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Trade Accenture - ACN CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 19:46:16
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.19
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$1.08)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.04)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close191.79
Open192.03
1-Year Change-32.25%
Day's Range189.48 - 192.05

Trade Accenture - ACN CFD

Browse our live chart to get all the information you need on the Accenture stock price today.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Accenture PLC (ACN) is an international independent professional services provider. Established in 1989, the company offers solutions in various business areas, including communications, financial services, media and technology, products and resources, health and public service. The company employs more than 477,000 people working at 226 offices, 50 delivery centres and 100 innovation facilities.

Accenture serves business clients across more than 40 industries in over 120 countries worldwide. Its client base includes 95 members of the Global Fortune 100 list and over three quarters of the Global Fortune 500.

Accenture stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ACN. The company is a constituent of the S&P 100 Index and the Russell 1000 Index.

Join Capital.com to follow our live ACN chart and spot the best trading opportunities.

The company delivers solutions through five business divisions: Accenture Strategy, Accenture Consulting, Accenture Digital, Accenture Technology and Accenture Operations. The Accenture Strategy division provides a wide range of services for building enterprise infrastructure, digital technologies and applications. Accenture Consulting offers industry insights. Accenture Digital specialises in three areas, including interactive, mobility and analytics segments. Accenture Technology consists of the two major areas – technology services and technology innovation. Accenture Operations focuses on infrastructure, cloud and security services.

Presently, the company’s main focus is on expanding its expertise in three key technology areas: security, cloud and digital. Its management refers to these growth areas as "the New," and invests in them heavily to ensure that the business continues to be the go-to consultant for each. For this, its clients have hands-on access to transformative emerging technologies like blockchain, robotics, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

Acquisitions have been one of the key growth strategies for Accenture, allowing the business to broaden and diversify its product portfolio, enter new markets and maintain its leading position. In addition, the business makes extensive use of partnerships to expand its market presence and win new customers. The most prominent names include Amazon (AMZN), HP (HPQ), Microsoft (MSFT), WorkDay (WDAY), Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL) and Oracle (ORCL).

The company has received a number of awards, including Forbes’ Global 2000, Interbrand’s Best Global Brands, Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies.

With Capital.com’s ACN stock chart you can not only quickly view the current Accenture PLC share price, but also trace the company’s shares value in historic terms.

In regard to Accenture stock history, the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2001. The stock was valued at $14.50 per share, closing the first trading day at $15.17. On the day of its IPO, the company raised around $1.7 billion.

Over the following years, with the exception of occasional, short-lived negative fluctuations, the Accenture share price has mainly been in the uptrend. In 2018, the stock lost 8 per cent, falling as low as $133.6 by December 24. However, the company then quickly recovered, with its shares skyrocketing to $212.95 in one year. In 2019, the stock appreciated over 49 per cent.

You can follow the ups and downs of the Accenture (ACN) share price with our comprehensive chart at Capital.com.

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