Trade American Homes 4 Rent Cl A Reit - AMH CFD
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company's primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company has approximately 56,077 single-family properties in 22 states, including 604 properties classified as held for sale. Its integrated operating platform offers property management, acquisitions, construction, marketing, leasing, financial and administrative functions. The Company may seek to invest in condominium units, townhouses and real estate-related debt investments.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, American Homes 4 Rent revenues increased 11% to $1.3B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 59% to $134.9M. Revenues reflect NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Basic - Total increase of 13% to $1.25, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Diluted - Total increase of 13% to $1.25. Net income benefited from Net Operating Income (NOI), Total increase of 14% to $719.8M.
Equity composition
Common stock $0.01Par, 08/13, 450M auth., 177,962,836 issd,. Insider own approx.75.20%.