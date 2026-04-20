Trade 3D Systems Corporation - DDD CFD

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is a provider of 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions.

Established in 1986, the company is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina. It engineers hardware, software and material solutions custom made from plastics to metals on demand. With the help of the in-house Applications Innovation Group and advancements in additive manufacturing (AM), 3D Systems aims to cater to customer needs from inception to mass production.

The company has moved into industrial solutions and healthcare solutions (bioprinting and regenerative medicine) to adapt and meet existing market demand. 3D Systems has seven metal and polymer printing platforms, two major bioprinting platforms and more than 130 production materials.

The lightweight, complex geometries for structural components, low volume, lower cost and faster custom tooling make AM an attractive option in transforming industries. Various industries like medical, automotive, aerospace, durable goods, defence, technology, jewellry, electronics and biotechnology are using AM solutions.

Since 2011, 3D System has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). 3D Systems Corporation stock is traded under the ticker symbol DDD.

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