Trade Azimut Holding SPA - AZM CFD
About Azimut Holding SpA
Azimut Holding SpA is an Italy-based company active in the asset management sector. Its core activity is the development, management, marketing and distribution of asset management products and financial services aimed at both private and institutional clients. It provides management of Italian funds, funds of funds, pension funds and discretionary portfolios, as well as hedge funds. Through Azimut Sgr SpA, AZ Fund Management SA, Azimut Capital Management Sgr SpA and AZ Capital Management Ltd it focuses in management, specializing in the selection of multi-manager portfolios and investment instruments managed by a range of international money managers. Through AZ Life Ltd it is engaged in the insurance business. It offers trust services through Azimut Fiduciaria. Azimut Holding SpA operates through numerous subsidiaries and affiliates located in Italy, Ireland, Mexico and Turkey, among others. It operates through BRZ Gestao de Patrimonio, Futurimpres SGR and Profie SA, among others.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Azimut Holding SpA revenues increased 41% to EUR1.48B. Net income increased 59% to EUR605.5M. Revenues reflect Fee and Commission Income increase of 41% to EUR1.3B, Net Result from FinInstr at Fair Value increase of 27% to EUR363.1M, Gain/Loss on Fin Assets at FV increase from EUR7.1M to EUR28.7M.
Equity composition
05/2010, Stock Dividend, 1 new share for every 60 shares held. 5/2018, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 18 shares held (Factor: 1.05556).