652

Buy

12.698

0.046
Low: 12.664High: 12.779
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.046
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
£1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021266 %
(-£1.06)

Trade size with leverage ~ £5,000.00

Money from leverage ~£4,000.00

-0.02127%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
£1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000652 %
(-£0.03)

Trade size with leverage ~ £5,000.00

Money from leverage ~£4,000.00

-0.00065%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyGBP
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeGreat Britain
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close12.612
Open12.742
1-Year Change86.01%
Day's Range12.664 - 12.779

Trade Babcock International Group PLC - BABl CFD

Track the latest Babcock share price today and spot the best levels for profitable CFD trades. 

Babcock is one of the world's leading companies engaged in providing top-notch engineering support, delivering transformational engineering services and assets in the UK and internationally.

The company is split into three key business segments: civil nuclear, emergency services and defence. Their operations span across the UK, North America, Africa, and Australia. Founded in 1891, this 130-year-old company is headquartered in London, UK, and has a team of 34,000 employees. Babcock is an owner of a series of prestigious accolades, including SEMTA awards, ICSA excellence awards and more.

Babcock delivers its engineering services through four sectors: Marine, Nuclear, Land and Aviation. 

  • The Marine sector supports the UK Royal Navy and delivers marine technology solutions internationally. 

  • The Defence sector is responsible for the entirety of the British submarine fleet.

  • The Land sector supports all the vehicles of the UK’s Army

  • The Aviation sector provides aerial emergency medical, search and rescue services. 

Formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Ltd (B&W), the company was the major supplier of boilers for power stations. In the Sixties, it started the development of civil nuclear power stations in the United Kingdom. B&W continued expanding internationally, including the North American market. In 1979, Babcock & Wilcox Ltd was rebranded and got its current name Babcock International.

Babcock stock price floated on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol BAB in 1982. Three years later, in 1985 Babcock’s International’s turnover climbed up to  £1.1bn. 

The BAB share price  plunged to 199p on January 19.2021 and gradually rebounded to 245p by February 11, 2021. Within a year period the BAB stock price fluctuated within a range of 196p – 519p. 

According to the company’s half-yearly results for the six months ended September 2020, the defence giant experienced a nine per cent drop in revenue from £2,458m to £2,244m. Babcock’s operating profit dipped down 43 per cent, from £251m to £143m. The company stopped paying dividends in April 2020 and refrained to return them back due to “continued uncertainty around the impact of Covid-19”. 

Commenting on the company’s HY2021 results, David Lockwood, Babcock’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “While demand for our critical services has remained resilient overall, the additional costs incurred and inefficiencies created have impacted our profitability. Our operating profit performance in the first half reflects this Covid-19 impact as well as disposals, the impact of Government insourcing of Magnox and Dounreay, and weak trading in civil aviation”.

You can trade Babcock shares today with CFDs directly from the interactive BAB stock chart at Capital.com. Follow the Babcock share price today and decide whether to open a long or a short trade, depending on the stock’s performance. Track the BAB stock and include this UK-based engineering company into your investment portfolio. 

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