Trade Anglo American PLC - AALl CFD

Track the Anglo American live share price and spot the best levels for profitable CFD trades

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and the world’s largest producer of platinum group metals, with almost 40 per cent of the world’s output. It also produces diamonds, copper, nickel and steelmaking ingredients of iron ore and metallurgical coal.

The company is committed to becoming a carbon neutral business by 2040 with its coal operations planned for divestment. The company’s mining operations are conducted in Australia, Southern Africa, South and North America, Europe and Asia.

The company developed the FutureSmart Mining concept, which is an innovation-led approach to sustainable mining, designed to transform the nature of mining through new technologies and digitalisation.

Established in 1917 in Johannesburg, South Africa, and now headquartered in London, United Kingdom, Anglo American (AAL) has a workforce of 90,000 people. In 2020, the company was ranked 274th in the Forbes Global 2000 list of the largest public companies.

Anglo American Plc shares are primarily listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AAL. The AAL stock is a long-time constituent of the FTSE 100 index. The Anglo American stock price is also quoted on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AGL. With Capital.com, you can access the Anglo American share price in GBP in real time.

Looking at the Anglo American stock price performance at the beginning of 2021, we can note that it was rather bullish. The price of the AAL stock gradually ascended from 2,424p on January 1, 2021, to 2,836p on February 18, 2021. In the past one-year period the Anglo American share price fluctuated within a range of 1,018p-2,869p.

According to the Anglo American plc interim results 2020, the mining company was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic but managed to show resilient financial results. For the first six months of 2020 the company’s revenue was $12,474m, which is 16 per cent lower than $14,772m gained for the same period in 2019. Anglo American’s earnings per share also decreased 74 per cent from $1.48 in 2019 to $0.38 in 2020.

Commenting on the company’s performance, chief executive of Anglo American, Mark Cutifani, said: “The pandemic did materially impact production, with varying degrees of lockdown being the main driver for our 11 per cent overall reduction in output and 16 per cent decrease in revenue. By the end of June, we were back at c.90 per cent capacity across the portfolio and the significant transformation of our underlying operational capabilities that has made the business more resilient helped to deliver $3.4bn of underlying EBITDA.”

You can trade AAL shares today with CFDs directly from the interactive Anglo American share price chart at Capital.com. Follow the Anglo American share price live and decide whether to open a long or a short trade, depending on the stock’s performance. Track the AAL stock and include this UK-based multinational mining company into your investment portfolio.