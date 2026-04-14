Trade A2A SPA - A2A CFD
About A2A SpA
A2A SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the electric utility sector. The Company operates through five segments. The Energy segment covers electricity generation through hydroelectric and thermoelectric plants, energy management and sale of electricity and gas. The Heat and Services segment facilitates the management of heating plants, as well as distribution of heat in the cities of Milan, Brescia, Bergamo and other municipalities, production and sale of electricity, and maintenance activities at the cogeneration plants. The Environment segment includes waste disposal, street cleaning and waster recovery, among others. The Networks segment encompasses transmission, distribution of electricity, transportation, distribution of natural gas, and water distribution, among others. The Corporate and other services segment include traffic regulation systems and video surveillance systems, among others. It operates through ACSM-AGAM and Consul System, among others.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, A2A SpA revenues increased 68% to EUR11.55B. Net income before extraordinary items increased 39% to EUR508M. Revenues reflect Other Revenue increase of 2% to EUR197M. Dividend per share remained flat at EUR0.08. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items increased from EUR0.12 to EUR0.16.