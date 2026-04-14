Trade Acea SPA - ACE CFD
About ACEA SpA
ACEA SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the utility sector. The Company focuses on the production, sale and distribution of energy as well as environmental and water services. It operates through five segments. The Water segment collects, purchases, transports and distributes drinking water, and manages the sewerage system and the purification of wastewaters. The Energy segment manages the transmission and distribution of energy. The Networks segment includes its own aqueducts and networks managing the entire water cycle. The Environment segment provides laboratory, research and related consultancy services on the environment and control functions within the water cycle. The Other Services segment refers to design and management of the public lighting system for roads, museums, monuments and archeological sites. It operates mainly in Rome and other municipalities in Lazio. As of December 31, 2013, the Company’s major shareholder was Comune di Roma.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, ACEA SpA revenues increased 20% to EUR3.97B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 10% to EUR313.3M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income was partially offset by Gain/Loss on Non-Financial Investments decrease of 31% to EUR21M (income), Staff costs increase of 3% to EUR275.8M (expense).